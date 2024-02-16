50+ Overnight Oat Recipes for Weight Loss
For those looking for a fiber-rich, protein-filled breakfast that requires little to no effort at all to help with their weight loss goals, overnight oats are the ideal solution. Unlike regular oatmeal, which is cooked in boiling water on the stove or zapped in the microwave, overnight oats are not cooked at all. They're just rolled oats that are left to soak in liquid overnight in the fridge. People are raving about overnight oats because they are easy to make, don't require any cooking or extra pans to wash, take a fraction of the time to put together, are perfect for meal prep, and they're a healthy way to start your day. You can simply wake up in the morning and enjoy the meal you've made for yourself the night before.
Have we sold you yet? If not, we found some awesome health benefits of your new favorite breakfast along with some tips for how to make the best recipe and best practices for storage.
How overnight oats can support weight loss:
There are countless health benefits of overnight oats, especially when it comes to your weight loss goals.
- It can keep you fuller for longer. For starters, oats can help keep you full, and in turn, can help reduce mindless snacking and excess calorie intake between meals. According to a study published in the Annals of Nutrition and Metabolism, people who eat oatmeal for breakfast feel full for longer and consume fewer calories at lunch than when they consume cereals like cornflakes.
- It's high in fiber. Oats also contain fiber, and fiber intake has been linked to greater weight loss and better weight management.
- It supports gut health. Another aspect of weight loss, according to research, is having a healthy gut microbiome. And thankfully, oats are known for being linked to gut health as well. As mentioned, oats in general contain fiber, but uncooked oats are higher in a specific type of prebiotic fiber called resistant starch, which is known for improving gut health. Uncooked, rolled oats that you use in overnight oats contain 8.5 grams of resistant starch, whereas cooked oatmeal, on the other hand, only contains 0.3 grams of resistant starch.
How to make overnight oats:
Making overnight oatmeal is easy and can be broken down in a few, simple steps.
- Pick your flavor combination. What are you in the mood for? (The possibilities are endless, which is why we've rounded up some recipe inspiration below!) You can throw in some seeds, add-ins like protein powder or Greek yogurt, flavorings, fruit, and other ingredients.
- Mix your oats, mix-ins, and liquid in a jar. Fill a Mason jar or small plastic or glass container with a 2:1 ratio of rolled oats to a liquid, like nut milk or water. If ratios aren't for you, you can also pour enough milk or water to make sure the oats are entirely covered.
- Stir it up and let it soak. Stir your mix, and throw it in the refrigerator to let it soak overnight (7-8 hours). If you're in a rush, your overnight oats will also be ready in 4-5 hours.
- You can heat it if you'd like. If you like eating hot oatmeal, you can also eat your overnight oats warm by popping them in the microwave for a minute or so.
- Store them for no more than four days. Stick to the standard USDA guidelines for storing leftovers. That means you should keep overnight oats for no more than four days in the refrigerator. While overnight oats will be safe to eat for four days, one thing to keep in mind is that the oats will progressively soften the longer you keep them. So as long as you're OK with eating soggy oats on day four, you should be good to go! You may also notice that the liquid separates from the oats. Be sure to stir the mix again before consuming. We recommend eating overnight oats in two days for optimal flavor and texture.
The best overnight oat recipes for weight loss:
Next, we've rounded up our favorite healthy overnight oatmeal recipes that can fit perfectly with your goals of weight loss or other health goals you've set yourself. Read on, then check out the 12 Best & Worst Oatmeal Brands, According to Dietitians.
Mango-Ginger Overnight Oats
Thanks to mango and pomegranate seeds, this recipe is bursting with flavor. It's a fun way to use fruit beyond strawberries and blueberries in your overnight oats.
Get our recipe for Mango-Ginger Overnight Oats.
Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats
With a whopping 15 grams of fiber, this recipe is sure to keep you satisfied. Plus, you know, it tastes like a cinnamon roll, so you'll love this sweet breakfast idea.
Get our recipe for Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats.
Peanut Butter Overnight Oats
This Mason jar breakfast is perfect for the peanut butter lovers out there. Plus, this is the easiest overnight oats recipe you can make, so it's a great way to try your hand at making a simple healthy breakfast.
Get our recipe for Peanut Butter Overnight Oats.
Keto Overnight Oats with Berries and Cream
If you're on the Keto diet, but you're still looking for your overnight oat fix, this recipe should be your go-to. The recipe uses hemp hearts, walnuts, and chia seeds as the base to keep it keto-friendly and also incredibly filling and delicious.
Get our recipe for Keto Overnight Oats with Berries and Cream.
Peanut Butter Blueberry Overnight Oats
Satisfy a nostalgic craving for a PB&J while getting more fiber and protein with this overnight oat recipe. Made with peanut butter, blueberries, vanilla Greek yogurt, and chia seeds, these oats are creamy and full of nutrient-dense ingredients to start your day.
Get the recipe from Ambitious Kitchen.
Cherry Vanilla Dark Chocolate Overnight Oats
With oats, chia seeds, flax meal, dark chocolate, cherries, and non-fat Greek yogurt, these overnight oats are both a tasty and nutritious way to start your morning. You'll get 7 grams of fiber, 13 grams of protein, and only 278 calories per serving.
Get the recipe from Recipe Runner.
Butter-Roasted Cherry Swirl Overnight Oats
These cherry overnight oats are not what you'd first expect. Instead of regular fresh or frozen cherries, this recipe calls for a butter-roasted version of the fruit, making them softer and juicier than what you've had before. Made with coconut milk, hemp seeds, and chia seeds, you'll get a helpful dose of fiber, protein, and healthy fats.
Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats.
Strawberry Overnight Oats
Strawberries, Greek yogurt, almond milk, vanilla, and maple syrup come together for these creamy Strawberry Shortcake Overnight Oats. With these oats, you'll start your day with 6 grams of fiber and 9 grams of protein, with only 4 grams of fat and 11 grams of sugar.
Get the recipe from Eating Bird Food.
Banana Bread Overnight Oats
A warm slice of banana bread is quite a satisfying treat, but starting your day with this type of bread will most likely not give you enough fiber and protein to fill you up throughout the morning. For similar flavors as the banana bread you know and love but with a healthier twist, try these overnight oats from Eating Bird Food.
Get the recipe from Eating Bird Food.
Almond Butter Chocolate Overnight Oats
Almond butter provides fiber, protein, and healthy fats, making it a great ingredient for your overnight oats. Add in some dates, almond milk, chia seeds, flax meal, cacao powder, and chocolate chips to make these Almond Butter Chocolate Overnight Oats.
Get the recipe from My Whole Food Life.
Pumpkin Pie Overnight Buckwheat and Oats
Who doesn't love pumpkin pie? And pumpkin pie for breakfast—even better! The buckwheat adds some incredible texture to this recipe, really upping the overnight oat game. You're going to want to put this recipe into your breakfast rotation.
Get the recipe from Nutrition in the Kitch.
Strawberry Cheesecake Overnight Oats
Sticking on the dessert-for-breakfast trend, this strawberry cheesecake overnight oats recipe is absolute perfection. You won't believe how low in calories this recipe is given the fact it tastes like you're diving into a slice of cheesecake. Topped with graham crackers and strawberry jam, there's truly nothing better.
Get the recipe from Fit Foodie Finds.
Spiced Pear Overnight Oats
There's just something about adding fresh fruit to overnight oats. It brings a freshness and lightness that we all look for in breakfast food. Keeping with the simple and classic flavors of cinnamon and maple, pear provides that perfect addition. This recipe is just as delicious as it is easy.
Get the recipe from Inspiralized.
Apple Pie Overnight Oats
Bet you never thought to cook the apples before popping them in your oats recipes to sit overnight. This recipe truly has it all and in just 15 minutes is ready to put in the fridge and can stay there for a few days. Did somebody say meal prep?
Get the recipe from Live Eat Learn.
Espresso Overnight Oats
Coffee, step aside. With this breakfast, you can get your caffeine boost without even drinking your morning cup, and with a salted date caramel drizzle on top, you'll want to make this every day. Plus, did we mention it's less than 250 calories?
Get the recipe from Fit Foodie Finds.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Overnight Oats
Pumpkin Spice Latte's in oat form? This is a new trend you probably didn't see coming. And it's no longer just a flavor for fall. Enjoy these Pumpkin Spice Latte Overnight Oats at any time of the year.
Get the recipe from The Healthy Maven.
Neapolitan Overnight Oats
The combination of chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry is a classic. There are simple and healthy ways to replicate the Neapolitan flavors that will make you feel like you're having ice cream for breakfast.
Get the recipe from Fit Foodie Finds.
Dark Chocolate Strawberry Overnight Oats
You won't even miss your daily muffin when you start your morning with this fruit-and-chocolate-filled creation.
Get the recipe from Rachl Mansfield.
Strawberry Chia Overnight Oats
Almonds add a nice crunch to this sweet and satisfying breakfast. Plus, the nut contains filling protein and magnesium, a mineral that helps regulate blood sugar. The more stable your blood sugar levels are, the easier it is to keep cravings—which can sometimes lead to overeating and weight gain—at bay.
Get the recipe from Inspired Edibles.
Blueberry-Cashew Cream Overnight Oats
This overnight oats recipe calls for two nutritional superstars: flax and chia seeds. Both are good sources of filling fiber and selenium, a dietary mineral that may lower the risk of heart disease and cancer.
Get the recipe from Naturally Sassy.
Cocoa Nib and Pomegranate Overnight Oats
Pomegranate seeds are an oft-overlooked addition to morning oats. The sweet seeds pair nicely with the crunchy, bittersweet cocoa nibs in this easy-to-make breakfast.
Get the recipe from Oh My Veggies.
Gingerbread Chocolate Overnight Oats
Whoever said gingerbread should be reserved solely for Christmas? Not us! This recipe is easier to whip up than the holiday cookie (and it's low-calorie, too).
Get the recipe from Lauren Kelly Nutrition.
Flax and Blueberry Vanilla Overnight Oats
Loaded with disease-fighting antioxidants and stomach-filling fiber, blueberries are a great addition to your morning breakfast bowl of overnight oats.
Get the recipe from Pinch of Yum.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Overnight Oats
You won't even miss your go-to sugary cereal when you start your morning with this creative play on the classic PB&J. Using strawberries, peanut butter, oats, and chia seeds, these overnight oats will satisfy your cravings and fill you up until lunch.
Get the recipe from Slim Pickin's Kitchen.
Orchard Bircher Muesli
This warming breakfast is anything but boring or blah. The healthy and satisfying combination of rolled oats, chopped hazelnuts, apricots, and cherries will satisfy your taste buds and keep your belly from rumbling before lunchtime, too.
Get the recipe from Happy Hearted Kitchen.
Pumpkin Persimmon Overnight Oats
Persimmon, pumpkin, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. You do not often find all these ingredients together in a breakfast bowl, but we love the fruity play on classic fall and winter flavors!
Get the recipe from Keepin' It Kind.
Slow Cooker Peach Overnight Oats
The combination of peaches and protein-rich nuts will liven up your oatmeal bowl and keep hunger at bay all morning long.
Get the recipe from Yummy Healthy Easy.
Apple Cinnamon With Maple Cream Overnight Oats
Skip those nutrient-devoid Apple Cinnamon Cheerios, and fill up with a warm bowl of these similar-tasting oats instead. Unlike the majority of recipes on this list that sit in the fridge overnight, the flavors in this dish fuse in a slow cooker as you snooze. The aroma of apples, brown sugar, and vanilla is sure to make waking up a little more tolerable.
Get the recipe from How Sweet It Is.
Brownie Batter Overnight Oats
With just 15 grams of sugar per serving, this "brownie" may be one of the best bets for your breakfast bowl—especially if you're craving something that's both sweet and satiating. With 10 grams of fiber, it's sure to tide you over until lunch.
Get the recipe from Chelsea's Messy Apron.
Overnight Oats with Cherry Chia Seed Jam
Low-sugar, high-protein oatmeal? It's not only possible, but it's beyond delicious. You won't even miss the added sugar, thanks to the addition of fresh sweet cherries and creamy almond butter, a top source of healthy fat and protein.
Get the recipe from Nutrition in the Kitch.
Toasted Pistachio and Pineapple Muesli
It might look a bit scary, but don't let the fat count turn you away. This recipe is packed with healthy fats from nuts and flax seeds that will help you sail through the morning without hitting up the pastries in the break room.
Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats.
Pumpkin Overnight Oats with Chocolate Chips
Low in calories? Check. Light on sugar? Yup. Filled with flavor? You know it! This fall-inspired breakfast bowl is a near-perfect example of eating your cake and having it, too.
Get the recipe from Chelsea's Messy Apron.
Orange, Coconut, and Vanilla Overnight Oats
Most oatmeal recipes call for fruits like berries and bananas, which is why we were so excited to come across a blogger who uses oranges to flavor her breakfast. Give this unique dish a try—your taste buds will thank you.
Get the recipe from My Fussy Eater.
Mocha Banana Chia Overnight Oats
Taking the time to layer your oats with sliced bananas ensures that every last spoonful of this parfait will be perfectly balanced, and with flavors like these, you're going to want them in every bite. Whip up this recipe with slightly green bananas. They're rich in resistant starch, which boosts satiety and resists digestion. The result: the body has to work harder to digest the food, which promotes fat oxidation and reduces abdominal fat.
Get the recipe from Healthy Happy Life.
Figs and Honey Overnight Oats
This recipe calls for plenty of fiber-rich figs to ensure you stay full all the way through to lunchtime. And because the fruit is also a potent source of potassium, your breakfast can also help you ward off water retention and bloat.
Get the recipe from Skinny Taste.
Peach Overnight Oats with a Streusel Topping
Not only will this streusel-inspired dish make your taste buds sing, but it will also help you lose weight. New studies suggest that stone fruit like peaches may help ward off metabolic syndrome — a name for a group of risk factors, of which belly fat is a predominant determinant, that increases the risk for obesity-related diseases including diabetes.
Get the recipe from Chelsea's Messy Apron.
Vegan Overnight Oats
Oats, almond milk, vanilla extract, and healthy mix-ins like fruit and coconut flakes join to create this high-fiber, vegan-friendly breakfast.
Get the recipe from Oh She Glows.
Cocoa Banana Overnight Oats
The banana and yogurt in this recipe lend a creamy texture and a slightly sweet taste that's hard not to love. Word of warning, though: When choosing a yogurt to mix in, make sure you're picking the right kind of yogurt for weight loss—the wrong one can throw your slim-down efforts off track.
Get the recipe from My Fussy Eater.
Coconut Cardamom Overnight Oats
Send the mid-morning munchies packing with these fiber-filled and low-calorie portable parfaits. The blueberries in the homemade jam lend a hefty dose of antioxidants, while the cardamom boosts circulation, giving your skin a beautiful glow.
Get the recipe from Oh She Glows.
Maple Bacon Overnight Oats
While bacon for breakfast is nothing new, bacon mixed with oatmeal is something we've never seen before. The walnuts provide a satisfying crunch and healthy polyunsaturated fat, while the maple syrup provides a sweet balance to the savory breakfast meat.
Get the recipe from The Two Bite Club.
Bananas Foster Overnight Oats
Coconut oil, bananas, cholesterol-lowering flax, oats, and a host of delicious spices join to create this Instagram-worthy Mason jar meal. We can't think of a tastier—or more filling—way to celebrate the first meal of the day.
Get the recipe from Laura Fuentes.
Skinny Funfetti Cake Batter Overnight Oats
If cupcakes are your dietary downfall, this recipe is sure to please. Made with oats, skim milk, butter extract, and colorful sprinkles, these creamy low-calorie oats could pass as a decadent dessert.
Get the recipe from Amy's Healthy Baking.
Kiwi Coconut Cashew Overnight Oatmeal
We love this unique overnight oat recipe featuring sliced kiwi, toasted coconut flakes, and toasted cashews for a tropical-inspired experience first thing in the morning.
Get the recipe from Jeanette's Healthy Living.
Coconut Latte Overnight Oats
Spiked with a quarter-cup of brewed coffee, this is one morning meal that will rev your engine. Freshly brewed java provides plenty of flavor for a negligible calorie cost, so you can go easy on the sweetener without sacrificing flavor. And did we mention it's only 215 calories?
Get the recipe from Fit Foodie Finds.
5 Ingredient Overnight Vanilla Oats
Heat things up with these vanilla oats that can help you with your calcium needs, which research suggests is metabolically significant. This is because calcium can increase thermogenesis, or core body temp, boosting metabolic activity.
Get the recipe from Sweet Phi.
Double Chocolate Cashew Overnight Oats
This recipe calls for rich chocolate cashew milk. As the oats sit in it overnight, they transform from a somewhat flavorless carbohydrate into a chocolatey sensation worth waking up for. Mixed with mini chocolate chips and chopped cashews, this is one sweet and crunchy concoction you don't want to miss!
Get the recipe from A Kitchen Addiction.
Overnight Chocolate Chia Oat Pudding
Cacao powder, berries, coconut, and banana join together to create a dish that only tastes indulgent. The cocoa powder and coconut milk add a creamy texture and delicious flavors without using added sugars.
Get the recipe from To Her Core.
Almond Joy Overnight Oats
Unlike an actual Almond Joy candy bar, these oats carry a more reasonable amount of sugar and provide an impressive amount of fiber and protein—two nutrients everyone trying to lose weight should aim to consume at every meal.
Get the recipe from Rabbit Food for My Bunny Teeth.
Maple French Toast Overnight Oats
French toast is traditionally a calorically dense meal, but this version tosses a wholesome breakfast food into the mix to deliver the same comfort food feel without the guilt.
Get the recipe from Fit Foodie Finds.
Salted Turtle Overnight Oats
A flavor profile no longer reserved for cookies and cupcakes, these salted-turtle-flavored oats taste as delicious as they sound. There's not much to hate about a combination of sweet and salty flavors topped with crunchy pecans, and even the nutritional stats are on point. Hands down, this dish is a winner.
Get the recipe from Organize Yourself Skinny.
Matcha Overnight Oats with Summer Berries
Matcha powder is a great addition to your morning breakfast bowl. The powdered tea is loaded with EGCG, a compound that simultaneously boosts lipolysis (the breakdown of fat) and blocks adipogenesis (the formation of fat cells).
Get the recipe from Oh My Veggies.
Blackberry Mojito Overnight Oatmeal
At just 250 calories, this rum-spiked dish is one fiesta-inspired meal we can get behind.
Get the recipe from Cravings of a Lunatic.
