Domino's Just Expanded Its Pizza Menu with New York-Style Pies

When you're craving a New York-style pizza pie, Domino's may not be the first pizza chain to come to mind. But that could now change thanks to an exciting new launch from the brand.

New York Style Pizzas just hit Domino's menus, giving customers a new pizza style to choose from alongside the hand-tossed, handmade pan, thin crust, and gluten-free varieties already available. The pies are made from fresh, never-frozen dough that's stretched thin by hand and then topped with a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses. The pizzas are also cut into six large, foldable pieces once baked, similar to a classic New York slice.

"Domino's prides itself on offering a variety of pizza crusts for all different tastes," Domino's CEO Russell Weiner said in a statement. "Our pizza chefs created this new pizza crust to allow the deliciousness of our ingredients to shine through. It has the perfect balance of crust, sauce, cheese, and toppings in every bite, making it the star of the show. New York Style Pizza may become our customers' new favorite crust!"

Domino's has several tantalizing offers lined up to celebrate the new launch. Customers can score large three-topping New York Style Pizzas for $10.99 each, while Domino's Rewards members can redeem 60 points to score a free medium two-topping New York Style Pizza. The new pizzas can also be ordered as part of Domino's Mix & Match Deal, which allows customers to choose two or more menu items for $6.99 each.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

But in order to make room for the new pizza variety, Domino's has allegedly discontinued another popular pizza style. Several self-identified Domino's employees reported on Reddit recently that the chain was fully replacing its Brooklyn-style pizzas with the New York Style Pizzas. And when Eat This, Not That! checked the Domino's menu this morning, Brooklyn-style pizzas were indeed no longer listed.

It's unclear exactly how the New York Style Pizzas differ from the Brooklyn-style pies, which were also hand-stretched, thin, and foldable to evoke the Big Apple pizza experience. Domino's did not immediately respond to our queries for confirmation and comment on the Brooklyn-style discontinuation reports.

Domino's isn't the only major pizza chain that has expanded its menu with New York-style pies in the last couple of years. In early 2023, Pizza Hut brought back its 16-inch Big New Yorker, a highly-requested New York-style pizza that first launched in 1999. It was only available for a limited time, however, so customers shouldn't expect to see it on the menu at their local Pizza Hut right now.