5 Fast-Food Chains That Serve the Best NY-Style Pizza

Pizza shops are a dime a dozen in America and many regions have left their own unique mark on the quintessential dish. You'll find deep-dish pies with thick layers of sweet tomato sauce and an Instagram-worthy cheese pull in Chicago. San Francisco pizzerias are known for serving up airy, flavorful sourdough crusts, while deep, rectangular pizzas with crispy edges are the norm in Detroit. And of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention New York City's iconic pies.

What defines a New York pizza? They're typically thin, round, and oversized so you can get large, foldable slices perfect for eating on the go. The most basic versions come with just sauce and cheese, though you'll also frequently see jumbo pizzas topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, or olives.

People lucky enough to live in New York City are usually just a stone's throw away from a classic slice shop, but New York-style pies are a much rarer commodity for pizza lovers outside of the Big Apple. Luckily, several major fast-food chains, including major brands like Pizza Hut and Domino's, offer their own takes on this popular pizza style.

While these fast-food versions may not be 100% authentic, if you're craving a taste of New York City and can't manage an actual trip, here are five fast-food chains that serve up the best New York-style pizza.

1 Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut scored a major hit with customers when it first introduced The Big New Yorker in 1999. Though it was only available for a limited time, devoted fans have never forgotten about the pizza or halted their relentless campaigns to get Pizza Hut to bring it back. Customers even started a Change.org petition calling for its return that has amassed thousands of signatures.

Pizza Hut finally conceded to those pleas early in 2023 and relaunched The Big New Yorker at the start of February. Each pie is a 16-inch pizza divided into six oversized, foldable slices with a crispy crust, sweet marinara sauce, cheese, and Parmesan oregano seasoning.

While nostalgic foods can sometimes be disappointing when you try them again years later, many Pizza Hut customers said The Big New Yorker was still delicious after the highly-anticipated rerelease. Unfortunately, the popular pizza is only available for a limited time but it is still currently available to order so fans don't have to say goodbye just yet.

2 Domino's

Domino's Brooklyn-style pizzas are the perfect middle ground between the thicker Hand Tossed pizzas and Crunchy Thin Crust pizzas, and some customers even say that this Big Apple-inspired option is their all-time favorite. This mainstay on the pizza giant's menu features a hand-stretched crust so the slices are big, thin, and foldable for that classic New York pizza experience.

Domino's customers can customize the Brooklyn-style pies with the usual range of toppings or request this special crust with the chain's specialty pizza flavors.

3 Papa Johns

Though Papa Johns was born in Indiana, the chain evidently took inspiration from the Big Apple with its XL New York Style Pizza. This sizable pizza is made with Papa Johns' original fresh dough and comes with eight jumbo, foldable slices so you can feel like a true New Yorker.

Customers can snag these oversized pies with classic toppings like pepperoni or sausage, or step slightly away from tradition by customizing them with other meats and veggies.

4 Sbarro

Unlike the other fast-food chains on this list that are better known for other pizza styles, Sbarro's roots are firmly tied to New York-style pies. Carmela and Gennaro Sbarro opened an Italian salumeria in Brooklyn in 1956 and started serving pizza slices to shift workers in need of a quick bite, according to the Sbarro website.

Those slices became so popular that they opened up another location dedicated solely to cooking pizzas, and they certainly didn't stop there. Today, you can find more than 600 Sbarro locations across 28 countries that still serve extra-large New York-style pizza by the slice, as well as customizable whole pies.

5 Jet's

Jet's may be best known for its Detroit-style pizzas, but customers craving a taste of the Big Apple can also opt for one of their NY-Style pizzas. Jet's only offers these pies in their large size so customers can get those wide, foldable slices you expect when you're ordering a New York-style pizza.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Like the other pies on Jet's menu, these pizzas are customizable so customers can stick to classic flavors like cheese and pepperoni or experiment with less traditional toppings and Jet's signature crust flavors.