If you're navigating the world of weight loss but still crave the convenience of a pizza night, choosing wisely from the Domino's menu can make a significant difference. While pizza might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about shedding pounds, Domino's offers options that can align with your health goals without sacrificing flavor. We're here to share the best Domino's order for weight loss, along with general healthier ordering tips.

From customizable salads to cleverly crafted pizzas, let's dive into how to navigate Domino's menu for a satisfying meal that supports your weight-loss journey.

The Classic Hot Buffalo Speciality Chicken Wings with a Classic Garden Salad is the best Domino's order for weight loss.

Nutrition (Per meal) :

Calories : 370

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1,530 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 12 g

The Classic Hot Buffalo Specialty Chicken Wings from Domino's are not just a flavorful choice but also a smart one for anyone mindful of their calorie intake. These wings pack a punch with their zesty buffalo sauce, providing a satisfying kick without loading you up with unnecessary calories. Each four-piece serving delivers a substantial 11 grams of protein, which is great for keeping hunger at bay and supporting muscle maintenance—ideal for anyone looking to stay satiated and avoid snacking temptations later.

RELATED: The 9 Healthiest Domino's Menu Items—and 9 To Avoid

Choosing wings over pizza crust also cuts down on carbs, making it a sensible option for those managing their carbohydrate intake. This decision helps maintain steady blood sugar levels and aligns well with various low-carb dietary approaches.

Pairing these zesty wings with a Classic Garden Salad drizzled in Ken's Lite Balsamic Vinaigrette completes a well-rounded meal. The salad features a mix of fresh greens and crunchy vegetables, offering a satisfying crunch and some fiber. The Ken's Lite Balsamic Vinaigrette adds just enough tangy flavor to enhance the salad without adding excessive calories or fat.

19 Tricks for Ordering a Healthier Pizza for Weight Loss

Together, this combo strikes a perfect balance: The protein-packed wings satisfy your savory cravings while the salad ensures you get a healthy dose of nutrients and fiber. It's delicious but also fits well into a calorie-controlled diet.

The next time you browse the Domino's menu, keep this winning combination in mind. It's a delicious way to stay on track with your health journey while still indulging in a satisfying meal.

Tips for ordering a healthier meal at Domino's:

Ordering from Domino's doesn't have to derail your healthy eating efforts. Here are five tips to help you make healthier choices:

1. Choose thin crust.

Opting for thin-crust pizzas is a smart move when you're watching your calorie and carb intake. Thin crusts typically have fewer calories and carbs than regular crusts. They also provide a crispier texture that many people enjoy. By choosing a thin crust, you can still indulge in pizza without consuming excessive calories from the dough.

2. Load up on veggies.

Whether you're customizing a pizza or ordering a salad, loading up on vegetables is a guaranteed way to boost the nutritional value of your meal. Domino's offers a variety of fresh vegetable toppings such as spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. These veggies are low in calories and rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Fiber is a standout nutrient for those on a weight loss diet because it helps promote satiety, keeping you feeling full longer and reducing the temptation to overeat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This Beloved Domino's Menu Item Is Healthier Than You Think

3. Watch the cheese.

Cheese adds flavor and richness to pizza, but it also contributes to your meal's calorie and fat content. If you're mindful of your calorie intake, ask for less cheese on your pizza. This can help reduce the overall calorie load while still providing that cheesy goodness.

4. Go easy on the sauces.

Sauces can sneak in extra calories and sodium, especially creamy or rich options like Alfredo or ranch. Opt for lighter sauces such as marinara, which are lower in calories and fat. These sauces still provide flavor without adding unnecessarily excessive calories. If you're ordering wings, consider opting for sauces sparingly or choose to enjoy without dips.

5. Pair your meal with a side salad.

Balancing your meal with a side salad is a great way to increase your vegetable intake and add more nutrients to your meal. Select a salad from the menu with a base of fresh greens like lettuce or spinach and top it with various colorful vegetables. Domino's doesn't offer many salad varieties, but the chain's Garden Salad is the lowest-calorie option.

When choosing dressings, select lighter options such as balsamic vinaigrette, Italian dressing, or oil and vinegar. These dressings typically have fewer calories and less fat than creamy dressings like ranch or Caesar.