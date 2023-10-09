What Happens To Your Body If You Drink Beer Every Day

For many of us, a cold beer after a long work day or during a casual gathering with friends is a delightful ritual. Beer has been an American staple for centuries with its many flavors and cultural significance. But what really happens to your body if you make drinking beer a daily habit?

Beer, like any alcoholic beverage, can significantly impact your body. And, like any pleasurable food or beverage, moderation is key to enjoying beer responsibly. While some studies suggest that moderate beer consumption may offer certain health benefits, such as boosting heart health and providing essential nutrients, drinking beer every day can lead to a host of health issues.

Daily beer consumption has numerous consequences, from weight gain and liver problems to sleep disorders and dehydration. That's why it's essential to understand how this beloved beverage interacts with your body and the potential outcomes of overindulgence. Read on to learn what happens to your body if you drink beer daily. And, when you're finished, don't miss 6 Ways To Melt Your Beer Gut Fast.

1 Weight Gain

Beer is high in empty calories, contributing to weight gain if consumed daily. According to a 2015 study, those extra calories, especially from beer's carbohydrate content, can quickly add up. Weight gain can lead to various health issues, including obesity and its associated complications.

Michael Masi, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews tells us, "Beer can be high in calories and contribute to weight gain. IPAs are especially calorically dense and daily consumption would make weight loss difficult."

2 Dehydration

A daily beer habit might seem harmless, but it can lead to dehydration, leaving you feeling parched and drained. Alcohol is a diuretic, which encourages your body to expel more fluids than you're taking in. Research shows that dehydration can result in headaches, fatigue, excessive thirst, and lethargy.

"Alcohol is a diuretic, meaning it promotes fluid loss and can lead to dehydration," says Masi. "Hydration status will play a role in your hangover and affect physical performance metrics. So daily drinking comes with the increased importance of getting enough water from other sources."

3 Weakened Immune System

A 2015 review found that excessive alcohol consumption can suppress immune function, making you more susceptible to infections. "Alcohol can weaken your immune system, making you more susceptible to illness," cautions Masi. "It may also impair recovery efforts in general, leading to decreased work capacity in the gym."

4 Increased Risk of Liver Disease

It's no secret that consistent daily beer consumption puts your liver at risk. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), excessive alcohol intake can lead to liver inflammation, fatty liver disease, and cirrhosis over time. "Chronic drinking can lead to fatty liver, hepatitis, or cirrhosis. Albeit, the risks for this are much lower when drinking in moderation," says Masi.

5 Sleep Disorders

While beer may initially make you drowsy, research suggests alcohol interferes with sleep quality, leading to frequent awakenings and a lack of restorative rest. Over time, this can result in sleep disorders and fatigue during the day.

"Alcohol has been shown to reduce the time it takes to fall asleep and increase the amount of deep sleep during the first half of the night. However, this effect reverses during the second half of the night," explains Masi. "Alcohol consumption can lead to more frequent awakenings, reduced REM (rapid eye movement) sleep—crucial for memory and mood regulation—and an overall lighter, more fragmented sleep. This disruption can result in waking up feeling unrefreshed and tired, regardless of sleep duration."

6 Nutrient Deficiencies

Alcohol can interfere with absorbing essential vitamins and minerals, leading to potential nutrient deficiencies. In particular, it can hinder the absorption of B vitamins, which play a critical role in energy production and overall health.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Alcohol, regardless of source, interferes with nutrient absorption in multiple ways," says Masi. "Alcohol can inflame the stomach lining, leading to decreased stomach acid production, which is crucial for digesting certain foods. Because the liver is central to nutrient metabolism, compromise to this organ will impair the ability to store and utilize certain vitamins and minerals. Also, alcohol's effect as a diuretic may result in losing minerals such as potassium, magnesium, and calcium if not replaced adequately."

7 Skin Health Issues

Alcohol dehydrates, and chronic dehydration can lead to dry, flaky skin. Additionally, alcohol dilates blood vessels, which can result in facial redness and broken capillaries. "Over time, dehydration can reduce skin elasticity and contribute to developing fine lines and wrinkles. Additionally, alcohol can interfere with nutrient absorption, including essential vitamins like vitamin A and antioxidants, which are pivotal for skin health. Deficiencies in these nutrients can impair the skin's ability to regenerate and protect itself from environmental stressors. In some individuals, alcohol can also exacerbate inflammatory skin conditions such as rosacea, leading to flare-ups and increased redness."

8 Lack of Coordination

While one beer might relax you, multiple drinks can disrupt your coordination and motor skills. This can lead to impaired judgment, an increased risk of accidents, and potential injuries. "Alcohol affects your motor skills and reaction times. Depending on your tolerance and the amount you drink, you may be putting yourself at risk for injury or at least poor performance with physical endeavors," explains Masi.

9 Blood Sugar Dysregulation

According to a 2015 study published in Biomolecules, regular beer consumption can impact blood sugar levels, leading to potential issues like insulin resistance and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. That's because the sugar content in some beer varieties, along with alcohol's effects on insulin regulation, can disrupt your body's ability to manage blood sugar effectively.

"Moderate to high doses of alcohol can induce a decrease in blood glucose levels, partly because alcohol can interfere with the liver's ability to produce glucose. In addition, alcohol might impair the body's hormonal response, altering insulin secretion from the pancreas. Over time, and with chronic alcohol consumption, these effects can contribute to a decrease in insulin sensitivity, meaning the body requires more insulin to process glucose effectively," says Masi.

10 Increased Cancer Risk

According to the National Cancer Institute, daily beer consumption increases the risk of certain cancers, including mouth, throat, and esophageal cancer. The ethanol in beer can damage the cells lining these areas, increasing susceptibility to cancer development.

