People Swear by Drinking Chia Seed Water for Weight Loss—But Is It Legit?

Chia seeds have been around for quite some time, but in recent years, they've been praised and celebrated as a "superfood." You may enjoy them in chia seed pudding, overnight oats, fresh fruit smoothies, yogurt parfaits, granola bars, and savory items like bread and crackers. One of the more current trends making waves on TikTok is chia seed water, which people are incorporating into their weight-loss regimens.

Is it all hype, or can drinking chia seed water help speed up your weight-loss efforts? We spoke with an expert who breaks it all down for us.

Can Drinking Chia Seed Water Help You Lose Weight?

What makes chia seeds so special? According to Andrea Soares, MS, RDN, CSSD, a registered dietitian specializing in sports nutrition, weight management, diabetes, and wellness with Top Nutrition Coaching, "Chia seeds are tiny but mighty!"

Chia seeds are chock-full of protein, fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, and calcium. "When you add chia seeds to water, they swell up, forming a gel-like consistency. This makes chia seed water a unique, nutrient-dense drink that's low in calories but high in benefits," Soares explains. "One of the reasons chia seed water is getting attention is because of its high fiber content. Just one ounce of chia seeds has around 10 grams of fiber. This fiber absorbs water, expanding in your stomach and making you feel fuller for longer."

This can be incredibly beneficial if you aim to cut down on snacks and decrease the number of calories consumed.

"Another cool thing about chia seeds is that they may help regulate your blood sugar levels," says Soares. "By slowing down the absorption of carbs, chia seeds can prevent spikes in your blood sugar. This is crucial because stable blood sugar levels mean fewer insulin spikes, which can help reduce fat storage in your body."

TikTok user Jasmine (@jaydfitness_) posted a concoction called the "internal shower," which is simply a cup of water, two tablespoons of black chia seeds, and the juice of one lemon. Another TikToker @jay.cafe11 revealed in a clip that drinking this beverage helped them drop 40 pounds and maintain their weight loss, along with the help of a calorie deficit.

While chia seed water isn't a magic elixir that can help you slim down on its own, it's certainly a stellar addition to a well-rounded diet. "Its high fiber content, ability to help regulate blood sugar, and potential to boost metabolism make it a valuable tool in your weight-loss journey," Soares tells us. "Just remember that no single food or drink will do the trick alone—pair chia seed water with a healthy diet and regular exercise for the best results."