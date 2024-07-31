15 Superfood Breakfast Recipes To Start Your Day Right

Breakfast is often hailed as the most important meal of the day, and for good reason. A healthy breakfast can provide sustained energy, keep you feeling full, help manage your weight, and deliver essential nutrients like fiber, protein, and healthy fats. One way to elevate the health benefits of your breakfast is by adding superfoods to your meal.

But what exactly are superfoods? While definitions vary, superfoods are typically nutrient-dense foods rich in antioxidants, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and fish. Research shows that consuming more superfoods can significantly improve your health and potentially reduce the risk of disease.

There are many breakfast superfoods you can include in your morning meal, such as yogurt, fruit, vegetables, oats, and nuts. Below, we've compiled 15 breakfast recipes that incorporate one (or more) superfoods. Read on to find a recipe you like and learn more about the benefits of starting your day with these healthy options. Then, check out these 13 Superfood Smoothie Recipes.

Paleo Avocado-Berry Smoothie

Making this simple Avocado-Berry Smoothie in the morning will help you start your day on the right nutritional foot. First, berries are potent superfoods rich in antioxidants. These antioxidants have been found to help slow age-related cognitive decline and reduce the risk of heart disease.

This smoothie also calls for avocado, a superfood rich in healthy fats and fiber. Among the many benefits of this fruit, research from Food Science & Nutrition shows that avocados can help improve cardiovascular health, cognitive function, and weight management.

Get our recipe for Avocado-Berry Smoothie.

Are Avocados Good for You?

Greek Yogurt with Pineapple, Kiwi, Mango, and Ginger Syrup

This Greek yogurt breakfast packs in about as many superfoods as possible for one meal. Starting off strong with the yogurt itself, this superfood is rich in protein, B vitamins, and calcium. In fact, a serving of nonfat plain Greek yogurt contains around 42% of your daily value of vitamin B12, which is beneficial for cognitive function, energy, and heart health.

This breakfast also contains pineapple and kiwi, two antioxidant-rich fruits packed full of health benefits. According to Food Research International, pineapples have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as benefits related to bowel health and nervous system functioning.

Kiwis are another tasty superfood fruit. According to the European Journal of Nutrition, their multitude of health benefits are largely due to their high levels of vitamin C and their fiber, vitamin E, potassium, and folate content.

Get our recipe for Greek Yogurt with Fruit.

The 6 Healthiest Greek Yogurts

Vegetarian Black Bean Omelet

Fiber is one of the healthiest nutrients you can consume because of its effects on your gut health, digestion, weight management, satiety, blood sugar, heart health, and disease prevention. Unfortunately, however, many Americans aren't getting enough of this nutrient on a daily basis.

An easy solution? Black beans! This superfood is full of fiber and antioxidants, and research shows that eating more beans can greatly improve overall health and reduce the risk of disease.

To enjoy the tasty benefits of these beans, try this simple Black Bean Omelet. To increase the meal's superfood power even more, add some avocado slices on top.

Get our recipe for Black Bean Omelet.

The 7 Healthiest Beans You Can Eat

Acai-Berry Smoothie Bowl

This powerhouse smoothie bowl contains a handful of superfood ingredients like chia seeds, blueberries, walnuts, yogurt, and acai.

Many people don't realize just how powerful chia seeds can be. This superfood is chock full of healthy fats, fiber, protein, and antioxidants that help reduce the risk of heart disease, reduce inflammation, and help fight oxidative stress, according to Food Science & Nutrition. Along with the chia seeds, the blueberries in this smoothie are popular superfoods known for their antioxidants, which have been linked to slowing aging and reducing the risk of certain cancers.

Get our recipe for Acai-Berry Smoothie Bowl.

Easy Spinach and Ham Quiche

This Spinach and Ham Quiche is easy to make and perfect for leftovers throughout the week. But the best part about this breakfast? Its main superfood ingredient, spinach!

Spinach is a nutrient-rich leafy green full of antioxidants, fiber, iron, calcium, and vitamins A, K, and C. Research shows that it can help reduce oxidative stress, improve eye health, and even help reduce the risk of some cancers.

Get our recipe for Spinach and Ham Quiche.

Scrambled Eggs with Salmon, Asparagus, and Goat Cheese

Start your morning with plenty of healthy fats and protein with this Salmon Scrambled Eggs recipe.

One of the healthiest fish you can eat is salmon. This fatty fish is full of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and vitamins B6 and B12. Research studies show that salmon can help reduce the risk of heart disease, help with weight management and abdominal fat, and may help prevent age-related cognitive decline.

Salmon isn't the only superfood in this breakfast scramble recipe, though. Many consider eggs to be superfoods because of their rich nutrient content. Packed with protein, selenium, choline, vitamin A, and B vitamins, this food can help keep you full, increase "good" cholesterol, and improve eye health.

Throw in asparagus and goat cheese for extra flavor, and enjoy this tasty, nutrient-dense morning meal.

Get our recipe for Salmon Scrambled Eggs.

Fruit and Granola Yogurt Parfait

Similar to the Greek yogurt made with pineapple, mango, and kiwi, this Fruit and Granola Parfait recipe combines superfood yogurt with superfood fruits like strawberries and blueberries.

As we mentioned previously, yogurt is a potent superfood full of protein and calcium. Yogurt is also a fermented food, meaning it contains natural probiotics that can greatly improve your gut and digestive health.

Along with the yogurt in this recipe, the strawberries and blueberries are also superfoods packed with beneficial nutrients. For instance, strawberries contain vitamin C, fiber, folate, manganese, and potassium, and blueberries have fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and manganese.

Both types of berries (and berries in general) are rich in antioxidants, and research shows that berries are linked to fighting oxidative stress damage, age-related diseases, heart disease, and inflammation.

Get our recipe for Fruit and Granola Yogurt Parfait.

The 13 Best Yogurt Brands—and 3 To Avoid

Best-Ever Banana Bread

You may not have expected to see something as indulgent as banana bread on our list of superfood breakfasts, but this recipe's main ingredient—banana—is a staple superfood that can provide an extensive list of health benefits.

Bananas are extremely nutrient-rich and contain high levels of antioxidants, potassium, vitamin B6, and vitamin C. One large banana contains about 18% of your daily value of potassium, and getting enough daily potassium can help reduce your risk of high blood pressure, stroke, and kidney stones. It can also improve your bone health and blood sugar levels.

Want to incorporate even more superfoods into your banana bread? Make sure to include roasted walnuts, which are full of healthy fats and antioxidants.

Get our recipe for Banana Bread.

11 Science-Backed Benefits of Bananas

Plant-Based Matcha Mint Smoothie

You've likely tried a matcha latte before, but have you ever tried putting matcha powder into a morning smoothie? Not only does this superfood powder taste delicious in a smoothie with mint, banana, and honey, but this form of green tea powder is proven to have plenty of health benefits that are reason enough to give it a go.

For one, matcha (like other forms of green tea) is extremely rich in antioxidants. These antioxidants can help reduce your risk of chronic disease and help your body fight oxidative stress. Green tea and green tea powders have also been found to help you lose weight and manage weight loss.

Combining superfood matcha powder with other superfoods like spinach and banana makes this Matcha Mint Smoothie a healthy choice for your first meal of the day.

Get our recipe for Matcha Mint Smoothie.

Baked Eggs with Mushroom and Spinach

These Baked Eggs with Mushrooms and Spinach are one of the easiest breakfasts you can make on a busy morning. Made in under 10 minutes, this recipe contains three powerful superfoods: eggs, spinach, and mushrooms. We've already discussed some of the superfood benefits of spinach and eggs, but mushrooms also have their own health benefits.

You can use any type of mushroom for this recipe, and each variety contains unique nutritional qualities. However, most mushrooms contain some level of selenium, vitamin D, potassium, and fiber. One thing that you'll find in all mushrooms is powerful levels of antioxidants. For example, according to the International Journal of Microbiology, mushroom antioxidants may help prevent diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and they can lower your risk of high blood pressure and stroke.

Get our recipe for Baked Eggs with Mushroom and Spinach.

Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash with Chicken Sausage

Starting the day with a sweet potato and chicken hash is the way to go for savory breakfast lovers, especially because of sweet potato's impressive superfood qualities.

For one, sweet potatoes get their vibrant orange color from an antioxidant called beta-carotene. This antioxidant is known to help improve immune health, reduce inflammation, and help prevent chronic diseases.

Beyond their antioxidants, sweet potatoes also contain soluble and insoluble fiber, which can help improve gut health and digestion and reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes. All in all, chopping up some sweet potatoes and enjoying them with eggs, chicken sausage, and peppers is a healthy way to start your day.

Get our recipe for Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash.

Whole30 Butternut Squash Hash

If you're hankering for a breakfast hash but want something completely Whole30-approved, this Butternut Squash Hash is a deliciously healthy choice. Made with sausage, tarragon, fennel, celery, and superfood butternut squash, this meal is a nourishing way to wake up in the morning.

Butternut squash is considered a superfood because of its long list of vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants. It contains protein, fiber, vitamins A, C, E, B1, B3, B6, and B9, magnesium, and potassium. In fact, one cup of butternut squash contains over 100% of your daily value of vitamin A, a nutrient needed for cell growth and development, immunity, and functioning of your heart, eyes, and lungs.

Get our recipe for Butternut Squash Hash.

Plant-Based Carrot Cake Smoothie

This smoothie is the next best thing to a slice of carrot cake, providing plenty of health benefits in every sip with a handful of superfoods such as bananas, flax seeds, chickpeas, and carrots.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Carrots are rich in vitamins like potassium, biotin, and vitamins A, K, and B6, but where they really shine is their antioxidant content. This orange vegetable contains the antioxidants lutein, beta-carotene, lycopene, and anthocyanins—all of which have been linked to reducing oxidative stress damage and improving various aspects of health.

Add nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla, and ginger, and enjoy this cozy, nutrient-rich smoothie as a morning treat.

Get our recipe for Carrot Cake Smoothie.

Keto Frizzled Eggs and Sausage with Sauteed Greens

This delicious and simple egg and sausage recipe is great for those following a Keto diet. The best part about this breakfast meal is that it still manages to pack in a major superfood—kale!

Kale is a highly nutritious leafy green that contains nutrients like manganese, calcium, and vitamins K, C, and A. It is also rich in antioxidants like quercetin and kaempferol, which research shows can help lower blood pressure and improve heart health. Kale also contains almost 100% of your daily value of vitamin K, a nutrient that can help prevent osteoporosis and coronary heart disease.

Get our recipe for Keto Frizzled Eggs.

Chocolate Tofu Smoothie with Reishi Mushrooms

If you don't already consume tofu on a regular basis, it's time to change it up. This superfood not only adds a creamy texture to your morning smoothie but it provides your body with extra nourishment, too. For starters, tofu is considered a complete protein, meaning it has all nine essential amino acids that you need in order for your body to build protein.

Research from Frontiers in Nutrition found that tofu can help reduce the risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease. A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition also found that regularly consuming tofu can help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Mixing tofu with banana, cocoa powder, and your plant-based milk of choice will give you a nutritious jumpstart to your day.

Get our recipe for Chocolate Tofu Smoothie.