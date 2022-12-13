Marriage is all about compromise, but when it comes to Starbucks vs. Dunkin', that's where some couples draw the line. Newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were recently seen out in public on an adorable coffee date, picking up Frappuccinos from Starbucks as caught by Page Six. In terms of where caffeinated loyalties lie, Affleck has basically committed treason; he's been known as a die-hard Dunkin' coffee drinker for decades, so the temporary switch-up is definitely a big deal.

Affleck and Lopez may be able to live with their coffee differences, but other celebs won't budge when it comes to their go-to latte brands. Here are the coffee shop preferences of celebrities across the U.S. who choose Dunkin' or Starbucks.

1 Ben Affleck – Dunkin'

By now you must have seen the 2020 memes of Affleck ungraciously dropping Dunkin' coffee and donuts outside of his home, but the fact is, this Massachusetts native is hyper-loyal to his home state's famous coffee and claims he has it every day.

2 Jennifer Lopez – Starbucks

Despite her new hubby's penchant for Dunkin', JLo has her own coffee preference and that comes in the form of Starbucks. The fact that Affleck is willing to visit another coffee shop shows his true devotion to Lopez.

3 Taylor Swift – Starbucks

The pop singer likes her 'bucks so much she has even collaborated with the Seattle-based coffee company on everything from special edition music to getting her own latte on the secret menu.

4 Charli D'Amelio – Dunkin'

The TikTok star is one of the company's latest celebrity collaborations, debuting "The Charli" based on her usual order: a medium cold brew with whole milk and 3 pumps of caramel swirl.

5 Andy Grammer – Dunkin'

Soul chill singer Andy Grammer loves Dunkin' so much that he collaborated with the brand for a sweet wedding pop-up event, inclusive of donut bouquets.

6 Selena Gomez – Starbucks

On casual days, and sometimes on set, Selena Gomez can be seen with a Starbucks coffee in hand.

7 Kim Kardashian – Starbucks

Why have one coffee order when you can have a few? Kim Kardashian loves a good soy chai latte from Starbucks, but she's also been known to order a white chocolate mocha with whipped cream as well.

8 Khloe Kardashian – Dunkin'

The youngest of the three official Kardashian sisters once made a pit stop in 2014 at Dunkin' Donuts with her ex-boyfriend, French Montana. Although she's also known to enjoy Starbucks too, so we know she's not biased at least.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

9 Lindsay Lohan – Dunkin'

After a three-month stint in rehab back in 2014, Lohan was spotted out and about with a cup of Dunkin' coffee.

10 Ariana Grande – Starbucks

Another singer and unofficial "Starbucks Ambassador," Grande helped conceive the Cloud Macchiato. Her actual go-to order however is a Venti Vanilla Bean Frappuccino, with no whipped cream.

11 Heidi Klum – Dunkin'

Klum loves sporting her Dunkin' hat while posting pics of her iced coffees for fans to see. It's totally free advertising for the company, she swears!