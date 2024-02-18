10 Easiest Glute Exercises To Get Rid of a 'Pancake Butt'

Do you fantasize about building a firmer, more sculpted derriere but struggle to find the time? If so, we have fantastic news: Achieving shapely glutes doesn't have to be complicated or time-consuming. All you need is to incorporate the right exercises into your fitness routine and dedicate time to it each week. That's why we chatted with Mike Masi, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, who shares 10 simple yet effective glute exercises to get rid of a "pancake butt" once and for all.

Building strong glutes is like building a solid foundation for a house. A sturdy backside gives your body a strong foundation for all the movements you do every day. Strengthening your glutes makes daily activities easier, enhances athletic performance, reduces injury risk, and gives your lower back the support it needs.

We get it—not everyone has hours to spare each day doing intense leg workouts that leave you exhausted and sore the next day. Fortunately, Masi designed these glute exercises for those with busy schedules. Whether working out at home or in the gym, or you're squeezing in a quick session between work meetings, these expert-designed exercises are your ticket to unlocking a more sculpted and confident you. Read on for the best glute exercises to get rid of a pancake butt. And next up, don't miss the 5 Best Strength Workouts To Banish Flabby Arms.

Straight-Leg Deadlift

First up on our list of glute exercises to get rid of a pancake butt is the straight-leg deadlift. The deadlift is a classic compound exercise, and this variation is an absolute keeper for tightening up your butt.

To perform straight-leg deadlifts, Masi says, "Stand tall with your feet about hip-width apart and toes pointing straight ahead. Push your hips back as if you're closing an open drawer behind you. Your back will remain straight as you lean forward at the hips. Ideally, your spine will be at, or close to, parallel with the ground. At this point, grab the weight and return to standing, careful not to over-extend at the top of the rep." Perform three sets of eight to 10 reps or five sets of five if using heavier weights.

Sumo Deadlifts

Up next is another deadlift variation. The sumo deadlift is a powerhouse move for activating your thighs and glutes.

"Stand tall with your feet at least twice the width of your hips and your toes pointed out at least 45 degrees," instructs Masi. "Push your hips back slightly as you bend your knees. Keep your knees moving away from each other as you descend. Your back will remain straight throughout the exercise. Then, grab the weight and return to standing, careful not to over-extend at the top of the movement." Aim for three sets of eight to 10 reps or five sets of five reps if using heavier weights.

Goblet Squats

Goblet squats are a fantastic exercise for working your entire lower body—especially the glutes.

"Stand with your feet hip-width apart and let your toes flare out leads about 10 degrees. You can hold a dumbbell or a kettlebell as close as possible to your chest. Push your glutes back as you sit back toward the ground. Don't let your toes or heels come off the floor or let your knees cave inward. Return to a standing position once you get as low as you can," says Masi. Complete three sets of 1o to 15 reps.

Walking Lunges

This dynamic exercise is a surefire way to firm up your rear end while engaging your quads and hamstrings.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Stand with your feet together, holding dumbbells or kettlebells in each hand," says Masi. "Step forward with one foot, and lower your body until your back knee taps the floor. Your spine will stay straight but may be leaned forward slightly so the weights in your hands are straddling your front foot. In this position, most of your weight should be on the front leg as this is the leg you will push through as the back leg lifts off the ground to return to standing." Shoot for three sets of 10 to 20 reps per leg.

Side-Lying Hip Abductions

Side-lying hip abductions are a targeted exercise to isolate and strengthen the gluteus medius, a large muscle in your backside.

Masi says, "Lie on your side against a wall with your shoulders and hips stacked on each other. The bottom knee can be bent, and the bottom of that foot can be flat against the wall. The top leg will remain straight with your toes pointing straight ahead. Slide the heel of your top leg up the wall until you can't go any further. Make sure to keep the toes pointing forward." Perform three sets of 10 to 20 reps per leg.

Clamshells

This simple yet effective exercise is fantastic for targeting the glutes.

"Place a small loop resistance band around your knees, then lie on your side with your legs stacked and knees bent at a 45-degree angle," instructs Masi. "Open your top knee as far as possible without moving your spine or pelvis while keeping your feet together. Close and repeat." Complete three sets of 15 to 30 reps per side.

Hip Thrusts

For the next exercise, we'll move on to hip thrusts—another glute-focused powerhouse movement.

"Sit on the ground with a bench behind you. Bend your knees so your feet are flat and about shoulder-width apart. Lean against the bench so your shoulder blades are touching without your hips coming off the floor. Then, drive through your feet while extending your hips toward the ceiling. Squeeze your glutes throughout the rep." Aim for three sets of 12 to 20 reps. Masi adds, "You can add weight by using a weighted barbell over the front of your hip."

Banded Side Steps

Masi tells us, "Place a small loop resistance band around your feet at the end of your laces. Stand in a slight squat position with your feet about eight inches apart. Step to the side in a controlled manner, then step the other foot in the same direction. Make sure not to let your foot drag or your shoulders dip. You should feel this in the sides of the glutes." Do three sets of 12 steps in each direction. Feel free to make this exercise easier by changing the start position of the band higher up the legs.

Single-Leg Romanian Deadlifts with Foam Roller

This exercise challenges your stability while activating those glutes, helping eliminate that pancake butt.

"Stand on one leg with the other slightly off the ground behind you," states Masi. "Place a foam roller between the inside of your knee and a wall. Then, hinge forward at the hips until your spine is parallel with the ground while keeping your back straight. If you add weight, hold the weight in the hand opposite the leg on the floor. The foam roller will stabilize the lower leg and help create a better connection with the muscles around the hip. Return to the starting position and repeat." Perform three sets of 10 to 15 reps per leg.

Fire Hydrants

Build that hourglass figure with this unique butt-tightening exercise.

To do it, Masi says, "Get on your hands and knees with your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees set up directly underneath the hips. Bring your leg slightly back to the side, almost like emulating a dog at a fire hydrant. This should engage the outside of your glutes. Remember to keep your arms locked out and try not to lean left or right to accommodate the elevation of your leg." Complete three sets of 10 to 20 reps per leg.