8 Lifestyle Tips To Maintain Your Weight Loss

Losing weight is a major milestone in itself, but maintaining your new goal weight can sometimes be even more challenging. After weeks or months of diligently following healthy eating habits and sweating it out at the gym, it's common to revert to old practices, leading to weight gain. Don't fret, because we did our homework and rounded up 10 of the best tips to help you maintain weight loss.

"Data shows there's weight regain for every type of weight loss modality, meaning your behaviors simply define how quickly you can potentially regain your weight," explains Dr. Amy Lee, chief medical advisor for Lindora, a leading provider of weight loss and metabolic health services. "Lifestyle changes are the most common success factor for sustained weight loss and weight management."

Remember that consistency is crucial to successful weight loss and management. From establishing the right workout regimen to finding your favorite, well-balanced meals to rotate through, the habits you follow after losing weight are so important. So, let's dive into 10 tips to help you maintain weight loss and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Find a partner or resource who can offer professional guidance.

Find a workout or diet buddy, or seek the guidance of a professional who can be a stellar resource during your weight management journey.

"As much as we may not believe it, working with a dietary professional supports new understanding, forming new habits, encourages accountability, and celebrates progress," Dr. Lee tells us. "The psychological support from a nutrition coach, life coach, RD, nurse or medical provider can be very impactful on outcomes and behavior change."

RELATED: 15 Top-Recommended Tips To Lose Weight for Good6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Consume a high-fiber, high-protein breakfast.

You've likely heard the saying time and time again that breakfast is the most important meal of the day—and there's truth to it!

"Starting the day with a high-fiber, high-protein breakfast helps keep you full longer, reduces hunger hormones, and curbs cravings later in the day, making it easier to stick to a healthy eating plan," explains Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board.

Consume a well-balanced diet.

Be sure to consume a nutritious diet chock-full of fiber and protein.

"Protein helps maintain muscle mass, and fiber keeps you full longer, reducing overeating," Goodson tells us. "Together, they can keep you feeling fuller longer after meals, helping with portion control."

13 Tips To Keep the Weight off for Good, According to Dietitians

Perform regular exercise.

If you want to maintain your new goal weight, performing a regular exercise routine is the name of the game. Getting your body moving burns calories and gives your metabolism a nice little boost.

"Physical activity, particularly a mix of strength training and cardio, helps maintain metabolism and balance energy expenditure," Goodson shares.

Practice portion control.

Being mindful of portion sizes, whether dining out or at home, is key to weight management success.

"Practicing portion control prevents overeating, especially with calorie-dense foods," says Goodson. "The goal is to eat until you are not hungry versus full. Make half your plate veggies, one-fourth lean protein, and one-fourth high-fiber carbohydrates to help with satiety and manage fullness."

10 Best Foods To Maintain Weight Loss

Eat regular meals.

Skipping meals altogether is a surefire way to create setbacks. Goodson encourages you to eat regular, nutritious meals.

"Consistent meal times help maintain metabolism and reduce the chances of overeating later in the day," she explains. "The goal is to eat every three to four hours throughout the day."

Celebrate non-scale-related victories.

Being your very own cheerleader can majorly impact your efforts. Be sure to celebrate victories that don't involve stepping on the scale.

"Paying attention to positive health changes (e.g., increased energy) can keep motivation high without relying solely on the scale," Goodson points out.

10 Little Things You Can Do Every Day To Lose a Lot of Weight

Don't ignore long-term lifestyle changes.

Don't lose sight of long-term lifestyle changes. Weight loss is usually considered a "one-time goal" rather than a lifelong commitment filled with healthy habits and changes.

"To maintain weight loss, it is important to develop healthy habits that support maintaining weight loss over a period of time," Goodson stresses.