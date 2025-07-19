Este Haim Swears by These 4 Tricks for the Best Sleep Ever

Musician Este Haim captured many hearts as a member of HAIM, a pop-rock trio Este created with her two sisters. The celeb most recently produced music for popular shows like The White Lotus, A Small Light, and Anyone But You. Recently, the musical guru shared her secrets for getting a good night’s sleep with Architectural Digest, and we are all ears.

Este Haim Has a Cozy Home

Home decor is essential when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, Este stressed to Architectural Digest. For this reason, she keeps her house warm and welcoming.

“When I come home from tour, it is the nicest feeling to have a really comfy and cozy place for me to relax in,” she told the outlet. “As a touring musician, when you open the door to your house, you just want to feel like every fiber of your being is relaxed and you can let go of everything you’ve been carrying from tour.”

Her Bedtime Routine Consists of Melatonin Gummies and Sleepytime Tea

The bassist/vocalist also shared her bedtime routine in the interview.

“Two melatonin gummies and a Sleepytime tea and I’m out,” she said. “That’s my ritual. Me in bed with snacks. The easiest way for me to fall asleep is with the TV on, I need some background noise in order to fall asleep. But I do love my melatonin gummies.”

She Limits Caffeine

Although a cup of tea is one of Este’s favorite beverages, she’s avoiding the caffeinated drinks. Naturally, this helps her sleep better.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“I’m trying not to drink coffee, and I think I’m succeeding,” Este told Architectural Digest. “I had a bit of an addiction and it was, not to get too medical or anything, but it was raising my cortisol. And because it raised my cortisol, it was also raising my blood sugar, because I’m a type 1 diabetic. So I’m trying to stay away from coffee. I’ve been doing caffeine-free tea, but if I do want a little bit of caffeine I get these little cans of green tea from the corner store around the corner from my house. But yeah, I’m a tea girl now.”

She Manages Burnouts

Este is open about having diabetes, and that means having to manage her burnouts.

“It’s a lot easier sometimes to just ignore it and not deal with it, but we all know it always catches up with you,” she told Beyond Type 1. “I feel like I’ve gone through diabetes burnout—for long periods of time—at least 10 different times in the past 20 years of having a diabetes, and like it’s tough, man. It’s tough to maintain that as a type 1 with chronic illness because there isn’t necessarily a promise that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and I said it in my post, it’s like a 24-hour job you can’t clock out of, that you don’t get paid for. Maintaining that mental toughness I think is exhausting for a lot of people.”

Managing burnouts can help you sleep better by reducing stress.