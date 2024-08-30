I Woke up at 5am Every Day for 2 Weeks & My Productivity Soared

As someone who juggles multiple responsibilities—coaching, writing, and maintaining my own fitness—I've always been driven to maximize my time. With days packed full of tasks, I often feel like I am constantly chasing time, always playing catch-up. So, when the idea of waking up at 5 a.m. every morning for two weeks came to mind, I saw it as a challenge worth taking.

My goals were simple yet ambitious: be more productive, incorporate restorative techniques like meditation and cold showers, and squeeze in an extra workout. Starting my day earlier would allow me to carve out more time while staying on top of my professional commitments. Beyond that, I hoped to experience the mental clarity and focus many early risers rave about.

On top of all that, I was curious. Would waking up at 5 a.m. really give me the energy and productivity boost I was looking for? Or would I find myself exhausted and craving my usual morning routine? The only way to find out was to dive in headfirst and try it.

With my goals in mind and a plan in place, I set out to see if waking up at 5 a.m. every day for two weeks could make a difference. Here's what happened.

How I Prepared for My 5 a.m. Wake Time

When you set out to wake up at 5 a.m. every day, preparation is key. I knew I had to establish a solid nighttime routine to function properly on an early wake-up schedule. This meant hitting the sack earlier than usual, somewhere between 9 and 10 p.m.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One thing that really helped was a 10 to 15-minute mobility routine in the dark before bed. It wasn't intense enough to loosen up the muscles and signal to my body that it was time to wind down. Following that, I completed a quick meditation session using Headspace. This combination of physical relaxation and mental decompression worked wonders in helping me fall asleep faster.

Another factor I considered was caffeine. Luckily, caffeine has never been a significant hurdle for me—I usually only have one cup of green tea in the morning after breakfast, so I didn't have to adjust much. I focused on ensuring I got the right amount of sleep by setting alarms not just for waking up but for going to bed.

My Experience

The first few mornings were rough. Rolling out of bed at 5 a.m. while it was still dark outside felt unnatural, to say the least. The urge to hit the snooze button was strong, but I knew sticking to my commitment was the only way to see results.

However, I found myself surprisingly alert once I was up and moving. The quietness of the early morning was almost peaceful, and I could tackle tasks with a level of focus that was hard to come by later in the day. Whether going for a walk with my dog, doing mobility exercises, or even getting a headstart on work, my productivity peaked in those early hours.

That being said, it wasn't all smooth sailing. The biggest struggle was adjusting to the new schedule in the first few days. I was tired earlier in the day, and it took some discipline to push through that post-lunch energy slump. There were also days when I questioned why I was doing this, especially when I felt the pull of my cozy bed at 4:45 a.m. But each day I made it through, I felt a slight sense of accomplishment that kept me going.

Week 1 Versus Week 2

Week 1 was all about adjustment. My body fought against the change, and I often felt groggy, especially in the late afternoons. My energy dipped sooner than I expected, and some mornings, it took every ounce of willpower to stay consistent.

By Week 2, things started to shift. My body seemed to accept that 5 a.m. was the new normal, and I woke up before my alarm went off. The grogginess subsided, and I began to feel energized throughout the day. I was also able to power through that midday slump much easier, and I found that having more time in the afternoons and evenings felt like a reward for all the hard work I'd put in earlier in the day.

The second week wasn't without its challenges, but overall, I noticed a significant improvement in my mood, focus, and productivity compared to the first.

Practical Tips for Waking Up Earlier

If you're thinking about adopting a 5 AM wake-up routine, here are a few tips based on my experience:

Ease into it. If you're used to waking up at 7 or 8 a.m., don't suddenly try to jump to 5 a.m. Instead, gradually shift your wake-up time earlier by 15 to 30 minutes each day until you reach your target. Establish a bedtime routine. Wind down with a consistent pre-bed routine to help signal to your body that it's time to sleep. Whether it's a mobility routine, meditation, or simply reading a book, find what works for you. Create accountability. Set an alarm for when you need to go to bed, not just for waking up. This helped me stick to my sleep schedule and ensured I was getting enough rest. Make it worthwhile. Having a purpose for those early hours is essential. Whether it's getting a headstart on work, exercising, or enjoying some peaceful alone time, knowing what you're waking up for will keep you motivated. Be patient. The first week will likely be the hardest as your body adjusts, but stick with it. The benefits start to show once your body settles into the new routine.

Conclusion

Waking up at 5 a.m. every day for two weeks wasn't easy, but it was definitely worth it. With the right preparation and mindset, waking up early can increase productivity, energy, and a greater sense of accomplishment. It's not a magic fix, and it won't work for everyone, but if you're looking to shake up your routine and make the most of your mornings, I highly recommend trying it.

Now, the question is: Will I continue waking up at 5 a.m. after this experiment? The answer is maybe. While it's not something I'll commit to every single day, I've realized the value of those early morning hours and plan to incorporate them into my schedule a few times a week.