Every Single Hershey's Bar Variety Available Now

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Since its founding by Milton Hershey in 1894, the Hershey Company has risen to become one of the biggest players in the chocolate business. While the company is best known for its chocolate bars and other candy options like the iconic foil-wrapped Kisses, Hershey's product portfolio has significantly expanded over the years. Today, chocolate lovers can enjoy everything from Hershey's chocolate chips to cocoa powder to chocolate syrup.

Even so, there is perhaps no better emblem of the Hershey's brand than its candy bars, which come in a wide variety of flavors. These range from classics like milk and dark chocolate to ice cream-inspired options like cotton candy and birthday cake.

Whether you need to stock up on Halloween candy or you simply want to see all that the Hershey Company has to offer, we rounded up all of the Hershey bars that are currently on the market. You'll want to note that this list solely includes Hershey's-branded products, so other Hershey Co.-owned brands like Reese's and Kit Kat didn't make the cut. Here are all of the Hershey's bar varieties you can score right now.

Milk Chocolate

Nutrition :

King Size (Per 1/3 Bar)

Calories : 120

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 2 g

Is there a flavor that better symbolizes Hershey than its than milk chocolate bar? Milton Hershey debuted the beloved Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar back in 1900, and it has been referred to as the "Great American Chocolate Bar" ever since, according to the Hershey's website.

This chocolate bar comes in a variety of sizes, including snack, standard, king, giant, and even a whopping five-pound option. You can also enjoy this bar in the miniature size as part of one of the brand's assortment packs. Or, you can or purchase the new Harry Potter-themed Hershey's bars, which are available in standard and snack sizes.

$27.50/36-pack at Amazon Buy Now

Milk Chocolate Almond

Nutrition : (Per 4 pieces)

Calories : 170

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 3 g

For some additional texture, Hershey sells milk chocolate bars with almonds. Within this category, there are two options. You can enjoy your candy bar with whole almonds, or you can sink your teeth into milk chocolate loaded with almond pieces. These come in multiple sizes, as well.

$1.69 at Amazon Buy Now

Golden Milk Chocolate with Almonds

Nutrition : (Per 1/3 of Pack)

Calories : 140

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 3 g

While you may be wondering how this candy bar is different from the aforementioned products, there are some elements that set it apart. The Golden Almond Milk Chocolate Bars not only feature their own distinctive packaging, but they are also thicker pieces of chocolate filled with crunchy roasted California almonds. Try them for yourself by swiping a box of five 2.8-ounce bars!

$32.99/5-pack at Amazon Buy Now

Milk Chocolate with Waffle Cone Pieces

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Pack)

Calories : 170

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 2 g

You may have seen miniature chocolate-filled waffle cones, such as Muddy Bites, in your local grocery store. However, Hershey's puts its own spin on the chocolate-filled waffle cone with its latest candy bar. In August, the brand introduced its Crunchy Waffle Cone Milk Chocolate Bars, which consist of extra creamy milk chocolate filled with pieces of crunchy waffle cones. These come in standard and king sizes.

$1.97 at Walmart Buy Now

Cookies 'N' Creme

Nutrition : (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 170

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 2 g

This specialty candy bar is nothing new for Hershey's fans. In fact, it's nearly 30 years old, having landed on store shelves back in 1995. This candy bar is made with white cream and chocolate cookie pieces and comes in multiple sizes. You can also snag vampire-themed Cookes 'N Creme Fangs, which are Hershey's new snack-sized, Halloween-themed cookies 'n creme-flavored candy bars.

$21/18-count at Amazon Buy Now

Special Dark

Nutrition :

King Size (Per 1/3 of Pack)

Calories : 120

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 1 g

If you'd prefer something more mildly sweet, Hershey offers Special Dark Chocolate Bars, which come in boxes, bags, and multiple sizes like king and giant. The brand debuted this flavor back in 1939, marking Hershey's second chocolate bar flavor on the market.

$37.97/36-count at Amazon Buy Now

Special Dark with Almonds

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 200

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 3 g

As with the milk chocolate candy bars, you can also enjoy the brand's Special Dark Chocolate with some crunch. Indulge in Hershey's mildly sweet chocolate with the addition of whole almonds or almond pieces.

$42.96/24-count at Amazon Buy Now

Hershey's Golden Dark Chocolate with Almonds

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 420

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 33 g)

Protein : 10 g

Like Hershey's Golden Almond Milk Chocolate, this dark chocolate candy bar is thicker in size and filled with roasted almonds. Each box contains five 2.8 ounce bars.

$29.99/5-count at Amazon Buy Now

Mr. Goodbar

Nutrition :

Giant Size (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 170

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 3 g

This iconic peanut-filled candy bar, which is identified by its bright yellow wrapper, has been around for nearly 100 years. According to Hershey, someone working in the product development lab with Samuel Hinkle, the creator of Mr. Goodbar, said, "That's a good bar." Milton Hershey thought he called the product "Mister Goodbar," and the rest, as they say, is history.

You can score this popular candy bar in multiple sizes or opt for the miniature sizes part of Hershey's candy assortment packs.

$33.95/36-pack at Amazon Buy Now

White Creme with Whole Almonds

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 220

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 4 g

If you're a fan of white chocolate, this Hershey's bar will be right up your alley. Hershey's expands its chocolate almond offerings by offering a candy bar, made with what it refers to as "white creme," plus whole almonds.

$43.99/18-count at Amazon Buy Now

Cookies 'N' Mint

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 200

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 2 g

In 2021, Hershey transformed popular ice cream flavors into candy bars by launching its Ice Cream Shoppe line in the U.S. This initially debuted with three flavors, one being Cookies 'N' Mint. This vibrant green bar features mint-flavored cream with chocolate cookies. For even more fun, the bar is embossed with the shapes of ice cream cones. You can order a 1.38-ounce bar of this eye-catching flavor on Hershey's website.

$1.99 at Hershey's Buy Now

Birthday Cake

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 200

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 2 g

If you're a fan of birthday cake ice cream, Hershey's has just the thing for you. The brand's Ice Cream Shoppe line also includes a birthday cake-flavored candy bar, which consists of a 1.38-ounce bar made with birthday cake-flavored cream and rainbow sprinkles.

$1.99 at Hershey's Buy Now

Strawberries 'N Creme

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 210

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 2 g

Strawberries and cream are a beloved pairing, whether enjoyed as an ice cream flavor or as two separate elements. For another way to enjoy this flavor combo, Hershey sells a Strawberries 'N' Creme Bar, which is an Ice Cream Shoppe flavor featuring white cream and strawberry-flavored flakes.

$1.99 at Hershey's Buy Now

Cotton Candy

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 210

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 2 g

In 2023, Hershey expanded its Ice Cream Shoppe Bar line with the addition of three new flavors, one being the vibrant blue Cotton Candy variety. This 1.38-ounce candy bar is made with cotton candy-flavored white creme.

$1.99 at Hershey's Buy Now

Salted Caramel

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 200

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 2 g

Hershey combines salty with sweet wit hits Salted Caramel Bar, which also launched in 2023. The ice cream cone-stamped treat is made with salted caramel-flavored white cream and toffee pieces.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

$1.99 at Hershey's Buy Now

Chocolate Hazelnut

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 200

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 3 g

Rounding out the selection of Ice Cream Shoppe bars is one flavor that's sure to appeal to Nutella fans: Chocolate Hazelnut. This chocolate hazelnut flavored-candy is also loaded with hazelnut pieces for additional crunch.

$1.99 at Hershey's Buy Now

White Creme with Sprinkles and Popping Candy

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 220

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 2 g

Last year, Hershey's introduced a patriotic candy bar made with smooth white cream, crunchy sprinkles, and popping candy. This product is currently on sale on Hershey's website, but it's a limited-edition item, so you're going to want to act fast if you'd like to try the speckled confection.

$19.99/10-pack at Amazon Buy Now

Plant-Based Extra Creamy With Almond & Sea Salt

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 230

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 3 g

For those seeking an alternative to traditional dairy-filled chocolate, Hershey's expanded its product lineup in 2023 with the addition of its plant-based bars. These are made with an oat chocolate confection, which is described as being "extra creamy." The bars contain almonds and sea salt, as well. You can pick up this dairy-free treat in 1.55-ounce-sized bars or opt for a bag of miniatures.

$50.97/12-pack at Amazon Buy Now

Hershey's Symphony

Nutrition :

XL Bar (Per 4 pieces)

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 3 g

In 1989, Hershey's introduced Symphony Milk Chocolate Bars, which are made with a milder, creamier milk chocolate. As Hershey notes on its website, this bar variety "contains the perfect harmony of flavors," adding, "these chocolate bars will be music to your taste buds." The Symphony line also includes two additional varieties—one with toffee and almonds and another with almonds and toffee chips.

$2.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Milkalicious

Nutrition : (Per 1 Package)

Calories : 200

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 3 g

Whether this cow-shaped treat can actually be classified as a chocolate "bar" is debatable, but it's certainly adorable. Hershey's Milkalicious Candy Bars put a twist on the traditional variety by featuring a stack of milk chocolate cow faces with a chocolate milk filling.