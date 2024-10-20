Every New Reese's Chocolate Released in 2024—Including Chocolate Lava Big Cups

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

When thinking about the iconic flavor pairing of chocolate and peanut butter, no brand comes to mind faster than Reese's. Since H.B. Reese invented the first Reese's Peanut Butter Cup in his basement back in 1928, numerous spins on the classic candy have followed.

Now, chocolate and peanut butter fans can sink their teeth into all sorts of sweet treats, such as Reese's Pieces, candy bars, baking mixes, and of course, holiday-themed peanut butter cups like pumpkins, hearts, and Easter eggs. This year, the beloved candy brand continued to expand its product portfolio, not only by reviving seasonal favorites but also by launching brand-new confections.

The latest releases include creative peanut butter cup options and some entirely new innovations. Whether you're looking to stock up on Halloween candy, or you simply want to satisfy your sweet tooth, here are all of the new Reese's products that have rolled out in 2024.

Chocolate Lava Big Cup

Nutrition : (Per 1 Package)

Calories : 190

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 3 g

In August, Reese's launched its Chocolate Lava Big Cup, which was inspired by a the decadent center of a classic dessert: chocolate lava cake. To ramp up the chocolaty goodness in its signature candy, Reese's coupled its chocolate peanut butter cup with an "ooey-gooey, chocolatey filling." If your mouth is already watering, you can pick up a standard or king-sized Chocolate Lava Big Cup at retailers nationwide.

Werewolf Tracks

Nutrition : (Per 2 Pieces)

Calories : 160

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 3 g

Move over, Reese's Pumpkins. There's a new Halloween-themed peanut butter cup in town. Over the summer, Hershey's announced its Halloween candy lineup, which includes a brand-new Reese's option: Werewolf Tracks. The top part of the peanut butter cup features vanilla-flavored cream, while the bottom half is milk chocolate. Reese's fans can pick up this seasonal treat in standard, king, and snack sizes.

Jumbo Cup

Nutrition : (Per 1/3 Pack)

Calories : 130

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 3 g

This summer, Reese's said "bigger is better" with the launch of its Jumbo Cup. According to the candy brand, this treat is four times the size of a standard Reese's cup—or equal to one full king-sized pack. The limited-edition treat clocks in at 2.8 ounces, which is twice the size of the brand's Big Cup.

Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Medals

Nutrition : (Per 1.2-oz. Package)

Calories : 170

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 4 g

To celebrate the 2024 Paris Olympics, Reese's rolled out what it refers to as its "first-ever summer season shape." Featuring the brand's iconic combination of peanut butter and chocolate, this treat is shaped like, yes, an Olympic medal. How's that for a win?

Cluster Bites

Nutrition : (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 160

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 3 g

Calling all caramel lovers! In February, Reese's debuted its new Cluster Bites, which are bite-sized candy pieces featuring creamy peanut butter, smooth caramel, and crunchy peanuts covered in chocolate. You can pick up a seven-ounce pouch at retailers nationwide or order one from the Hershey's website.

Direct From the Factory Mini Eggs

Nutrition : (Per 2 Pieces)

Calories : 170

Easter came early this year when Reese's introduced its Direct From the Factory Mini Eggs. As you might have gathered from the name, these Mini Eggs are shipped directly from the factory—as opposed to a grocery store—to maximize the candy's freshness. According to Hershey's, these Mini Eggs are shipped just days after they're made. The Hershey's website notes that the Direct from the Factory treats are only available at the Hershey Store in limited quantities a few times per year and "sell out fast every time."

Mini Eggs Unwrapped

Nutrition (Per 9 pieces) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 3 g

This year, Reese's put a twist on its Easter-themed candy by rolling out Mini Eggs Unwrapped. Packaged in eight-ounce bags, this new treat consists of miniature egg-shaped peanut butter cups that are unwrapped for "easy snacking." In a press release, Hershey's describes this seasonal candy product as a "a mini, 'pop and go' version that reflects the joyous spirit of Easter in Reese's chocolate and peanut butter and brings a sweet touch to springtime."

Peanut-Shaped Peanut Butter Cups

Nutrition information unavailable.

In addition to offering festive, seasonal peanut butter cup shapes for various holidays throughout the year, Reese's took its classic candy and turned it into the shape of a peanut earlier this year. If you weren't able to snag these, that's probably because they were only available at select retailers for a limited time.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers One Protein Bar

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 250

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 18 g

Candy-flavored protein bars, anyone? This summer, Reese's tapped into the protein bar market by teaming up with One Brands for the release of the Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers flavor-inspired protein bar. Each bar contains 18 grams of protein and three grams of sugar.

Along with this new product launch, One also teamed up with Hershey's for the debut of its Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme-inspired protein bar, which features Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme bits.

Baking Mixes

Nutrition :

Reese's Peanut Butter Muffin Mix (Per 1/3 Cup Mix)

Calories : 380

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 520 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 25 g)

Protein : 5 g

Attention, bakers! Preheat your oven and grab your mixing bowls. This year, Reese's teamed up with baking brand Betty Crocker for the launch of multiple baking mixes. These include the Reese's Peanut Butter Muffin Mix, Reese's Peanut Butter No Bake Bars Mix, and the limited-edition Reese's Lava Cake Mix.

The muffin mix includes Reese's peanut butter chips and Hershey's milk chocolate chips, while the No Bake Bars Mix comes with Hershey's Chocolate Frosting. Meanwhile, the lava cake oozes chocolate and Reese's peanut butter chips.