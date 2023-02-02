6 Best Exercises for Men To Get Bigger Arms

Big arms are a staple of the classic male physique. Whether you want Schwarzenneger-level pythons or simply want to pop out of your shirt in the right places, a killer set of arms is an absolute must. But know that if you want to get bigger arms, the process isn't only about performing bicep curls. You need to hit the muscles up and down your entire arm, including your shoulders, biceps, triceps, and forearms. For this, a workout with movements that target each of these areas of your arms is crucial.

In this article, I'll discuss six exercises men can use to build serious arm muscles. I recommend doing three to four sets of 10 to 15 reps on each exercise for the best muscle-building stimulus. Rest for one minute between each set, and perform the workout twice per week.

1 Dumbbell Overhead Presses

The dumbbell overhead press is a great exercise that hits your shoulders and triceps. It's fairly safe for all fitness levels when performed properly.

To perform a dumbbell overhead press, stand with a dumbbell in each hand, held up above your shoulders next to your head. Take a deep breath, and press the dumbbells overhead until your arms are locked out. Return to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

2 Reverse Grip Pull-ups

Pull-ups aren't just a back exercise; they also heavily target your biceps and forearms—especially when performed with a reverse grip.

To perform reverse grip pull-ups, hold onto a pullup bar with your palms facing you and your thumbs outward. Engage your core, back, biceps, and forearms to pull yourself up to the bar. Aim to have your chest hit the bar. Slowly return to the starting position. Repeat for target repetitions.

3 Bicep Hammer Curls

Of course, no arm workout is complete without bicep curls. The hammer curl provides a different stimulus from regular bicep curls, which are already mimicked in the workout by the reverse grip pull-ups.

To perform bicep hammer curls, begin standing with a dumbbell in each hand, held neutral at your side. Keep a neutral grip as you curl the dumbbells up toward your chest by flexing your elbows. Return to the starting position. Repeat for target repetitions.

4 Shoulder Lateral Raise

Lateral raises help build out your shoulders, giving your arm a solid appearance from the top down.

To perform lateral raises, begin standing with a dumbbell in each hand, held neutral at your side. Bend your elbows slightly, then keep that position. Raise your arms and the dumbbells out to the side until they're just below parallel with the floor. Return to the starting position. Repeat for target repetitions.

5 Triceps Rope Extensions

The rope extension requires a cable machine with a rope attachment. It's an excellent way to build your triceps and get a serious muscle pump.

To perform a triceps rope extension, position a cable machine with the cable coming from the top and a rope attachment at sternum height. Grasp the rope handles with your elbows at a 90-degree angle or less. Straighten your arms by extending your elbows and pushing the rope downward. At the bottom, spread the rope apart for an extra squeeze. Return to the starting position. Repeat for target repetitions.

6 Wrist Curls

Wrist curls are a great way to build big forearms for a complete set of sleeve-bursting pipes.

To perform wrist curls, begin standing with a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing forward. Bend your wrist to move the dumbbell upward slightly, keeping the rest of your arm locked out. Return to the starting position. Repeat for target repetitions.