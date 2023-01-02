One of the most popular body parts people like to train is their arms. In order to do so, get ready to do some hard work. You'll have to build strength in compound movements such as presses and rows. Be aware, you also need to train them directly with the right exercises. The arms respond well to movements that create a high amount of tension in them, which will also drive blood flow and helps increase the size. We're here with the best workout to build bigger arms in 30 days, so read on.

Your arms are a smaller muscle group compared to your chest, back, and legs. For this reason, you can train them multiple times over the course of the week. If your goal is to get them bigger, I recommend working on them a minimum of two to three times per week.

Below is a stellar arm workout to perform during the week to reach your goal. Do these exercises as a standalone session or after an upper-body day. Keep reading to learn how you can build bigger arms, and next up, check out Build Up Your Boulder Shoulders With These 5 Exercises, Trainer Says.

1 Incline Dumbbell Curl

Start off with an incline dumbbell curl. While lying flat on an incline bench, grab a pair of dumbbells with your palms facing up and your arms completely extended. Keeping your elbows tucked against your sides, curl the weights up, flexing your biceps hard at the top. As you lower the weight, resist by using your biceps and get a good stretch at the bottom. Perform three to four sets of 10 to 12 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2 Rope Cable French Press

Start this rope cable French press by setting up the cable pulley at the lowest height with a rope attachment. Grab the rope with both hands, then spin around and bring it above your head so that it's behind you. Keeping your chest tall and your core tight, bend from your elbows until your biceps touch your forearms. Get a good triceps stretch at the bottom, then fully extend your elbows, tearing the rope apart at the top and flexing hard at the end of the motion. Come all the way down before performing another rep. Perform three to four sets of 12 to 15 reps.

3 Dumbbell Hammer Curls

To perform your dumbbell hammer curls, grab a pair of dumbbells. Use a neutral grip, and make sure both hands are facing each other. Keep your shoulders pulled back as you curl the dumbbells up, flexing your forearms and biceps the entire time. Squeeze hard at the top of the curling motion, then resist on the way down. Perform three to four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

4 Dumbbell Triceps Extensions

Position yourself flat on your back on a bench for the dumbbell triceps extensions. Press the dumbbells up so that your palms are facing each other. Keeping your shoulders completely straight, and bend your elbows back so the dumbbells come down towards you. As soon as your forearms touch your biceps, reverse the motion, flexing your triceps to finish. Perform three to four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

5 EZ Bar Reverse Curls

For this final exercise to help you build bigger arms, start by grabbing an EZ bar for the reverse curls. Hold it with your palms facing down. Keeping your chest tall and your core tight, curl the weight up toward you. Flex your forearms hard at the top, then lower under control until your arms are fully straightened before performing another rep. Perform three to four sets of 12 to 15 reps.