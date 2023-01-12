Eliminate Your 'Butt Dimples' With These 4 Exercises, Trainer Says

Self-care and exercise are two wonderful things that go hand in hand. If you keep up with both, you most likely know one of the most frustrating things to deal with is "butt dimples"—another name for cellulite on the butt area. Each year that goes by, you'll notice changes in your body. We are here to let you in on exactly how to get rid of butt dimples, so get ready to make some changes and tighten things up! And next, don't miss 7 Fat-Burning Exercises For a More Toned Butt.

What causes butt dimples?

To learn how to address this unwanted change to your buttocks, we chatted with Jacquie Smith, a certified integrative nutrition health coach and fitness instructor specializing in barre, yoga, and pre/postnatal workouts. She explains that the cellulite on your butt that causes dimples is the same cellulite that develops on your thighs. According to Gregory Rumanian, M.D. of Northwestern Plastic Surgery, women are much more likely to deal with cellulite than men due to estrogen. As a matter of fact, every woman will likely develop some form of cellulite on their body during their lifetime.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

You may wonder just how cellulite forms. This frustrating "dimpling" is typically found on your glutes and thighs, but you can also develop it on your arms, breasts, and lower abs. According to the Mayo Clinic, there's not much research that reveals the cause of cellulite. But it forms when fat cells gather together and create pressure against your skin. The "fibrous connective cords" binding your muscle and skin experience a downward pull, which creates dimples. Although it's a less-than-exciting process that occurs, it's simply a fact of life. Fortunately, you can do something about it.

How can you get rid of butt dimples?

The best way to burn cellulite is by performing exercise on a routine basis. Doing so will help you torch fat, stay toned, and reduce the appearance of dreaded butt dimples. Smith provides us with specific exercises to address cellulite. She explains, "You'll want to focus on glute exercises that decrease fat and increase muscle mass."

Smith recommends adding squats, jump lunges or walking lunges, glute bridges, and clam shells to your weekly workout in order to address butt dimples. In addition, You can easily kick up these moves by adding resistance bands or dumbbells to give yourself more of a challenge. After all, you'll want to get in shape for the warm weather! Here's how to do each of the moves:

Squats: To perform squats, position your feet hip-width distance apart. Then, lower into a squat so that your thighs are parallel to the ground. Push through your feet to rise back up to standing.

Jump Lunges or Walking Lunges: For walking lunges, you'll begin standing with your feet together. Then, take a step forward with one leg, bringing the back knee to the floor and bending your front leg. Walk forward into a lunge with the opposite leg, and keep alternating with your walking lunges.

Glute Bridges: This exercise will have you lying on the ground on a yoga mat. Your feet should be planted on the floor with your knees bent and your arms at your sides. Push your hips up toward the sky, squeezing your glutes, then lower them back down to the mat, and repeat.

Clamshells: This is another exercise that will have you lying down on your side on a yoga mat with your forearm on the ground. Your hips should be at a 45-degree angle and your knees should be situated at 90 degrees. Keep your bottom leg on the ground as your top leg rotates upward, just like a "clamshell" opening up. Be sure your toes remain together during this motion.