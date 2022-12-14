There are plenty of reasons why leg workouts should be a number one priority during your gym time. Strong leg muscles make it easier to tackle everyday activities like walking, running, and cycling for both short distances and longer stretches. Beyond that, strong legs have been connected to brain health as you age, according to Jumpstart by WebMD. Of course, there are various parts of your legs you should focus on so that your lower limbs are in the best shape they possibly can be. That means along with invigorating your calves and strengthening your knees, you may also want to shrink inner thigh fat and blast away any cellulite you've accumulated. We're here to help you slim down that inner thigh fat with two workouts that are chock-full of productive exercises.

Workout #1

The first workout is brought to you by Mary Helen Bowers, professional ballerina, founder of Ballet Beautiful, and celebrity trainer. She let Eat This, Not That! in on some of the most effective exercises for those who want to shrink inner thigh fat fast. Bowers has worked with stars like Natalie Portman for her role in "Black Swan," as well as Tracee Ellis Ross and Miranda Kerr.

Now, let's get started.

Bridge for Inner Thigh

This first exercise involves lying down on a mat flat on your back. Position both your knees and heels together. Pull in through your core, and either keep your feet flat or raise them up to demi-pointe. From there, open your knees and lift your hips up before lowering yourself back down to the mat. Perform four sets of eight reps, two to three times a week.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Inner Thigh Leg Lifts

Start your leg lifts by lying down on your mat once again. Pull in strong through your core as you did for the previous exercise. However, this time around, raise both legs, open through the hip just a bit, and stretch through your knees. Then, cross one leg over the other, swapping out the bottom leg every time. Perform four sets of eight reps, two to three times a week, and you'll surely find your thighs getting stronger while the fat melts away.

Classic Inner Thigh Exercise

Begin this move by lying down on the mat and pulling in through your core. Bring the top knee up, and position your foot on demi-pointe or flat on the floor, in front of or behind the bottom leg. If you find this uncomfortable, Bowers notes that you can try dropping your knee down in front of you. Stretch out your bottom knee all the way through your toes, lower, and lift for four sets of eight reps. Then, switch over to the other side and do the same amount of sets and reps. Perform this exercise two to three times a week.

Want to take things up a notch? Bowers suggests that you can incorporate a set of one to two-pound ankle weights into this exercise.

Workout #2

This second workout was curated by Jacquie Smith, a certified integrative nutrition health coach and a fitness instructor specializing in barre, yoga, and pre/postnatal workouts.

Wide Second Squat

This is an all-time favorite barre exercise that targets your inner and outer thighs, hamstrings, and glutes. Stand with your feet wider than your hips and your toes pointed out. Bring your hands to your heart's center. Lower your hips so that they're in line with your knees, and press your knees back. Hold this for just a second, stacking your shoulders over your hips and pulling the crown of your head towards the ceiling. Straighten your legs back up and squeeze your glutes at the top. Do 10 reps and pulse 10x at the end.

Curtsy Lunge

This move will help accentuate the inner thighs and quads. Start in a lunge with your right foot forward and your left foot back. Bend your knees and lower your hips, creating 90-degree angles with both legs. Move your left leg to the right about a foot towards the back right corner of the room, keeping your hips squared. Lift your hips up by squeezing your inner thighs, and then lower them back down just like in a traditional lunge. Do 10 reps and pulse 10x at the end. Repeat on the other leg.

Wall Sit

This exercise best mimics chair pose in barre, and it's a real thigh and glute burner. Stand about two feet in front of a wall. Lower your butt down until your back is against the wall and your legs are parallel to the floor like you're sitting in a chair. Bring your hands to your heart's center, and hold for 30 seconds.

Repeat this series two more times for a killer workout, and kiss your cellulite goodbye!

