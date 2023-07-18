The 7 Best At-Home Exercises for Hourglass Abs in 30 Days

Sculpting a tight, toned, and lean body that resembles an hourglass is a fitness goal many women strive to achieve. An hourglass figure consists of bust and hip measurements that are essentially the same size, along with a cinched, smaller waist. Norma Jeane Mortenson, aka 1950s Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, made the hourglass figure a coveted body shape, and it's still incredibly desirable to this day. If you want to round out your hourglass body with a sculpted six-pack, we chatted with Chrisi Moutopoulos, personal training regional manager at GYMGUYZ, who breaks down some of the best at-home exercises for hourglass abs in 30 days. You heard that right! You can reveal your abs in just 30 days, so what are you waiting for?

Whether you don't want to dish out money on a pricey gym membership or simply want to work out from home, these at-home exercises will seriously come in clutch. Moutopoulos says an excellent way to kickstart any core routine is with some cardio to warm up your muscles and raise your heart rate. In addition, Moutopoulos notes, "You have to be super lean for all that work to show off, so make sure you back up all that hard work with a good diet and lots of water."

Perform these ab exercises in your workout three times weekly "to get that snatched waist." The goal should be to complete four sets of 20 reps for each exercise. Keep reading to learn all about the best at-home exercises for hourglass abs in 30 days. And when you're finished, don't miss the 7 Exercises To Slim Down a Thick Waistline in 30 Days.

1 Side Planks

"You can either perform these on your forearm or fully extended arm," Moutopoulos explains. "Bend your knees if you are just starting out or have lower back issues."

Set up by placing your right forearm on the ground (with your palm facing down) to serve as support. Your other arm should be on your hips or raised in the air. Stack your feet. Engage your core to lift your hips off the ground. Your body should be in a straight line from your head to your feet. Hold the side plank before doing the same on the opposite side.

2 Russian Twists

Start Russian twists by sitting on a workout mat. Bend your knees, and lift your feet off the floor. Lean back just a bit so your upper body is at a 45-degree angle. Clasp your hands in front of you, or hold a weight plate to make this move more challenging. Engage your abs as you rotate your torso, twisting to the left side, then back to the center, then to the right side.

3 Toe Touches

For toe touches, lie down flat on your back on a workout mat. Your arms should be at your sides. Bend both knees, and lift them up toward your torso before extending them. Raise your shoulders and arms in order to touch your toes while ensuring your lower back stays in contact with the floor. Keep your abs engaged as you lower your upper body back to the start position.

4 Sprinter Sit-ups

"These are a bit more advanced," Moutopoulos says. "Imagine sprinting across the finish line, bringing [your] alternating hand to [your] opposite foot."

Lie flat on your back on a workout mat with your arms by your sides. Your legs should be out straight. Crunch up while bringing your right arm forward and your left arm back, and bring your left knee toward your chest. Your arms should mimic the same motion as if you were sprinting. Repeat on the opposite side.

5 V Sit-ups

Begin the V sit-ups by lying flat on your back with your legs extended and your arms lengthened overhead. Breathe in, and as you breathe out, raise your head, arms, and legs to form a letter "V" with your body. Hold the position at the top of the movement, then slowly lower back down. Keep your arms lifted if you're able to.

6 Side-Lying Leg Lifts

For side-lying leg lifts, start by lying down on one side of your body with your legs extended and your bottom arm extended with your head resting on it. Squeeze your abs as you lift both legs and hold them above the ground before lowering them. Repeat on the opposite side.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Windshield Wipers

This list of the best at-home exercises for hourglass abs wraps up with the windshield wiper. "These can be performed either straight leg or bent knees," Moutopoulos explains. "Lie on your back with your legs off the floor, and then move them from side to side just like the wipers on a car."

Begin the exercise by lying flat on the ground with your arms lengthened out to the sides of your body. Lift your legs off the ground. Engage your core, and rotate your hips as you alternate bringing your legs from one side to the other, like windshield wipers. Don't let your legs touch the floor.