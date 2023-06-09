6 Best Exercises for Slimmer Hips

Slimming down your hips all starts with establishing a calorie deficit. That means consuming fewer calories than you torch through exercise and physical activity. It also calls for being conscious of food labels, cutting out processed foods, maintaining all-around healthy eating habits, sticking to a solid bedtime routine, and having just the right exercises for slimmer hips on deck, brought to you by a certified fitness professional. We know that excess fat that hangs over your jeans can be incredibly frustrating to deal with, so we did some of the hard work for you and found six of the absolute best exercises for slimmer hips you should add to your routine ASAP.

Tyler Read, the founder of PTPioneer.com and a personal trainer involved in the health and fitness world for the past 15 years, explains that combining exercise with a dietary intervention to help you burn calories is one of the most productive ways to maintain a calorie deficit. Exercises that activate your hip region will help boost the appearance of your hips as you melt the fat right off.

So read on if you want to find out this fitness pro's top six exercises for slimmer hips. Follow Read's instructions for the prescribed reps for each movement. And when you're finished, don't miss out on the 8 Easiest Daily Exercises for a Visibly Toned Six-Pack.

1. Side Leg Lifts

To begin side leg lifts, lie down on your right side with both legs totally extended. Place your right arm under your head and your left arm on your hip. Make sure your hips remain stable and steady as you slowly lift your left leg as high as you possibly can. Then, lower it back down to the start position. Complete 15 reps before doing the same on the opposite side.

2. Squats

Squats begin with you placing your feet hip-width distance apart on the floor and maintaining a tall upper body. Keep your arms on your hips, at your sides, or extended out in front of you. Then, press your hips back as you lower into a squat as if you're sitting in a chair. Make sure your weight stays in your heels. Press through both feet in order to rise back up to a standing position. Complete 15 reps.

3. Lunges

For lunges, place your feet hip-width distance apart. Bring your right foot forward, bend both knees, and lower into a lunge until your right knee forms a 90-degree angle. Once you reach the bottom, press yourself back up to standing. Complete 15 reps before performing the same motions and reps on the other side.

4. Glute Bridges

If you want to slim down your hips, consider glute bridges. To set up for the glute bridge, lie down flat on your back on a workout mat. Bend your knees, and keep your feet flat on the ground. Your arms should be at your sides with palms facing down. Then, press your hips up toward the ceiling until your shoulders, hips, and knees all form a straight line. Squeeze your butt at the top of the motion before slowly returning to the start position with your body on the ground. Complete 15 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5. Standing Side Kicks

For standing side kicks, you'll begin standing with your feet planted hip-width distance apart and your arms at the sides of your body. Then, raise your right leg out to the side as high as you possibly can go before lowering it back down. Complete 15 reps in total on that side before switching over to your left side.

6. Clamshells

To wrap up Read's exercises for slimmer hips, we'll close out with the clamshell. Begin by lying down on your right side, and bend both knees to form a 90-degree angle. Make sure your feet stay together as you lift your left knee as high as you possibly can without your pelvis moving. Then, lower it back. The motion should resemble a clamshell opening and closing. Complete 15 reps, then switch over to the other side.