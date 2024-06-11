10 Best Exercises To Melt Underarm Fat Without Weights

Struggling with stubborn underarm fat? You're not alone! Many people find this area particularly challenging to refine, but the good news is that you don't need a fancy gym membership or expensive equipment to see results. With dedication, consistency, and the right exercises, you can work toward achieving sleek, defined arms from the comfort of your own home. This article will guide you through 10 of the best exercises for underarm fat without weights.

The secret lies in combining targeted exercises with overall body fat reduction strategies, and we've got just the plan to help you get started. The below exercises for underarm fat target the muscles in your arms, shoulders, and chest, helping to reduce fat and build lean muscle. They maximize results by utilizing appropriate sets and reps paired with shorter rest periods to optimize fat loss and tighten your muscles.

By incorporating these exercises into your routine, along with a balanced diet and regular cardio, you'll be well on your way to sculpting those arms and boosting your confidence!

Continue reading to learn how to perform my 10 best exercises for underarm fat without weights.

Traditional Pushups

Traditional pushups are a classic compound exercise that targets multiple muscle groups, including the chest, shoulders, and triceps. Being a compound exercise makes pushups an excellent choice for building upper body strength and endurance. Because they engage large muscle groups, pushups can also help boost your metabolism, aiding overall fat loss, including the underarm area.

Start in a plank position with your hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Ensure your body forms a straight line from your head to your heels. Lower your body by bending your elbows until your chest nearly touches the floor. Extend your elbows to push back up to the starting position.

Perform three sets of eight to 15 reps. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

Close-Grip Pushups

Close-grip pushups shift the focus of traditional pushups to target the triceps more directly, making them highly effective for toning the underarm area. This variation strengthens and sculpts the muscles beneath the underarm fat by emphasizing the triceps more. They offer versatile options, which you can perform from traditional, kneeling, or incline positions.

Begin in a plank position with your hands placed directly under your shoulders, closer together than in a traditional pushup. Keep your elbows close to your body as you lower yourself down, ensuring your body remains in a straight line. Lower your chest towards your hands, then push back up to the starting position by extending your elbows.

Complete three sets of eight to 12 reps. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

Yoga Pushups

Yoga pushups combine the benefits of a traditional pushup with the added flexibility and strength benefits of yoga. This exercise works the chest, triceps, and shoulders and engages the core and upper back. The fluid motion between downward dog and plank positions helps stretch and strengthen the muscles, contributing to overall arm definition and flexibility. I love using yoga pushups as a warm-up, strength exercise, or an active cool-down option.

Start in a downward dog position, with your hips lifted and your hands and feet on the floor. Shift your weight forward into a plank position, maintaining a straight line from head to heels. Lower your body into a pushup, then push back up and return to the downward dog position.

Perform three sets of six to 10 reps. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

Incline Pushups

Incline pushups are an excellent variation for beginners or those looking to reduce the intensity of a traditional pushup. They still target the chest, shoulders, and triceps but with less strain, making them ideal for gradually building strength. This exercise benefits those working on improving their upper-body strength and endurance without risking injury.

Place your hands on a sturdy, elevated surface, such as a bench or step, with your body in a straight line from head to heels. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the elevated surface, keeping your body aligned. Extend your elbows and push back up to the starting position.

Complete three sets of 10 to 15 reps. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

Tricep Dips

Tricep dips effectively isolate and target the triceps, offering a potent stretch of the muscles during the lowering phase. This exercise also engages the shoulders and chest, providing a comprehensive upper-body workout. Tricep dips are a go-to option for melting underarm fat, especially for those who struggle with pushups!

Sit on the edge of a chair or bench with your hands next to your hips. Slide your butt off the edge, supporting your weight with your hands. Lower your body by bending your elbows until your arms form a 90-degree angle. Push back up to the starting position by straightening your arms.

Perform three sets of 12 to 20 reps. Rest for 90 seconds between sets.

Prone Tricep Extensions

Prone tricep extensions are one of the few bodyweight exercises that isolate your triceps, removing any assistance from your chest muscles. This isolation effect is ideal for helping to build and strengthen the muscles in the underarm area without requiring weights. If you need help performing the whole movement, kick things off by focusing on a few sets and reps of just the lowering portion, which is excellent for building foundational strength.

Position yourself in a kneeling pushup stance, placing your elbows directly under your shoulders and lying your forearms flat on the floor with your hands apart. Shift your weight forward so your shoulders are slightly in front of your elbows, with your biceps close to your forearms. From this position, push your hands onto the floor, extending your elbows and squeezing your triceps until your arms are straight. Slowly lower yourself back to the starting position.

Complete three sets of 6 to 12 reps. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

Single-arm Planks

Single-arm planks add an extra challenge to the traditional plank by increasing the load on each arm. This exercise strengthens the triceps, shoulders, and core, helping to tone the underarm area and improve overall upper-body stability and endurance. The increased demand for the supporting arm helps enhance muscle definition and strength.

Start in a standard plank position with your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Lift one arm off the ground and keep it beside you, or extend it straight before you, balancing on the other arm. Hold this position for a few seconds, then switch arms. Keep your body stable and your hips level throughout the exercise.

Perform three to four sets of 20-second holds per arm. Adjust the duration of the holds according to your skill level. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

Plank with Shoulder Taps

This exercise strengthens the arms and shoulders and improves core stability. The tapping motion targets the triceps and helps reduce underarm fat while enhancing coordination and balance. Planking with shoulder taps effectively engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously, improving overall fitness.

Begin in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Lift one hand off the ground and tap the opposite shoulder, maintaining a stable plank position. Return your hand to the ground and repeat on the other side. Keep your core engaged and your body stable throughout the exercise.

Complete three sets of five to 10 taps per side. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

Plank Up-downs

Plank up-downs, or commandos, are dynamic exercises targeting the triceps, shoulders, and core. They help build upper-body strength and improve endurance, making them an excellent addition to any workout routine focused on toning the underarm area.

Start in a forearm plank position with your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Push onto your right hand, then your left hand, transitioning into a high plank. Lower back down onto your right forearm, then your left forearm, returning to the starting position. Repeat this movement, alternating the starting arm.

Perform three sets of five to 10 reps. Rest for 90 seconds between sets.

Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are full-body exercises that boost cardiovascular fitness while targeting the arms, shoulders, and core. This high-intensity move helps burn calories and reduce overall body fat, which, in turn, decreases underarm fat. Mountain climbers also improve endurance and agility, making them versatile to any workout routine.

Start in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Bring one knee toward your chest, then quickly switch legs as if running in place. Keep your core engaged and your movements controlled throughout the exercise.

Complete three sets of 10 to 20 reps per side, or complete each set as a 30-second interval. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.