Are you tired of feeling self-conscious about your backside? If so, you're not alone. Many women struggle to achieve the butt of their dreams, and it can be frustrating to try different exercises without seeing results. But fear not—we here at ETNT understand your frustration. So to help you sculpt a toned, perky derriere that you can proudly show off in your favorite jeans or swimsuit, we asked Rose McNulty, CPT, NASM-certified personal trainer and nutrition coach with Garage Gym Reviews, to share her top butt-toning exercises for women that are proven to get results.

Beyond the aesthetic benefits, having strong glutes can also provide various health benefits, from decreasing lower back and knee pain to improving posture and performance during workouts, Methodist Health System reports. So, if you're ready to take your booty to the next level and boost your overall strength, these exercises are for you. You can do them at home or the gym using dumbbells, resistance bands, stability balls, or even your body weight. We'll also provide tips on proper form and technique, so you can maximize the effectiveness of each exercise and avoid injury.

"The following exercises strengthen and tone the glutes and surrounding muscles, helping to form an hourglass figure and build strength and mobility in your lower body," says McNulty. Keep reading to uncover four of the best butt-toning exercises for women that will help you achieve your fitness goals and boost your confidence. Let's get started!

1 Sumo Squats

The sumo squat is a variation of the traditional squat that targets your glutes, hamstrings, and inner thighs. To begin, stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width distance apart and your toes pointed slightly outward. Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell with both hands in front of your body, if you choose. Engage your core, and lower your hips down and back up, keeping your knees aligned with your toes. Stop when your thighs are parallel to the ground, then push through your heels to stand back up. Repeat for three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

"You can do these squats with your body weight or added weight. If you add weight, hold a dumbbell or kettlebell at chest level or use a barbell if you're a more advanced lifter and comfortable with the movement," says McNulty.

2 Three-Way Lunges

"Lunges are a tried-and-true leg and glute exercise, and this variation includes three different angles to work your glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, and hips," explains McNulty.

To do the exercise, start with your feet shoulder-width distance apart. Next, take a big step forward with your right foot, and lower your body until your right thigh is parallel to the ground. Push through your right heel to return to the starting position. Next, step out to the side with your right foot, and lower your body until your right thigh is parallel to the ground. Push through your right heel to return to the starting position. Next, take a big step backward with your right foot, and lower your body until your right thigh is parallel to the ground. Push through your right heel to return to the starting position. Repeat on the left side for three sets of 10 to 12 reps.

3 Weighted Hip Thrusts

Weighted hip thrusts are an excellent exercise for building your glutes and strengthening your lower back. Begin by sitting on the ground with your back against a bench. Place a dumbbell or barbell across your hips. Bend your knees, and plant your feet on the ground about shoulder-width apart. Engage your glutes, and drive your hips toward the ceiling until your body forms a straight line from your knees to your shoulders. Lower your hips back down to the starting position. Repeat for three sets of eight to 10 reps.

"When done correctly, this exercise channels the glutes and hamstrings and serves as a core strength builder as you support the weight on your hips," states McNulty.

4 Walking Lunges

"The walking lunge is an excellent exercise for building all-around lower body and core strength," says McNulty. "It can help strengthen and stretch your glutes, making it a great movement for mobility improvement."

Start with your feet hip-width distance apart. Take a big step forward with your right foot, and lower your body until your right thigh is parallel to the ground. Next, push through your right heel to stand back up, take a big step forward with your left foot, and lower your body until your left thigh is parallel to the ground. Next, push through your left heel to stand back up, then repeat on the right side. Continue alternating legs and walking forward for three sets of 10 to 12 reps.