5 TRX Exercises to Increase Your Strength After 50

Loss of strength and muscle is a major factor when it comes to the effects of aging. Your body naturally loses muscle mass as you age—especially if you don't provide an external stimulus such as resistance training. The good news is that you can fight many of these aging effects by following a basic resistance training routine. And if you don't like working out with weights, don't fret, because we've put together five TRX exercises to increase your strength after 50.

TRX training is an excellent alternative resistance training modality you can use in your workout to build strength in your 50s, even if you've already experienced a loss of strength. In this article, get ready for five favorite TRX exercises to increase your strength after 50. Perform each exercise for three sets of 15 to 20 repetitions. Take 30 seconds of rest between each set.

1 TRX Plank

TRX planks are a great entry point into a variety of TRX exercises targeting the core. Begin in a full plank position with your feet in the stirrups, suspended in the air with your legs extended. Hold the position for up to 30 seconds per set. If you can hold for longer, advance the exercise by bringing your knees toward your chest and then re-extending them for the total repetitions.

2 TRX Pushups

TRX pushups hit your pectorals, triceps, and core. Begin in a pushup position with your hands gripping the TRX handles, suspended four to eight inches off the ground. Lower your body until your hands are in line with your chest. Try to keep the handles from shaking or splitting apart. Push through your hands to return to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3 TRX Rows

TRX rows hit your lats, rhomboids, and biceps, among other muscles. Set the TRX to hang about waist height. Grip the handles in a standing position, then walk your feet forward as you lean back and hang your upper body from the TRX straps. Row your chest upward until the handles are at your torso. Lower to the starting position, and repeat for the target repetitions.

4 TRX Squats

TRX squats primarily hit your glutes and quadriceps. To perform TRX squats, grip the handles at chest height while standing. Put some weight on the TRX, and sit back into a squat position until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Push through the floor to return to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

5 TRX Glute Bridges

TRX glute bridges effectively hit your glutes and hamstrings. To begin, lie on your back with your feet extended forward and in the TRX stirrups. Raise your hips by engaging your glutes and pushing your feet down into the TRX stirrups. Squeeze your glutes and raise your hips until your hips are extended fully and your thighs are in line with your torso. Progress the exercise by raising one foot up.