How Exercising Every Day Will Help You Live Longer, Expert Reveals

There are many different reasons why people hope to live as long as possible. Some individuals may be fearful of death itself, while others simply have a zest for life and want to enjoy their hobbies and family time to the max. If longevity is your goal, then you better have a solid daily fitness plan in place to make it happen. We're here to let you know how exercising every day will help you live longer and exactly what you need to do.

Sure, the thought of exercising every day can sound like a bit much. But there are ways you can make fitness fun and efficient. Catch up with a friend and walk together for some healthy cardio, or hop on a treadmill while listening to a book you've downloaded. Go on a bike ride with your significant other, or grab some dumbbells to lift while watching your favorite Netflix series. Plogging is such a great trend to get in on right now, and one you can consider doing each week with your group of best buds. Be creative, and find what works best for you—you'll be pleased with how much healthy goodness you can actually enjoy each day.

Regular exercise is one of the most crucial things you can do to lead a healthier, longer life.

If you have not yet taken a walk today or squeezed in a workout, you may want to lace up your sneakers ASAP. Dr. Mike Bohl, Director of Medical Content & Education at Ro and certified personal trainer tells Eat This, Not That!, "Getting regular exercise is one of the most important things you can do to live a longer, healthier life. As you age, exercise can help you maintain (or even gain!) functionality, it can keep your mood elevated, and regularly moving and staying active can help reduce the risk of certain diseases." He adds, "Having a daily regimen (or weekly schedule) that you follow—instead of only exercising here and there—is also a good way to help you keep it up and stay motivated every day."

A combination of aerobic exercise, muscle-strengthening, and balance training is the key to longevity.

Adults should perform some healthy aerobic fitness each week, along with two days of muscle-strengthening exercise and balance training, according to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans (via the CDC). These three workouts are so important—especially as you age. It's specifically recommended to get in 2 ½ hours of moderately intense aerobic activity or 1 ¼ hours of vigorously intense aerobic exercise each week, which can be spread out to fit your schedule. Dr. Bohl suggests approximately 20 to 60 minutes on each of the two strength training days.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Exercising every day provides an entire soup pot of goodness.

There are many extraordinary benefits of exercising every day. Dr. Bohl explains, "Aerobic activity is excellent for cardiovascular health. It can keep the heart working efficiently and can improve blood flow and oxygen delivery throughout the body. Strength training can help maintain muscle mass and also helps maintain bone mineral density, reducing the risk of fractures. Strength training can also help stabilize joints, reducing the symptoms for age-related diseases like arthritis."

And that's not all! Dr. Bohl also points out that by exercising, you can torch extra calories, lower your risk of obesity, and improve your insulin sensitivity, which lowers your chances of developing diabetes. You'll also decrease your chance of stroke, heart disease, high blood pressure, various types of cancer, and depression.

Here's what you can plan for each week.

When it comes to what to do for aerobic exercise, consider running, jogging, walking, tennis, swimming, or cycling. As for strength training, free weights work perfectly depending on your skill level. If not, consider a machine workout at the gym. Resistance bands are a great option as well, but all three choices will help make your bones and muscles stronger. Be sure to rotate each of your primary muscle groups during each week for a well-rounded strength training workout.