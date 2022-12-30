10 Fast-Food Chains Open on New Year's Day

While perhaps starting the New Year off with a visit to a fast-food restaurant may not be the best move if your resolution was to hit the gym and get yourself into great shape, if you want to enjoy some quick and easy comfort food as a New Year's Day treat, you're in luck: most major fast-food chains are open on New Year's Day.

Now, that said, hours may vary by location on January 1st, so before you head out for that New Year's Eve hangover cure hamburger or taco, take a moment to check the schedule at your preferred fast-food go-to, but generally speaking, the chains featured here will all be at your service. Just don't try to get service at a Chick-fil-A on New Year's Day in 2023—but it's not a New Year's thing at all; it's just that Jan 1, 2023 happens to be a Sunday, and that chain is never open on that day of the week.

Here are 10 fast-food restaurants you can visit on New Year's Day.

RELATED: Dunkin' Just Released Its Winter Menu with New Treats and Exciting Old-School Favorites

1 KFC

Buckets of chicken can be yours on New Year's Day, as can KFC's famed biscuits, mashed potatoes, and other sides, because Kentucky Fried Chicken is wide open on New Year's Day.

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 McDonald's

Considering most Golden Arches locations don't even close down on Christmas Day, it's probably no surprise for you to learn that McDonald's is open on January 1st as well. So by all means ring in 2023 with a Quarter Pounder, some McNuggets, or a Super Mario Bros. Happy Meal.

3 Taco Bell

Taco Bell is open on New Year's Day, and it's a good thing, too, because a Mexican Pizza or Chalupa can be the perfect food to ingest after a night of imbibing too much booze.

4 Burger King

BK is open on January 1st, 2023, and with normal hours at most locations. So if you're up early and want a fast-food breakfast or you're finally dragging yourself out the door in the afternoon, Burger King is ready for you.

5 Wendy's

You didn't think Wendy's would let McDonald's and Burger King have all the fun on New Year's Day, did you? Not to mention the sales. This beloved fast-food chain will be wide open on 1/1/2023.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: Burger King's New Mexican Chicken Sandwich Isn't Mexican Enough, Customers Say

6 Domino's

You can't order a pizza from Domino's on Christmas Day, but you sure can get your Domino's fix on New Year's Day. And you can order the chain's eats on New Year's Eve, too, which might be well advised before the revelry starts.

7 Dunkin'

America can keep on running on Dunkin' even on New Year's Day, because this coffee and donut shop is open for business on the first of the year. (In fact, most Dunkin' locations are open every day of the year.)

8 Sonic Drive-In

Service at the Speed of Sound takes no breaks on New Year's Day. You can head to most Sonic locations on January 1st and you'll find it operating under normal Sunday hours.

9 Subway

Sandwiches aplenty are at your disposal on the first day of 2023, because Subway restaurants are open on New Year's Day. (Christmas Day is the only day on which all Subways close, by the way.)

RELATED: Subway Is Selling More Sandwiches Than Ever, Thanks to This Menu Change

10 Starbucks

It would be a cold start to the New Year without a hot cup of coffee from Starbucks, no? Well, no need to fret, because the coffee giant is open on January 1st.