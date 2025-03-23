10 Popular Fast-Food Items Leaving Menus Soon

One of the best things about the fast-food industry is that menus are always evolving. The term "fast" food takes on more meanings than just one. Chains are constantly making improvements and churning out new and exciting items to try. For example, right now at Chick-fil-A, you can try the new Pineapple Dragonfruit Drink alongside the returning Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich. Over at Jimmy Johns, new toasted subs are making a statement and at KFC, everything is dripping in Mike's Hot Honey thanks to a fresh collaboration.

But, on the flip side, this never-ending cycle is also one of the worst things about fast food because as some foods are making their debut, others are bidding adieu. Items leave menus to make way for new ones. But, they can also be axed due to low sales, supply chain issues, or even just because of marketing strategies. Right now, we are also preparing for the departure of many different items due to seasonality. Winter items have melted from menus, St. Patrick's Day has come and gone, and while we are still in the period of Lent, it will be over next month, marking the end for many fish installments. Read on to learn which items will soon be disappearing from your favorite fast-food joints and grab a taste while you still can!

Burger King's Fiery Big Fish Sandwich

In honor of Lent–a 40-day period of prayer and fasting for some Christians–many fast-food joints get a bit fishy this time of year. Fish sandwiches and seafood baskets start to flop onto menus around the start of March and stick around until Easter time in April. At Burger King, the Big Fish Sandwich is a catch all year round. But, the chain also brought back its Fiery Big Fish Sandwich this year, adding some spice to the season. It's made the same way as its predecessor with 100% Wild Alaskan Pollock coated in a crispy panko breading, tartar sauce, pickles, and lettuce on a brioche bun. But, it adds a spicy glaze to the filet. Unlike the always-available Big Fish though, it's only available for a limited time, and will likely drop off the menu in about a month at the end of Lent.

McDonald's Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry

Just like the end of a rainbow, Shamrock Shakes will soon be impossible to find. Every year since 1970, a sweets-loving leprechaun has dropped the mint and vanilla frozen treat at McDonald's doorstep as an ode to St. Patrick's Day. This year in 2025, the beloved seasonal sip arrived on February 10th along with an OREO Shamrock McFlurry, both escorted by one of the chain's iconic green characters Uncle O'Grimacey. Unfortunately, though, all good things must come to an end, and now that the Irish holiday is over the Shamrock Shake's days are numbered. March 23rd is said to be its last day on the menu. So, it's goodbye for now to the neon green drinks with whipped cream top hats. We'll see you next year.

Arby's Fish Sandwiches

Arby's has the meats but during Lent also the fish. The chain released not one, not two, but three different fish sandwiches all in honor of the season. And, what's more, it got ahead of the rush by introducing all three all the way back in December. The trio starts with a standard Crispy Fish Sandwich which comes with lettuce and tartar sauce on a sesame seed bun. The Fish 'n Cheddar Sandwich cranks things up a notch by also throwing on a hearty glob of cheddar cheese sauce. Then, the last pick rounds things out by serving a crispy fish filet, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a sweet King's Hawaiian roll. With these three sandwiches all up for grabs, there's plenty of fish in the Arby's sea. But, come mid-April it will have dried up.

White Castle's Shrimp Nibblers

Shrimp Nibblers have been swimming around White Castle locations since February 19. They join Panko Fish Sliders, which are offered all year round, but provide a different kind of maritime experience. The Nibblers consist of bite-sized butterfly shrimp which are seasoned in batter and fried. They come in small, medium, or sack-size orders for sharing (or not) and with a side of the chain's signature seafood sauce which has been described as a zesty Creole sauce. Tack some onto your order from now until April 20, or when supplies run out. Otherwise, you'll get caught waiting another year until their return.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Culver's Northwoods Walleye Meals

Reel in some Walleye while you still can. Bringing Northwoods Walleye to its menu has become a yearly tradition for Culver's and 2025 has been no different. The fish rejoined the chain's lineup on February 19 in two different forms. One is the classic fish sandwich where the breaded and fried filet meets lettuce and a family recipe tartar sauce on a buttered and toasted hoagie-style roll. The other is a walleye dinner where two or three pieces of the fish are accompanied by tartar sauce, a dinner roll, and a choice of two sides–fries and coleslaw are popular picks. Culver's let us know both will only be available during the Lent season and while supplies last. But, once it's gone, you can still fill that seafood void with the restaurant's North Atlantic Cod or butterfly shrimp meals.

Popeyes' Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box

We love that fish from Popeyes, but no good thing lasts forever. The chicken chain actually brought back two different pescatarian-inspired meals this year during Lent. One is the fan-favorite Flounder Fish Sandwich, in classic and spicy. Both start with an Alaskan flounder filet marinated in the restaurant's signature Louisiana herbs and coating on top of a brioche bun with pickle chips. The Classic, however, includes tartar sauce while the spicy makes you sweat a bit with a spicy spread.

The Shrimp Tackle Box also surfaced in early March. It includes 8 Louisiana-spiced and breaded butterfly shrimp, a buttery biscuit, choice of side, and sauce. If history repeats itself, both of these fishy entrees will be gone by around Easter.

Wendy's Thin Mint Frosty

The start of the year is a great time for many reasons. It's a time of hope, renewal, reflection, and, our personal favorite, the return of Girl Scout Cookies. Young businesswomen start to hit the pavement around January to sell boxes upon boxes, and this year, Wendy's joined the troop. The burger chain began doling out Thin Mint Frosties on February 21 to kick off National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend. The perfect pairing consists of either a vanilla or chocolate Frosty swirled and topped with a minty cookie crumble sauce–a refreshing new twist on two classic confections. As of the middle of March, the spinoff is still available, but since it's not meant to be a permanent menu item it will inevitably soon be gone as we wrap up Girl Scout Cookie season. That's just the way the cookie crumbles.

Dairy Queen's Wild Alaskan Pacific Cod Sandwich and Mint OREO Blizzard

Even Dairy Queen jumped on the fish sandwich trend. The Wild Alaskan Pacific Cod sammie came back to locations at the end of February in a wave of releases which also included the Crunchin' Cookie Dip Cone and Orange Cream Shake. The sandwich adds a little bit of savory and salty to the ice cream shop's menu as a breaded cod filet with lettuce and tartar sauce on a soft bun.

Dairy Queen didn't forget about St. Patrick's Day this year either. The Mint OREO Blizzard has been bringing sweet tooths luck since the beginning of February and further padding the chain's already stacked lineup of spoonable treats. Regrettably, though, both the Blizzard and sandwich will Irish goodbye as both these springtime holidays conclude.

Bojangles' Bojangler Fish Sandwich and Bo Bites

When Bojangles brought back its Bojangler Fish Sandwich this year on February 12 it advised fans to "throw out their lines quickly, because it will only be available for a limited time", or more specifically, until the end of the Lenten season. The sandwich features a crispy Alaskan pollock filet dusted with Bo's Famous Seasoning then topped with American cheese and tartar sauce, all on a toasted bakery bun. It promises to always be flakey and tender and it's available a la carte or as part of a combo with a side (or fixin' as Bojangles calls it) and a drink. Catch one before it's too late and also give the chain's chicken Bo Bites a try while you're at it–another limited-time item that is likely to leave soon.

Whataburger's Whatacatch Sandwich and Dinner

Whataburger turns into Whatafish from the months of March to April. On March 4 this year, it released two Lent-inspired items including the Whatacatch sandwich and the Whatacatch Dinner platter. Both include a wild-caught Alaskan pollock filet coated in seasoned panko breadcrumbs. The handheld sandwiches the fish between a soft bun with lettuce, tomato, and tangy tartar sauce. Meanwhile, the platter pairs two pieces of the pollock with French fries, tartar sauce, and a drink. April 21 is the cutoff date to hook one of these specialties. And, while you're at it, give the Monterey Melt and Chicken Fajita Taco a try–two more limited-time offerings that arrived in January and could scoot off the menu soon as well.