7 Fast-Food Dishes That Are Surprisingly Low-Calorie

Fast food isn't the obvious answer when trying to eat healthy. However, you might be surprised that there are low-calorie options at your favorite quick-fix restaurant that will not only satisfy your taste buds but also won't derail your diet. Here are 7 fast food dishes and hacks, from places like McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, and Taco Bell, that are surprisingly low calorie.

Taco Bell: Slow-Roasted Chicken Cheesy Dipping Burrito, 525 Calories

Kaly Valdes, RD, a weight loss expert and nutritionist who offers a "relatable approach to nutrition," recently shared her go-to Taco Bell order for weight loss. "It was SOOOO goood yall!! And I can't believe how protein packed it is! It's hard to get enough protein at Taco Bell but they win with this one," she wrote in a viral Instagram post. "Slow roasted chicken cheesy dipping burrito BUT swap the dipping sauce for low calorie sour cream and add your fav hot sauce! You can skip the sour cream altogether and save 35 cals!" she writes. "But make sure you get the low cal sour cream tho because the other dipping sauces are over 100 cals!"

Chick-fil-A: Grilled Nuggets, Small Mac and Cheese, and Small Fruit Cup, 435 Calories

In another post, Valdes reveals a "Chick-Fil-A hack you've been searching for," she writes about the "SUPER satisfying" meal she orders when she is craving mac and cheese but also trying to stick to a "decent calorie + protein range!" She orders a 5 count grilled nuggets with small Mac + cheese and small fruit cup. "Buffalo sauce is optional but definitely worth it! If you want a boost of protein do the 8ct grilled nuggets for an extra 9g of protein! I always say pair a protein and produce with your meals and this was the perfect combo cause it gives a kick of sweetness after the savory filling meal!" she says.

I Tried the 7 Healthiest Fast-Food Meals—Here's What I'll Actually Order Again

Panda Express: Grilled Teriyaki Chicken with Side of Super Greens, 430 Calories

Looking for a healthy meal at Panda Express? Keith Ozment is a fitness and weight loss coach specializing in helping people over 30 "repair metabolism, build muscle & burn fat!" he writes in his Instagram bio. He recently revealed his order at the Chinese fast food joint: Grilled teriyaki chicken + side of super greens. The meal, which boasts 47 grams of protein, only has 430 calories.

McDonald's: McChicken and Apple Slices, 450 Calories

Whitney Black, MS, RD is a GLP-1 Dietitian on Mounjaro, revealed in a post that she eats fast food while on the drug – even McDonald's. One of her favorite orders is the McChicken with apple slices, which she calls "light & satisfying." The fruit and chicken sandwich combo is only 450 calories, 16g protein, and 4g fiber.

KFC: 8-Piece Chicken Nugget with Side of Mashed Potatoes and Gravy and BBQ Sauce, 320 Calories

Amber Clemens (@amber_c_fitness), a weight loss warrior and TikTok influencer, shares many of her before-and-after weight loss fast food orders. One of her low-calorie go-tos at KFC? An 8-piece chicken nugget order with a side of mashed potatoes and gravy, a side of BBQ sauce, to dip the nuggets in. She always gets a zero sugar drink. "All four are 320 calories," she maintains.

Popeyes: Blackened Chicken Strips and Mashed Potatoes, 390 Calories

Valdes is also a fan of Popeyes. Her order is so low-calorie and delicious that it went viral. She gets five Blackened Chicken Strips with a side of mashed potatoes. The meal totals 390 calories and offers 45 grams of protein.

I Tried 11 Fast-Food Cheeseburgers & One Can't Be Beat

Subway: Grilled Chicken Wrap, 500 Calories

Keith Ozment also revealed that his go-to Subway order is not a sandwich but a wrap. He opts for the Grilled chicken wrap, "No cheese. All veggies," he says. The order offers a whopping 42 grams of protein and only 500 calories.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e