11 Wild New Fast-Food Items Launching Summer 2025

Summer is (unofficially) here with the coming and going of Memorial Day. If you are already craving summer food, you aren’t alone and are in good company. Luckily, all your favorite fast food chains are launching summer-inspired food just in time for the warmest season of the year. From chicken fingers and wraps to the most fruity and refreshing beverages imaginable, we have the lowdown on the most exciting menu items of the season. Here are 11 wild new fast-food menu items launching for Summer 2025 from McDonald’s, Popeyes, Shake Shack, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, and more.

McDonald’s McCrispy Strips

McDonald’s recently launched its first new permanent menu item in four years: McCrispy Strips. The Mc-version of chicken fingers is “juicy, diappable perfection” and comes with a trademark Creamy Chili Dip, a sweet and tangy sauce. My kids and I agree that they are so much tastier than McNuggets. (You can read my review here!) There is still no word on the return of Snack Wraps, but according to insiders, the highly requested item is expected to be back in stores sometime this summer.

Popeyes Chicken Wraps Are here

On June 2, Popeyes officially launched Popeyes Chicken Wraps, a completely new menu category of ready-to-eat wraps. Each 9-inch wrap is packed with flavor, starting with Popeyes’ iconic hand-breaded and battered chicken tenders, which are tucked into a warm, soft tortilla, inspired by the chain’s trademark biscuit. They also come with crispy lettuce, shredded cheese, and crunchy pickles. The best part is that each wrap costs just $3.99. Customize them to your taste preference by selecting your sauce: Classic, Spicy, or Honey Mustard.

Jersey Mike’s Subs Signature Chicken Salad Sub

Jersey Mike’s Subs Signature Chicken Salad Sub is a new addition to the chain’s summer menu. The protein-packed limited-edition sub is made with just slow-roasted chicken breast, diced celery, black pepper, and mayonnaise, and has arrived just in time for my summer chicken salad cravings. “It’s great because all too often other places put nuts and/or fruits into the chicken salad. This is just chicken, mayo, celery and black pepper. Great stuff,” one customer said.

Shake Shack Fried Pickles

Fried pickles are another one of my favorite summer appetizers. I was pleasantly surprised when I learned that Shake Shack was launching fried pickles as a new side. The golden, tangy bites are part of Shake Shack’s summer BBQ menu and made with the chain’s proprietary brine, then lightly coated in a flavorful batter, perfectly seasoned and fried until crispy, then served with a side of house-made Shack Ranch for dipping.

Burger King Frozen Strawberry Flavored & Nerds Drinks

What do you get when Burger King joins forces with one of my favorite candies? A cravable, sugary drink I can’t wait to try. The new Frozen Strawberry Flavored & Nerds beverage starts with a strawberry or blue raspberry slush base, then is topped with a sprinkling of Nerds candy. The sweet and tangy drink is sure to provoke summer nostalgia.

Jack in the Box Flavored Seasoned Curly Fries

As if Jack in the Box fries weren’t delicious enough, the chain is upping its fry game this summer with Flavored Seasoned Curly Fries, an upgraded version of its famous hot and crispy seasoned curly fries. They are available in Chili Crisp and BBQ Potato Chip flavors. You can also wash them down with Sour Patch Kids beverage, including a watermelon shake, “twisted soda,” lemonade, and slushy.

KFC Chicken & Waffles

For the first time in five years, you can enjoy Chicken & Waffles, an old Southern favorite, at KFC. The fried chicken chain is offering the item in a few different meal options. The first meal option is the $7 Tenders and Waffle Box, followed by a $7 Two-Piece Fried Chicken and Waffle Box, and a family feast, the $25 Chicken & Waffles Fan Favorites Box. It comes with four pieces of mouthwatering fried chicken, 12 KFC Nuggets, four Liege-style waffles, and your choice of four syrups or dipping sauces.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chick-fil-A Peach Milkshake and Peach Frosted Lemonade

You know it’s summer when Chick-fil-A brings back peach. The Peach Milkshake is returning to the chain’s menu for the 16th straigh year on June 9. Additionally, the chicken chain is launching a new item, the Peach Frosted Lemonade, “a refreshing blend of Chick-fil-A Lemonade (or Diet Lemonade), Icedream® and peaches. There is also a sweet new peach syrup topping, “the ultimate customizable add-on to make your Chick-fil-A Icedream, Lemonade, Iced Tea or Sunjoy beverage a little peachier,” they tell us.

Starbucks Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and Other Food and Drinks

Starbucks recently unveiled its new summer menu, including the Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, returning fan-favorite Summer-Berry Starbucks Refreshers Beverages, and a new Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop. I have personally tried the Horchata drink, and it’s delicious, very similar to the brown sugar oatmilk shaken espresso that is always on the menu. It is made with Starbucks® Blonde Espresso, oatmilk, and horchata flavored syrup, “a fusion of warm cinnamon, sweet vanilla and subtle nutty notes reminiscent of the rice milk that makes up a traditional horchata.” The Summer-Berry Refreshers are also back and available while supplies last, featuring “a sweet and summery blend of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors shaken with ice and water, poured over raspberry flavored pearls,” Starbucks says. And, don’t forget about the new Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop, a sweet treat featuring strawberry cream cake mixed with buttercream, dipped in a chocolaty icing, and finished with a summer strawberry design.

Dunkin’ Pink Sprtiz Refresher and Orange N’ Vanilla Speciality Donut

On May 29, Dunkin’ announced the new summer menuu, including the Dunkin’ Pink Spritz Refresher, a “vibrant drink” with “a fizzy, fruit-forward blend of guava, orange, and passion fruit flavors with a splash of sparkling water—a sparkling, sweet sip that’s ready to kick off summer,” they revealed. They also dropped a seasonal donut, the Orange N’ Vanilla Specialty Donut. “A taste of summer nostalgia, the glazed cake donut is topped with a smooth vanilla flavored icing drizzle and available for a limited time,” they explained.

Dairy Queen Superman Blizzard and Chicken Strips

“Dairy Queen teamed up with the new Superman movie for a new Blizzard, meal deal with themed movie cups and containers,” food blogger Markie Devo recently wrote. In addition to the Blizzard, there will be a Superman Meal Deal. “Grab a $7 Cheeseburger Meal Deal served with full size fries, soft drink and sundae and for only $2 more, upgrade your sundae to a small Blizzard Treat,” he says. There will also be a Superman Sauced & Tossed Buffalo w/Drink. “100% all white meat chicken strips, tossed in spicy and tangy Buffalo sauce, served with Texas toast, crispy fries, and your choice of dipping sauce. Served with a 21oz Drink,” he says.