7 Fat-Burning Exercises You Need To Lose Weight

Losing weight means following a dedicated, healthy diet and regular exercise regimen. But where to begin? If you're in a rut before even getting started, don't fret. No one said weight loss would be a walk in the park, but we're here to help. Eat This, Not That! spoke with fitness pros who offer seven fat-burning exercises to lose weight. You can count on these moves to torch many calories and activate muscle groups throughout your entire body.

Kicking up your physical activity is integral to weight loss, and it helps you maintain your new, healthy weight, the Mayo Clinic explains. A combination of resistance training (strength work) and aerobic exercise helps you prevent muscle deterioration and bone loss while you're shedding weight. It's recommended by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to get a minimum of 150 minutes of moderately intense aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of aerobic exercise at a vigorous level on a weekly basis. When it comes to strength training, the recommendation is a minimum of two times per week.

If you're ready to kick your workout routine into high gear, let's get started! Keep reading to learn all about the best fat-burning exercises to lose weight, and then, be sure to check out 7 Simple Dumbbell Exercises To Lose Weight in 30 Days.

1 Burpees

You'll begin this first exercise standing with a straight back and your feet shoulder-width distance apart, the Cleveland Clinic explains. Your arms should be by the sides of your body. Next, bend both knees as you descend into a squat. Position your hands on the ground in front of your body, and press your legs back to assume a high plank/the top of a pushup. Then, descend to the bottom of a pushup, lowering your chest toward the floor. Press yourself up to a high plank before hiking your legs back forward to assume a squat. Explosively jump up and raise your arms up toward the sky. This completes one full burpee.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2 Squats

Next up are bodyweight squats. This exercise will activate your lower body muscles—the quads, hamstrings, calves, and glutes, PureGym explains. You'll start by planting your feet either hip-width or shoulder-width distance apart. Bend both knees and hinge your hips back to sit back into a squat. Press your knees outward upon descent. Feel free to keep your arms straight in front of you for added stability. You should lower until your thighs reach a parallel position to the ground. Push through your feet to rise back up.

3 Sprints

Along with burpees and squats, Tyler Read, the founder of PTPioneer.com and a NASM-certified personal trainer who has been involved in health and fitness for the past 15 years, also recommends sprinting as one of the best fat-burning exercises to lose weight. When speaking of the three exercises, he explains, "When performed as intervals, you get a great metabolic boost and can also build some muscle, although the main emphasis will be calorie burning and conditioning."

4 Deadlifts

Next, we have deadlifts, which are recommended by Anthony J. Yeung, CSCS, a fitness expert and the founder of GroomBuilder. You'll start standing with a barbell placed a few inches away from your shins. Your feet should be planted hip-width distance apart. Maintain a straight back, and squeeze your shoulders down and back. Take hold of the barbell and "pull" it upward while at the same time hinging your hips forward.

5 Squat to Press

The squat to press will have you holding two dumbbells up by your shoulders. Your feet should be planted shoulder-width distance apart, and your toes should be turned out just a bit. Initiate the movement by descending into a squat and pressing your knees out. Lower until your thighs are past parallel to the floor while maintaining a flat lower back. Once you reach the bottom, press through both heels to come back up and press the dumbbells over your head.

6 Renegade Row

For the renegade row, you'll position two kettlebells shoulder-width distance apart. Take hold of the handles as you assume a pushup. Your feet should be in a wide stance. Descend into a pushup. Once you reach the top, row one of the kettlebells up, place it back down, then do the same on the opposite side. That completes one full rep.

7 Mountain Climbers

Last but not least, the best exercises to lose weight wrap up with mountain climbers. Position your feet on slide boards or sliding discs, Yeung instructs. Then, assume a pushup. Maintain a tight core and "run" as quickly as possible while keeping your feet on the slide board. Make sure your head stays up and your hips are low.