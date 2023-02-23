5 Simple At-Home Exercises To Keep Your Weight Down for Good

Committing to a weight loss plan isn't for the faint of heart. That's because shedding excess pounds requires discipline, commitment, and sacrifice. And if you're among the few who have put in the time and effort to reach their weight loss goals, that's fantastic! We here at ETNT applaud your hard work. However, dramatic weight loss often has a nasty side effect: rebound weight gain. You know, when you end up putting back on all the weight you worked so hard to lose (or potentially more). That's why we've rounded up five simple at-home exercises to keep your weight down for good. Add them to your regular routine to see noticeable results.

According to Scientific American, around 80% of people who melt away a substantial amount of body fat regain the weight they lost within 12 months. Successful weight loss plans should include strategies to keep your weight down for good after dropping pounds. And one of the best ways to achieve long-term weight loss is to maintain a regular exercise routine.

To help you torch calories and remain a healthy weight, we asked Kate Meier, CPT, a certified personal trainer with Garage Gym Reviews, to provide five simple yet effective at-home exercises you can include in your fitness routine so you can keep the weight off permanently.

"The following workout is structured as an AMRAP (as many reps as possible) routine," explains Meier. "For each round, do 10 reps of each exercise before moving on to the next movement. Do as many rounds as you can within 30 minutes, only taking short breaks as needed to catch your breath."

180-degree Jump Squats

This lower-body movement is similar to your classic jump squat but with an added 180-degree rotation for a fun twist on this classic bodyweight exercise.

Start with your feet shoulder-width apart in an athletic stance. Next, sit into a squat while keeping your knees from pointing inward. Lower down until your thighs are about parallel to the floor. Then, jump up explosively and fully extend so your feet leave the floor.

"As you jump, rotate your torso to create momentum and spin until you're facing the opposite direction then land gently into a squat," says Meier. "For the next rep, twist the opposite way and land facing the way you started. Alternate with each rep."

Alternating Lunges

Another lower-body exercise, alternating lunges are an effective leg exercise that will torch calories while strengthening your glutes (buttocks), hamstrings, quads, and calves, according to the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA).

"Stand in a neutral stance, arms on your hips or in front of your chest. Step forward with your right foot and shift your weight onto that foot as you lower your body into a lunge," instructs Meier. "Lower yourself until both legs are at approximately 90-degree angles, with your back knee hovering just above the floor and your front thigh parallel to the floor."

Squat Sprawls

This high-intensity movement is a unique way to incinerate calories and help keep weight off.

To begin, Meier says, "Get in a high plank position as if you were going to do a pushup. Next, jump your feet forward, pacing them just behind and slightly wider than your hands. From this position, lift your hands off the floor and get into a low squat. Place your hands on the floor, jump your feet back to the plank position, then repeat."

Spiderman Plank

Don't pretend like you don't secretly enjoy imagining yourself as a superhero from time to time. If you can relate, the spiderman plank is a fantastic way to bring your superhero fantasy to life while toning your tummy and activating your quads and glutes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Start in a pushup position with your shoulders, hips, and ankles aligned. Next, lower yourself toward the floor as you bring your right knee to the side and toward your right shoulder," says Meier. "Push back up as you bring your right knee back out and down. Repeat the movement on the opposite side, then continue alternating legs."

Pushups

You're no doubt familiar with this classic strength training exercise. Research shows that pushups are highly effective for toning your pecs (chest), triceps (upper arms), and delts (shoulders).

"Set up in a high plank position with your core tight and body forming a straight line from shoulders to ankles," Meier instructs. "Lower yourself slowly, keeping your elbows close to your body until your upper arms are parallel to the floor. Then, push back to the starting position, keeping your elbows from flaring out."