Follow These Fitness Habits To Live to 100 and Beyond, Trainer Says

Living a long, healthy, and productive life can be pretty exciting stuff. But in order to live to 100 and beyond, there are more than a few habits you'll have to start and stick by. We spoke with an expert and learned some crucial fitness habits to live to 100 and beyond, so get ready to revamp your lifestyle and exercise regimen. You're about to have a lot more birthday parties in the years to come!

Eat This, Not That! reached out to Kami Blease, a personal trainer on Fyt, the nation's biggest personal training service that makes in-person or virtual expert-guided fitness training accessible and convenient for everyone. Blease lets us in on these key exercise habits you'll have to make priorities. The end result will be worth every bit of effort and motivation you put into making your goal happen. Keep reading to learn Blease's tips.

1 It's important to get solid sleep each night.

Sleep is a key part of your overall fitness and wellness. If you don't get the right amount of sleep, you won't be able to get the right amount of exercise your body needs. So consider this the first of the key habits to live to 100 and beyond.

Blease explains, "In our culture, we can glamorize the hustle and no sleep mentality, but in the long run, it only does us a disservice." Getting solid rest each night will make you much more productive the following day. It will also help improve how you manage your hunger and energy, make sure you're living your healthiest life, and assure your brain is processing and using everything it was exposed to the day before.

Blease says most adults require between seven to nine hours of sleep, but it's really important to be mindful of how many hours you're actually sleeping each night. This will make it easy to tell what your body's looking for when you're not placing constraints on your sleep time. She adds, "I also recommend establishing an evening routine that prompts your brain and body to prepare for sleep. Something as simple as a specific playlist, meditation, or cup of tea is a great place to start."

2 Manage your stress effectively.

Let's face it: Life in this day and age is extremely hectic and overstimulated. Going nonstop is an easy routine to get into, but it can lead to burnout. If you don't manage your stress properly, you put yourself at risk of getting ill more frequently, and your energy levels will decline, so you won't feel like working out. The struggle will be real when it comes to keeping your life balanced and in check.

Blease advises, "While self-care can feel like a luxury or unnecessary, it is so important to do, especially when you are busy. A 10-minute walk, bubble bath, phone call to a friend, or reading a book are all things you can do that give your mind/body a break, allow you to reconnect with yourself and show yourself that you are a priority. It doesn't have to be much, but it should be something."

3 Lace up your sneakers, and go for a walk!

Every kind of movement for your body is beneficial—and important. Taking a walk is such an easy thing to add to your routine, and it doesn't cost a thing! You can get started walking just 10 to 15 minutes each day, and over the long run, it will be quite impactful. It's unnecessary to stress over it, but rather do what works best with your schedule, and make it fun. Consistent movement during your life will help you feel so much healthier, younger, and better.

4 Strengthen your muscles and your heart.

The benefits you reap from exercise are extraordinary and work wonders for your physical appearance. A regular workout routine give you a stronger cardiovascular system and strengthen your muscles, which helps you keep up your independence and perform daily tasks as you grow older.

Blease says, "Exercising regularly allows your body to de-stress, release toxins, and connect your mind to your body. Movement can be different for everyone, and I don't believe there is one specific thing you should do. I believe you should do what you genuinely enjoy and want to do consistently." In addition to walking, consider getting involved in tennis, plogging, or swimming as well. It's important to find something you enjoy doing, as that will make it so much easier to stick with it.

As you age, your body loses muscle, and that makes you more at risk of getting injured. It's imperative to consistently work on stretching, strengthening your muscles, and improving your balance. All of these will help you age gracefully, be healthy, and be happy!