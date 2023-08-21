7 Floor Exercises Women Should Do Every Day for Leaner, Sculpted Legs

There's no denying that a lean set of legs is a popular fitness goal among women. If you too want to build toned, trim legs, it's imperative to focus on exercises that target the lower portion of your body. As a coach with over 10 years of experience training clients of all shapes and sizes to improve their overall health, fitness, and appearance, I can safely say that virtually every female client I've worked with has an eye toward improving the physique of their lower body. If you don't like going to the gym, no problem. The following are my top seven daily floor exercises for women to sculpt leaner legs.

You can perform the below exercises right at home or wherever you happen to be. Complete three to four sets of 12 to 15 reps for each movement. Rest for one minute between sets, and repeat the routine twice a week. Are you ready to get started? Keep reading to learn all about my top seven daily floor exercises for women to sculpt leaner legs. And when you're finished, don't miss these 5 Strength Exercises for Women To Get Firm & Lean in Their 40s.

1 Squats

Squats are fundamental to building strength in the lower body. This exercise is paramount, as it doesn't just focus on one muscle group but instead targets your quads, hamstrings, and glutes simultaneously. Moreover, squats are functional movements that aid in improving balance, coordination, and mobility.

To perform a squat, stand tall with your feet hip-width apart, toes slightly turned out. Engage your core, and begin by pushing your hips back as if you are sitting in an imaginary chair. Lower your body until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Ensure your knees are directly over your toes. Make sure to rotate your feet inward slightly to achieve the best biomechanics. Push evenly through your entire foot to return to the standing position, making sure not to let your knees collapse inward. Repeat for the target repetitions.

2 Lunges

Lunges are excellent for sculpting the lower body as they work your quads, hamstrings, and glutes. They also improve balance and coordination.

To perform a lunge, start standing with your feet hip-width apart. Take a big step forward with your right foot, and lower your body until your right thigh is parallel to the floor. Rotate your left foot inward slightly as you lower your left knee. Your right knee should be directly above your right ankle. Push evenly through your right foot to return to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions, and then switch legs.

3 Hip Thrusts

Hip thrusts primarily target the glutes and hamstrings while also working the lower back and core. This exercise is great for improving your hip power and speed.

To perform a hip thrust, sit on the ground with your back against a bench, feet flat, and knees bent. If available, position a weighted barbell over your hips. Hold onto the barbell to keep it stable. As you begin the movement, draw your lower rib toward your pelvis, and engage your abs. Lift your hips until they are in line with your knees and shoulders. Hold the top position for about one second, squeezing your glutes. Lower back down to the ground, and repeat for the target repetitions.

4 Calf Raises

Calf raises focus on strengthening the gastrocnemius and soleus muscles located in the lower leg. This exercise promotes ankle stability, which is beneficial for balance and functional movements.

To perform calf raises, stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Push through your whole foot, lifting your body upward while keeping your abdominal muscles pulled in so that you move straight upward, not forward or backward. Once you reach the peak, squeeze the end range for about one second. Lower your body back down to the original position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

5 Step-ups

Step-ups are great for working your quads, glutes, and hamstrings. They also help in improving balance and can mimic real-life movements like climbing stairs.

To perform a step-up, stand facing a sturdy box or step. Step up onto the box with your right foot, pushing through the full foot. Follow with your left foot, coming to a standing position on top of the box. Step back down in reverse order, starting with the right foot. Repeat for the target repetitions, then switch leading legs.

6 Side Lunges

Side lunges, also known as lateral lunges, target your inner and outer thighs, glutes, and quads. This exercise is significant because it incorporates lateral movement, helping to improve flexibility, balance, and overall lower-body strength.

To perform a side lunge, start with your feet hip-width apart and your hands on your hips or in front of your chest. Take a large step out to the right side, shifting your body weight over your right leg, squatting to a 90-degree angle at the right knee. Try to sit down with your butt, keeping your back as upright as possible. Push through your right foot to return to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions, and then switch to your left leg.

7 Curtsy Lunges

The curtsy lunge is a great lower-body exercise that effectively targets your glutes, quads, and hamstrings, as well as your inner and outer thighs. This exercise also has the added benefit of improving balance and stability.

To perform a curtsy lunge, begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Take a step back with your right foot, crossing it behind your left. Bend your knees and lower your hips until your left thigh is nearly parallel to the floor. Ensure your torso remains upright and your hips and shoulders are square. Push through your left foot to return to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions, then switch legs.