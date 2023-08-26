4 Floor Workouts That Keep Women Fit & Firm After 30

Staying fit, firm, and in the best shape possible is a goal many of us have once we hit our 30s (and beyond!). After age 30, your body gradually starts to change, and that's simply a natural part of life and the aging process. You begin to lose muscle mass—specifically anywhere from 3% to 5% each decade, according to Harvard Health—and your bones lose density. You may also accumulate weight and fat around your midsection more easily. So what's a gal to do? Don't fret, because with the right diet and exercise routine at your fingertips, you can continue to channel your fittest self. We spoke with an expert who breaks down four of the best floor workouts, each with multiple moves, for women to stay fit and firm after 30.

Consistency is key when it comes to diet and fitness if you want to see noticeable results. These floor exercises—brought to you by Tyler Read, the founder of PTPioneer.com and a personal trainer who's been involved in the health and fitness world for the past 15 years—will help get you there so long as you stick to them. The best part is that they can be performed wherever you happen to be and don't call for any fancy equipment (other than a resistance band or two).

Core Strength Workout

"The following is a quick core strength workout you can do from just about anywhere," Read explains. "I recommend using a yoga mat, especially if you are working out on a hard floor."

1. Planks

Begin planks with your hands below your shoulders and your legs kicked back behind you. Lower to your forearms. Your body should form a straight line from your head to your toes. Engage your core as you hold this position. Perform three sets of 30-second to one-minute holds.

2. Russian Twists

Start Russian twists by sitting on a workout mat, bending your knees, and lifting your feet. Lean back just a bit so your upper body comes to a 45-degree angle with the floor. Clasp your hands at your heart's center. Engage your abs as you twist to your left side, return back to the center, then twist to your right side. Continue to twist as you perform three sets of 20 reps (10 per side).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3. Leg Raises

Leg raises are an excellent way to work the muscles in your inner and outer thighs. To set up, lie down flat on a workout mat, lengthen both of your legs, and press your back into the floor. Make sure your legs stay together as you lift them. Then, gradually lower them without touching them to the ground. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

4. Bicycle Crunches

For bicycle crunches, lie down flat on your back on the floor. Place your hands at the back of your head. Lift your legs, and bend your knees. Crunch your upper body up, and bring your right elbow to your left knee as you straighten out your right leg. Then, repeat on the other side by bringing your left elbow to your right knee as you straighten out your left leg. Complete three sets of 20 reps (10 per side).

Lower-Body Workout

"This lower-body circuit hits your glutes, quads, and hips primarily, which can tone and shape up that area," Read tells us.

1. Glute Bridges

To begin glute bridges, lie down on a workout mat with bent knees. Your feet should be flat on the floor and your arms at the sides of your body. Press through your feet to lift your hips off the floor until your knees, hips, and shoulders are in a straight line. Give your glutes a squeeze at the top before lowering back down. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

2. Side Leg Raises

For the side leg raise, lie down on your left side with your legs extended. Your left arm should be supporting your head. Place your right arm on your hip, or plant your palm in front of your body. Keep your hips steady as you raise your top leg as high as you're able to before lowering it back down. Repeat on the opposite side. Complete three sets of 15 reps per side.

3. Lying Leg Curls

Lying leg curls begin with you laying flat on your tummy on a workout mat with a resistance band secured around your feet. (The opposite end should be secured to a sturdy pole.) There should be a bit of tension in the band before you start the curl. Then, curl your heels toward your glutes before lowering them back down. Make sure your hips stay pressed into the floor. Complete three sets of 12 reps.

4. Clamshells

Start the clamshell exercise by lying down on your left side with a loop resistance band around your thighs. Bend your knees to 90 degrees. Keep your feet touching as you lift your right knee, mimicking a clamshell opening. Make sure your pelvis doesn't move as you do so. Then, lower your knee (or close the clamshell). Complete three sets of 15 reps for each side.

Upper-Body Workout

This floor routine focuses on the muscle groups in your upper body and doesn't call for any added equipment.

1. Pushups

Assume a high plank with your hands below your shoulders and your legs extended behind you so your body makes a straight line. Bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the ground before pushing yourself back up. Keep your core engaged the entire time, and make sure your lower back doesn't cave in. Perform three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

2. Tricep Dips

Place your hands on a sturdy chair, low table, or workout bench so your arms are extended. Your legs can be bent or out straight. Keep your glutes close to the chair or table. Then, bend at the elbows to "dip" your body toward the floor. Press back up, and squeeze your upper arms at the top. Complete three sets of 12 reps.

3. Arm Circles

To set up for arm circles, plant your feet shoulder-width apart, and stand tall. Extend your arms straight out to your sides. Then, circle your arms forward to make tiny arm circles. Repeat the same motion by circling your arms back. Complete three sets of 30 seconds for each direction.

4. Side Plank Rotation

Begin in a side plank; place your forearm on the ground so that your left elbow is under your left shoulder. Raise your right arm toward the sky. Keep your core engaged as you rotate your torso forward and bring your right arm through the space between your body and the floor. Repeat on the opposite side. Perform three sets of 10 rotations (five per side).

Flexibility and Balance Workout

"The following routine will gently lengthen your muscles and help with balance as well," Read says.

1. Cat-Cow Stretch

Begin on all fours; your hands should be placed below your shoulders and your knees below your hips. Breathe in and assume a "cat pose" by curling your toes, arching your back, and bringing your pelvis back. Then, breathe out as you move into the "cow pose." Press the tops of your feet to the floor, bring your pelvis forward, and round your back. Perform three sets of 10 cycles.

2. Seated Forward Fold

The seated forward fold begins in a seated position with your legs extended ahead of you. Breathe in, and sit up tall. Breathe out, and fold forward by hinging the hips. Make sure your back doesn't round, but rather elongates your spine. Complete three sets of 30-second holds.

3. Lying Quad Stretch

Start the lying quad stretch by lying flat on your tummy with your left forearm placed on the ground under your forehead. (You can also do this stretch on your side.) Use your right arm to pull your right foot toward your glutes, and hold this position. Repeat the same motion on the opposite side. Complete three sets of 20-second holds for each leg.

4. Bird-Dog

This floor workout wraps up with the bird-dog. Begin on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Extend your left arm and your right leg while keeping a strong core. Bring them back in before extending your right arm and your left leg. Perform three sets of 10 reps on each side.