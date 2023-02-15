6 Grocery Items That Are Surging in Price Right Now

If you are fed up with sky-high grocery prices, well, we have some bad news.

Inflation keeps rising, up 0.5% in January and 6.4% over the last year, according to the latest consumer price index (CPI) data published this week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's even higher than some analysts expected, CNBC reports.

Food prices continue to be one of the biggest strains on household budgets. The cost of groceries—or, "food at home," per CPI—is up 0.8% since December and over 11% since last January.

While the latest figures do show lower prices for a few items, like romaine lettuce, strawberries, and boneless pork chops, the cost of many other groceries continues to climb.

Here are six things that you are paying even more for right now, according to the most recent CPI average retail prices in U.S. cities.

RELATED: 6 Beloved Costco Staples That Have Gotten Too Expensive, According to Customers

1 Spaghetti & Macaroni

Dried pasta is one of those dependable pantry staples that Americans rely on for a filling and cheap meal, but even this trusty go-to is less affordable than it used to be. The average retail price for spaghetti and macaroni products is now $1.48 per pound, up 2.9% last month and over 32% since last year.

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 Flour & Sugar

If you like to bake, then you are surely feeling the inflationary effects lately. Two of the most basic ingredients for baking are both surging in price. The average cost of flour jumped 3.4% in January to $0.54 per pound, up over 27% since last year. Meanwhile, the average price of sugar increased 1.9% last month to $0.86 per pound, nearly 22% higher than last January.

3 Chocolate Chip Cookies

One predictable result of the rising cost of baking supplies: higher prices for baked goods, too. Chocolate chip cookies, for example, are now nearly $5.06 per pound on average, up 1.7% since December and nearly 20% since last year.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Bread

Another pantry staple on the rise, price-wise: the simple loaf of bread. White bread is now $1.88 per pound on average, up 0.8% last month and over 21% since January 2022, while wheat bread now costs $2.45 per pound, an increase of 1.3% in January and over 15% year over year.

5 American Cheese

Americans consume an awful lot of processed American-style cheese—about 5.32 billion pounds in 2021 alone, according to Statista. We're paying a lot more for it now. The processed cheese currently costs $4.72 per pound on average, an increase of 1.3% last month and over 19% from a year ago.

6 Eggs

Of course the most staggering uptick continues to be the price of eggs. "Eggflation," as it's been called, kept up its soaring pace last month. The average retail price of a dozen grade A, large eggs now stands at $4.82, up 13.5% since December and a whopping 150% year over year.