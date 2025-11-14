Are you trying to flatten your belly? While exercising is key to toning your midsection, you also need to tackle your diet. “After 40, our bodies become more sensitive to blood sugar swings and muscle loss,” says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. “Eating foods rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats keeps insulin steady and muscle strong—two essentials for trimming belly fat,” she adds. “The real secret to a flatter belly after 40 isn’t restriction but rather consistency. Choose foods that balance blood sugar, and protect your muscles, and your midsection will naturally follow suit.” Here are the 7 best foods that actually flatten belly overhang without exercise after 40.

Greek Yogurt

Greek Yogurt is a no-brainer fat-burning food. “High in protein and probiotics to support digestion and reduce bloating,” says Collingwood. “Greek yogurt helps tame tummy troubles by feeding your gut the good bacteria it needs,” adds another.

Eggs

Eggs are another fat-blasting food. “Packed with protein and nutrients that support metabolism and lean muscle,” Collingwood says. “Eggs are a breakfast powerhouse that helps your body burn more efficiently all day.”

Leafy Greens

Leafy Greens will also fuel fat loss. “Low-calorie, high-fiber foods that reduce water retention and bloating,” she says. “Leafy greens are your body’s natural de-bloaters—light, hydrating, and full of nutrients.”

Salmon

Salmon is a nutrient-packed fish that is a great fat-loss food. “Rich in protein and omega-3s, which help reduce inflammation linked to stubborn belly fat,” says Collingwood. “Salmon delivers healthy fats that actually help your body let go of stored fat.”

Berries

Berries are a great way to sweeten food and burn fat. "Antioxidant- and fiber-rich for better blood sugar control and reduced inflammation," Collingwood says. "Sweet, satisfying, and slimming: berries hit the trifecta for a flatter belly."

Avocado

Avocado is a good source of healthy fats that help you burn fat. “Full of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats that help control hunger and belly fat accumulation. Avocado’s healthy fats keep you full and might help to fend off fat storage in the midsection,” Collingwood shares.

Green Tea

Sip on green tea to lose weight. “Contains catechins that may slightly boost metabolism and reduce bloating. Green tea won’t flatten your belly overnight, but it’s a great daily habit for hydration and gentle metabolism support,” Collingwood says.