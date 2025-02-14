10 Foods Secretly Packed With Sugar and What To Eat Instead

When most people think of foods with sugar, candy, ice cream, desserts and baked goods come to mind. However, sugar is lurking in everyday foods that you might not realize. To maintain a healthy lifestyle, it's important to read labels and know what's in your food.

According to the American Heart Association, men should not consume more than 9 teaspoons (36 grams or 150 calories) of added sugar daily, while women should not consume more than 6 teaspoons (25 grams or 100 calories) daily. But when you eat foods that secretly contain sugar, you could exceed the recommended amount and be at risk for health issues such as weight gain, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, joint pain and more.

Eating too much sugar is also bad for your tummy.

"Large amounts of sugar can disrupt the flora in our gut, causing imbalances that affect digestion and overall health," says Danielle VenHuizen, MS, RDN, a Seattle-based dietitian and owner of Food Sense Nutrition. "Not only does sugar promote inflammation that harms our good bacteria, sugar allows harmful bacteria to thrive. Research suggests that over time, this can break down our intestinal barrier, weaken our immune system, and lead to further health complications."

Here are 10 foods packed with sugar to avoid and what to eat instead.

Condiments

Adding condiments to your meal is a way to enhance the food's flavor, but there is too much salt, fat and sugar in many.

"Condiments, specifically BBQ sauce and ketchup, have some sneaky added sugars in them," Chris Henigan, MS, RD, LDN with Simple Start Nutrition, explains. "Two tablespoons of BBQ sauce can contain 12 grams of added sugar, or about 25% of your day's recommended intake, while ketchup clocks in a little lower with 8 grams of added sugar, " Henigan says. "But remember, these are condiments, not even a main part of the meal."

Eat This Instead: According to Henigan, "While there aren't perfect substitutions for these, both offer no sugar added options, which is a great way to go."

Wheat Thins

Their crunchy sweat texture and slightly salty taste make Wheat Thins a delicious snack, but it's a treat to skip, according to Anna Smith, MS, RDN, LDN, registered dietitian for Lose It! and owner of Anna Smith Nutrition from Nashville, TN.

"Unfortunately, that sweet taste comes from added sugar." Smith says, "One serving of Wheat Thins contains 4 grams of added sugar, which is 8 percent of your daily value."

Eat This Instead: Smith recommends Almond Nut Thins. "These crackers have the perfect crunch and hold up well to any type of dip."

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is typically thought of as a solid breakfast choice that's heart-healthy. While it is, there's also some concern.

"Oats are a great source of fiber, especially gut-friendly soluble fiber, and are packed with antioxidants," says VenHuizen. "The problem is that most packaged oatmeal packets are loaded with sugar. One tiny packet may have up to 12g of added sugar and many times, people will eat two! All this extra sugar may knock out all the gut-friendly benefits oats can offer."

Eat This Instead: According to VenHuizen, a better choice is plain oats–nothing more.

"This option is just as quick to heat and serve as the sugar-laden products, but instead, you choose the sweetness by adding exactly what you want," she says. "Try adding a teaspoon of honey, a drizzle of maple syrup or softened fruit to get a touch of flavor without overdoing it."

She adds, "Look for oatmeal packets that say "original" or "classic" and double check that the package says zero added sugars on the ingredient label. An even better choice is to make your own oatmeal from scratch. Whichever you choose, just half a cup of rolled oats offers 4g of fiber and 6g of protein, as well as important antioxidants like beta-glucans and other polyphenols."

Vanilla Almond Milk or other Flavored Non-Dairy Milk

Almond milk is a great alternative to dairy or soy, but watch out for the sugar.

According to Meggie Connelly MS, RD, LDN, PCOS Dietitian and Culinary Nutritionist, "It's a great source of calcium and is lower in calories; however, a lot of flavored almond milk is sweetened with a lot of added sugars, which makes a healthy beverage something you need to consider having more in moderation."

Eat This Instead: "When choosing an almond milk, you want to choose an unsweetened almond or non-dairy milk," Connelly says.

Dried Fruit

Dried fruit is great for salads and snacking, but skip it if you're trying to cut back on sugar.

Henigan says, "Dried fruit can be a great addition to any panty as they can come with a good dose of fiber and are shelf stable. Throw them in your bag for when you're on the go. But not all dried fruit is equal." A lot of dried fruit has too much sugar.

Eat This Instead: Dried apple rings or apricots. Henigan explains they're naturally sweet and "no added sugar is needed."

Liquid IV Electrolyte Powder

When you're dehydrated and want to replenish quickly, Liquid IV Electrolyte Powder is something many athletes turn to.

However, according to Smith, "If you're just casually hydrating, you don't necessarily need all that added sugar found in some brands." She says, "Liquid IV, for example, contains 11 grams of added sugar per packet—about 22% of your daily value."

Eat This Instead: Plain water or search for other brands like Ultima, which contain electrolytes without the added sugar," Smith advises.

Granola Bars

Granola bars are a convenient snack and a good source of whole grains like oats, providing sustained energy, fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Connelly notes, "Research shows that whole grain consumption is tied to lower BMI and weight loss. However, a lot of packaged granola bars have a lot of added sugar in the form of sugar, honey, brown rice syrup, or corn syrup."

Eat This Instead: Granola bars without added sugar. "Bringing awareness to different sources of sugar in your diet each day is important," Connelly says. "You may choose to enjoy the granola bar or consume the sugar in a different way, while staying within the recommended guidelines."

Cereals

Just because a cereal is advertised as whole grain or contains essential vitamins and minerals doesn't mean it's healthy.

"Most people know to stay away from sugary kids' cereal like Frosted Flakes, but some seemingly 'healthy ' cereals can pack a surprising amount of added sugar," Henigan says. "Take Cheerios Cinnamon Oat Crunch. 1 serving, which is 1 cup, contains 15 grams of added sugar."

Eat This Instead: "Look for cereals with less than 5 grams of added sugar- like original Cheerios or Shredded Wheat and add your own sweetness with bananas or berries," Henigan suggests.

Bottled Salad Dressings

Salad dressings can make a boring salad delicious and more appealing, but be careful how much you use. They're often loaded with sugar.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Connelly says, "It's important to have a source of healthy fats with salads to help absorb the fat-soluble vitamins in your greens or vegetables as well as making salads more satisfying. Plus, sometimes the convenience of a bottled dressing is the difference to whether or not you are eating that salad at dinner."

But Connelly emphasizes, "The downside to bottled salad dressings is that a lot of them will contain a lot of added sugar and you don't always realize."

Eat This Instead: Make homemade dressings. "It's super simple to make and can be kept in the fridge for the week," Connelly says. Or if you must do a bottle dressing, look for brands with no added sugar.

Dried Cranberries

Dried cranberries are naturally tart, so they're often drenched in added sugar to offset the bitterness. "1/4 cup can contain more than half your recommended added sugar intake for the day," Henigan reveals.

Smith adds, "I see dried cranberries pop up a lot in healthy salad recipes, but most of the brands you'll find are packed with added sugar. Cranberries on their own are pretty tart, so sugar's often added to balance that out."

Eat This Instead: Smith recommends trying unsweetened dried cranberries if you can find them. If not, she suggests golden raisins because they have a similar flavor and usually don't have added sugar.