14 Fun July 4th Buys to Snag Before They Sell Out

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

July Fourth is a great time to celebrate America's independence with fireworks, fun, and a ton of good food and drinks—from seasonal fresh fruits and veggies to the essential burgers and beers.

It's also a fantastic time to lean into the red, white, and blue. Whether you're hosting a party or just having some family fun, so many festive items are made specifically for this occasion.

You can find just about everything you desire on Amazon. Well, except for the fireworks! From patriotic party supplies to fun games that will delight the whole crowd, there's a treasure trove of items that celebrate the holiday, subtly or overtly. Many of them are under $30.

Here are 15 items to get the party started this July Fourth.

Waterloo Summer Berry

Even your sparkling water can be on theme with Waterloo's summer berry flavor, offering hints of raspberry, blueberry, and blackberry. The white cans feature blue with white stars and small berry fireworks. You can probably expect July Fourth to be sweltering, as it always is, so this is a great thing to stock up on.

$5.10 at Amazon Buy Now

I Tried 6 Store-Bought Burgers & This Is the Best for Summer Grilling

Slap Bracelets

Throw it back to the 1990s with these slap bracelets themed for the 4th of July holiday. The pack of 50 has different patriotic patterns that kids (and let's be honest, adults) will love. Perfect to sport some USA pride.

$9.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Inflatable Cooler

This two-piece inflatable cooler set is a fun way to chill anything from appetizers to drinks. The rectangular-shaped, patriotic-themed coolers look just like shallow inflatable pools. They are big at 53-by-25.6 inches so pack them with ice and libations. Simply deflate when you are done for easy storage.

$20.99 at Amazon Buy Now

9 Best Beers To Sip This Summer, According to Brewmasters

Soak Proof Plates

The 4th often means a barbecue or potluck and for that you'll want paper plates built to last. These plates from Kingsford are meant to withstand even the sloppiest of sides and the juiciest of meats. Rimmed in a flag pattern, they are subtle enough to last you far beyond July.

$7.81 at Amazon Buy Now

I Tried 14 Bottled BBQ Sauces & the Best Was Sweet and Bold

USA Charcuterie Letters/Board

These giant cardboard treat boxes spell U-S-A in red, white, and blue, and they make the perfect vehicle for charcuterie boards, dessert spreads, candy trays, and more. Each letter measures 13.7 inches high. Perfect for a photo opp, too.

$32.99 at Amazon Buy Now

All-American Jelly Belly Jelly Beans

Themed candy is always a fun addition to any better. The Jelly Belly All American mix is on point with red, white and blue jelly beans in flavors of cherry, coconut and blueberry. They make a great party favor for kids in a three-pack of individual bags, but I doubt that any adult will turn them away either.

$14.88 at Amazon Buy Now

The Best Grilling Gear You Absolutely Need This Summer

Ice Cream Helmet Bowls

There is great joy in eating an ice cream sundae from a tiny baseball helmet. This July Fourth-themed version is the perfect vehicle for a celebratory sundae with a memento to keep. Of course you could also fill the helmets with popcorn, candy, or anything you desire.

$16.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Patriotic Reese's

Nobody is turning down a bite-sized Reese's peanut butter cup. A two-pound jar of these will run you $24.29, a worth-it cost for the delicious chocolate peanut butter treat dressed up in a July Fourth wrapper for the holiday.

$24.29 at Amazon Buy Now

I Tried Every Reese's Product I Could Find & the Best Was Nostalgic Bliss

Red and blue plasticware

If you are hosting a July Fourth fete, you'll want to have appropriately themed cutlery for a crowd. This red and blue ombre set is perfect for the holiday with 144 pieces in total, 48 of each spoons, forks and knives. It's subtle enough that extras can be used for BBQs throughout the summer.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

$29.95 at Amazon Buy Now

4th of July Bingo

Bingo is the perfect game to play with an all-ages crowd. This patriotic version with 32 unique bingo cards can be played indoors or outdoors and is perfect for a large crowd. It's also a great game to play with kids leading up to (and after!) the holiday. The set also comes with two caller cards and 24 caller chips.

$13.99 at Amazon Buy Now

I Tried 6 Trader Joe's Marinated Meats & There's Only One I'm Grilling This Summer

Outdoor Dice Game

These giant wood red, white and blue yard dice are perfect for a fun holiday front yard game, but can be used well beyond the holiday. The set of six dice come with instructions for three different dice games so you can constantly mix it up. A dry erase scoreboard and carrying bag is also included making it easy to take this game on the road.

$33.49 at Amazon Buy Now

Party Pouches

Party pouches make any drink more festive, whether it's juice or booze. These July Fourth-themed reusable, BPA-free versions are perfect to make the day a little more festive. The set comes with 16, half with blue straws, the other half with red. The fun foil designs range from star patterns to sayings like "Let's get Lit."

$9.99 at Amazon Buy Now

I Tried 10 Popular Hard Seltzer Brands & One Is My New Summer Fave

Toothpicks/Cupcake Toppers

Any good party has a selection of desserts, and these cupcake toppers make it perfect to add a little festivity to any sweet treat. The 100-piece set comes with five American flag patterned toppers great for desserts but also awesome for appetizers, cheese plates, burgers and more.

$9.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Glow Sticks

While fireworks and sparklers may light up the night, these glow necklaces, bracelets and crowns can light up your crowd. Perfect for wearing to any fireworks display, carnival, or evening party, glow items are always a huge hit. This pack includes 150 in all the right colors of the holiday.