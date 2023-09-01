7 Best Free Weight Exercises To Melt Your 'Armpit Pooch'

Let's be honest: Melting the armpit pooch can be a real hassle. While most of us tend to focus on belly fat when it comes to improving physical appearance through weight loss, the armpit pooch can be just as dreadful to deal with. This is exceptionally true when it comes to wearing short-sleeves, tank tops, or hitting the beach. In order to tighten and firm things up, I have you covered with seven of the best free weight exercises to melt your armpit pooch for good. Stick with them, and you'll see noticeable results.

Getting rid of your armpit pooch requires burning body fat and focusing on targeting your back, lats, arms, and chest area for muscle growth. By doing this, you can burn armpit fat and tone the area by building muscle. The combination of these efforts will result in a reduced overall pooch and improved appearance of your armpit and upper torso. I also like to throw in a few lower-body exercises to help increase your metabolism and maintain a well-balanced training program.

Keep in mind it's crucial to combine these exercises with a caloric deficit to ensure you lose fat in the area. Aim for eight to 12 repetitions (or 30 to 45 seconds for static holds) of the following exercises for a total of three to four sets. Rest for 90 seconds between exercises. I recommend splitting the exercises into two to three workouts across the week, ensuring you get at least one full day of rest between workouts.

Read on to learn all about the best free weight exercises to melt your armpit pooch for good.

1 Dumbbell Bench Presses

Addressing the armpit pooch often involves targeting the chest muscles. The dumbbell bench press is one of the finest ways to activate and strengthen the pectoral muscles. This exercise works the pectoralis major and minor, anterior deltoids, and triceps.

To perform a dumbbell bench press, lie flat on a bench with a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing forward. Extend your arms above you, keeping your wrists aligned with your shoulders. Slowly lower the dumbbells toward the chest by bending at the elbows. Press the dumbbells back up to the starting position without locking your elbows. Repeat for the target repetitions.

2 Bent-Over Dumbbell Rows

This exercise not only helps in toning the back but also tightens the region under the armpits. This exercise works the latissimus dorsi, rhomboids, middle trapezius, and biceps.

To perform a bent-over dumbbell row, hold a dumbbell in each hand, and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hinge at the waist to lean forward, keeping your back straight. Pull the dumbbells to your hips while visualizing crushing a piece of fruit in your armpits. Hold the squeeze at the end range for about one second, then slowly lower the weights. Repeat for the target repetitions.

3 Lateral Raises

Strengthening the shoulders gives a sculpted look and reduces any excess fat or skin near the armpits. This exercise works the deltoid muscles.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform lateral raises, hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Keeping your arms straight, lift the weights to the side until they reach shoulder level. Squeeze at the top for about one second. Lower them slowly back to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

4 Lunges

While lunges primarily target the lower body, they help increase the body's metabolism, assisting in overall fat loss. This exercise works the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves.

To perform lunges, stand tall with your feet together, and hold a dumbbell in each hand. Take a step forward with your right foot. Rotate your left foot inward slightly. Lower your body until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Push through the full foot of your right leg to return to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions, then switch legs.

5 Barbell Back Squats

These squats activate several muscle groups, increasing calorie burn and helping in overall toning. This exercise works the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and core.

To perform barbell back squats, position a barbell at shoulder level on a squat rack. Set safety pins just above waist level, if available. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and secure the barbell on your shoulders. Lower yourself by bending at the knees and hips, keeping your chest up. Push through the full foot to rise back up to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

6 Bicep Curls

Sculpting the biceps also aids in reducing the appearance of your armpit pooch. This exercise works the biceps.

To perform bicep curls, hold a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing forward. Curl the weights toward your shoulders. Squeeze at the top for about one second. Slowly release to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

7 Dumbbell Flyes

These exercises to melt your armpit pooch wrap up with the dumbbell flye. This exercise is ideal for targeting the chest muscles, particularly the outer regions, giving a toned appearance to the armpit region. The movement works your pectoralis major and minor.

To perform dumbbell flyes, lie on a bench with a dumbbell in each hand, arms extended over your chest. Keeping a slight bend in your elbows, open your arms wide. Squeeze the chest to bring the dumbbells back to the starting position. Hold the squeeze at the top for about one second. Repeat for the target repetitions.