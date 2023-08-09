5 Floor Exercises To Slim Down a Thick Waistline in Less Than 30 Days

When your favorite jeans feel too snug to pull over your hips or it's impossible to zip them closed, it's time to make some changes. Not only is carrying excess fat around your waistline a total drag when trying to figure out what to wear, but it's also associated with dangerous health risks. In order to shrink the extra girth and reveal a healthier, more toned midsection, a combination of a healthy diet, exercise, and consistency is essential. If you're ready to get started, your first step should be revamping your workout routine by incorporating more floor exercises that will help you see results in under a month.

Your journey to reveal a toned midsection begins with something as simple as floor exercises. "This form of training engages multiple muscle groups which creates a greater caloric output," explains Ronny Garcia, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Blink Fitness. "It also helps the body build lean muscle mass through resistance exercises (like planks and Russian twists.) By performing these exercises consistently and progressively adding more sets and reps, you can tone your waistline."

Keep reading to learn about Garcia's top-recommended floor exercises to slim down a thick waist in less than 30 days. Perform the below routine at least three to four times a week.

1 Bicycle Crunches

The bicycle crunch engages your obliques and rectus abdominis. To begin, lie down flat on the ground with your knees raised and bent to 90 degrees. Place your hands at the back of your head. Then, crunch up as you bring your left elbow toward your right knee and extend your left leg. Repeat on the other side as you bring your right elbow toward your left knee and extend your right leg. Continue to alternate. Complete three sets of 20 to 25 reps per side.

2 Russian Twists

Next up, get ready for Russian twists. This exercise engages your obliques and transverse abdominis. To set up, sit on the ground, bend your knees, and keep your feet flat. Lean back just a bit, and raise your feet off the floor. Make sure your back remains straight. Twist your torso to the left, then to the right, and touch your hands to the ground once you reach each side. Continue to alternate. Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps on each side.

3 Reverse Crunches

The reverse crunch will fire up your lower abs. To get started, lie down flat on your back. Keep your arms at your sides, or place your hands under your glutes for added support. Bend both knees and raise them to your chest. Curl your hips off the ground before gradually lowering them back to the start position. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

4 Side Planks

Now, it's time for some side plank action. This exercise will work your obliques and transverse abdominis. Begin by lying on your side and placing your elbow below your shoulder. Your feet should be stacked. Lift your hips off the floor so that your body forms a straight line from your head to your feet. Hold this position as you complete three sets of 20 to 30 seconds per side.

5 Mountain Climbers

The last of these floor exercises to slim down a thick waist is the mountain climber. This exercise will activate your obliques, hip flexors, and rectus abdominis. To begin, assume a high plank with your hands planted on the ground below your shoulders and your legs extended behind you. Quickly bring your left knee up to your chest before extending it back behind you. Then, bring your right knee up to your chest, and continue to alternate. This should be similar to a running-in-place movement. Keep your core activated throughout the exercise. Perform three sets of 30 to 60 seconds.