10 Best Free-Weight Exercises for Men to Sculpt Bigger Biceps & Triceps

Building bigger biceps and triceps is a common fitness goal for many of my male clients, and incorporating free-weight exercises into your workout routine can help you achieve impressive results. Free weights provide a versatile and effective way to target and sculpt the muscles of the arms, leading to increased strength and muscle definition. Here are 10 of the best free-weight exercises for men to build bigger biceps and triceps. Gear up to achieve the sculpted arms you desire.

Adding these exercises to your workout routine can help you sculpt bigger biceps and triceps, leading to increased muscle size, strength, and definition in the arms. Remember to start with lighter weights and gradually increase the resistance as you get stronger. Consistency and proper form are key to achieving your fitness goals, so be sure to perform each exercise with control and focus.

Keep reading for my 10 best free-weight exercises for men to build bigger biceps and triceps. And when you're finished, check out these 8 Tips for Boosting Muscle Growth After 50, According to a Trainer.

Dumbbell Bicep Curls

This list of free-weight exercises for men to build bigger biceps and triceps wouldn't be complete without the dumbbell bicep curl. This is a classic exercise that effectively targets the biceps muscles, helping to increase muscle size and definition.

Stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand, arms fully extended by your sides, palms facing forward. Keeping your elbows close to your sides, slowly curl the dumbbells toward your shoulders, squeezing your biceps at the top of the movement. Lower the dumbbells back to the starting position in a controlled manner.

Aim for three sets of eight to 12 repetitions, gradually increasing the weight as you get stronger.

10 Best Total-Body Exercises To Look 10 Years Younger After 40

Hammer Curls

The hammer curl is a variation of the traditional bicep curl that targets both the biceps and the brachialis muscle, helping to add size and thickness to the arms.

Stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand, arms fully extended by your sides, palms facing your body. Keeping your elbows close to your sides, curl the dumbbells toward your shoulders while maintaining the hammer grip. Squeeze your biceps at the top of the movement, then lower the dumbbells back down to the starting position.

Aim for three sets of eight to 12 repetitions, focusing on controlled movement and maintaining tension in the muscles.

Barbell Bicep Curls

The barbell bicep curl is a compound exercise that targets the biceps muscles, allowing you to lift heavier weights and stimulate muscle growth.

Stand tall with a barbell in front of you, hands shoulder-width apart, palms facing forward. Keeping your elbows close to your sides, curl the barbell toward your shoulders while keeping your back straight and your core engaged. Squeeze your biceps at the top of the movement, then lower the barbell to the starting position.

Aim for three sets of eight to 12 repetitions, gradually increasing the weight as you get stronger.

7 Balance Exercises a 60-Year-Old Yoga Instructor Does For Peak Mobility

Overhead Tricep Extensions

The overhead tricep extension is an effective exercise for targeting the tricep muscles, helping to increase muscle mass and strength in the back of the arms.

Stand tall with a dumbbell in both hands, arms extended overhead, palms facing inward. Keeping your elbows close to your head, slowly lower the dumbbell behind your head until your elbows are bent at a 90-degree angle. Press the dumbbell back up to the starting position by extending your arms fully.

Aim for three sets of eight to 12 repetitions, focusing on controlled movement and keeping tension in the triceps muscles.

Skull Crushers

Skull crushers are an effective isolation exercise for targeting the triceps muscles, helping to increase muscle size and definition in the back of the arms.

Lie flat on a bench with a dumbbell in each hand, arms extended toward the ceiling. Keeping your elbows in line with your shoulders, slowly lower the dumbbells toward your forehead by bending your elbows. Extend your arms back up to the starting position, squeezing your triceps at the top of the movement.

Aim for three sets of eight to 12 repetitions, focusing on maintaining proper form and keeping tension in the triceps muscles.

10 Strength Training Exercises for Beginners to Sculpt a Toned Body

Close-Grip Bench Press

The close-grip bench press is a compound exercise that targets the triceps muscles, allowing you to lift heavier weights and stimulate muscle growth.

Lie flat on a bench with your feet flat on the ground and a barbell gripped with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower the barbell down toward your chest by bending your elbows, keeping them close to your sides. Press the barbell back up to the starting position by extending your arms fully.

Aim for three sets of eight to 12 repetitions, gradually increasing the weight as you get stronger.

Preacher Curls

The preacher curl is an isolation exercise that targets the biceps muscles, helping to increase muscle size and definition in the front of the arms.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sit on a preacher curl bench with your arms extended over the pad, holding a barbell with an underhand grip. Keeping your upper arms stationary, curl the barbell toward your shoulders by bending your elbows. Squeeze your biceps at the top of the movement, then lower the barbell back down to the starting position.

Aim for three sets of eight to 12 repetitions, focusing on maintaining proper form and keeping tension in the biceps muscles.

11 Strength Exercises To Regain Muscle Mass as You Age

Tricep Kickbacks

Tricep kickbacks are an isolation exercise for targeting the tricep muscles, helping to increase muscle size and definition in the back of the arms.

Stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing your body. Hinge forward at the hips, keeping your back flat and core engaged. Extend your arms straight back behind you, squeezing your triceps at the top of the movement. Slowly lower the dumbbells back down to the starting position.

Aim for three sets of eight to 12 repetitions, focusing on controlled movement and keeping tension in the triceps muscles.

Concentration Curls

The concentration curl is an isolation exercise for targeting the biceps muscles, helping to increase muscle size and definition in the front of the arms.

Sit on a bench with your legs spread apart and a dumbbell in one hand. Rest your elbow on the inside of your thigh, palm facing up. Curl the dumbbell toward your shoulder, squeezing your biceps at the top of the movement. Slowly lower the dumbbell back down to the starting position.

Aim for three sets of eight to 12 repetitions on each arm, focusing on maintaining proper form and keeping tension in the biceps muscles.

Diamond Pushups

Diamond pushups are a bodyweight exercise that targets the triceps muscles, helping to increase muscle size and definition in the back of the arms.

Start in a pushup position with your hands close together under your chest, forming a diamond shape with your thumbs and index fingers. Lower your chest toward the ground by bending your elbows, keeping them close to your body. Push through your palms to straighten your arms and return to the starting position.

Aim for three sets of eight to 12 repetitions. Maintain proper form and keep tension in the triceps muscles.