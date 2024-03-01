The #1 Daily Workout for Men To Build Bigger Biceps & Triceps

Ever wonder why so many men hit the gym with the aim of sculpting sleeve-busting arms? Unlike most other body parts, your biceps and triceps are prominent muscle groups often visible to others, and having muscular, well-defined arms signals to the world that you work out. Yet the majority of men on a quest to build Chris Bumstead-level arms fail to reach this fitness goal due to a lack of consistency and not performing arm exercises properly. Fortunately, ETNT has your back. We spoke with TJ Mentus, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, who reveals his best daily workout for men to build bigger arms.

Building stronger, more defined arms has its perks. Toned arms can enhance physical appearance while boosting overall strength and fitness. Additionally, increasing your muscle mass volume can improve your body composition and help you maintain a healthy weight by enabling your body to torch more calories, even while at rest. Muscular arms can also enhance physical performance in other exercises and daily activities. Plus, the satisfaction of seeing your arms grow stronger and more defined is a powerful motivator to stick to your daily workout routine.

However, consistency is king when building stronger biceps and triceps. Following this daily fitness routine over time will help you develop the tree-trunk arms you're after. Read on for Mentus's #1 daily workout for men to build bigger arms, along with the detailed instructions for each exercise. And when you're finished, find out How Much You Need To Strength Train Depending on Your Goals.

Chin-ups

Get ready to blast those biceps. Chin-ups are a classic arm-sculpting exercise that targets the biceps and upper back muscles.

"Hang [onto] a pull-up bar with your palms facing you," instructs Mentus. "Lift your chin over the bar while driving your elbows toward your sides. Keep tension in your upper back, and lower yourself slowly on a four-second count until your arms are fully extended. You can let go of the bar after each rep if needed." Aim for four sets of eight to 10 reps or as many as possible to start. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Tricep Dips

Up next are tricep dips, a killer exercise for isolating the muscles on the back of your upper arm.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Sit on the side of a weight bench, and place your hands on the bench next to you with your legs straight out," says Mentus. "Lift your body off the bench with your arms, then bend your elbows to lower your body toward the ground until your elbows are 90 degrees. Then, press your hands through the bench until your arms are straight again. Add a dumbbell or weight plate to your lap for added resistance to make the given reps challenging." Complete four sets of 12 to 15 reps or as many reps as possible. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Straight Bar Bicep Curls

To perform this bicep-sculpting movement, Mentus says, "Hold a straight barbell with your hands shoulder-width apart and palms facing out with straight arms. Keep your elbows pinned to your sides, and lift the barbell to your shoulders, fully squeezing the biceps. Lower the bar down in a controlled manner until your arms are straight. Do not use momentum to live the bar." Perform four sets of 10 to 12 reps with one minute of rest between sets.

Skull Crushers

Don't let the name intimidate you; skull crushers are a top-notch exercise for adding mass to your triceps.

"Lie on a bench, and hold a weighted bar with your arms straight above you. Keep your elbows fixed, and bend your forearms toward your face. Get the bar as close to your face as possible without touching, then extend your elbows back to the starting position. Your elbows should stay directly above your shoulders throughout the movement," explains Mentus. Do four sets of 10 to 12 reps, resting for one minute between each set.

Incline Bench Curls

When building bigger arms, it's crucial to hit the biceps from various angles, which is precisely what the incline bench curl does.

Mentus instructs, "Set up a bench at a 45-degree angle, and lie back on it with a dumbbell in each hand and arms hanging at your sides. Curl both dumbbells up to your shoulders, and lower them back down." Aim for four sets of 12 to 15 reps with one minute of rest between sets.

Cable Tricep Pushdowns

Last but certainly not least are cable tricep pushdowns—a surefire way to help your tricep muscles grow.

"Use either a rope or triangle attachment on the cable, and set it so it is hanging in front of your face," says Mentus. "Keep your elbows pinned at your sides, and extend your arms fully while squeezing your triceps. Control the weight on the way back up." Perform four sets of 10 to 12 reps with one minute of rest.