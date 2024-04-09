5 Best Free-Weight Workouts to Sculpt an Hourglass Figure

Achieving an hourglass figure involves sculpting a defined waistline while enhancing curves in the hips and shoulders. I recommend free-weight exercises as they are highly effective for shaping and toning specific muscle groups, helping you create the coveted hourglass silhouette so many of my clients desire. Below are five free-weight workouts for an hourglass figure that will enhance your natural curves.

Remember to focus on proper form and technique, and gradually increase the weight and intensity as you become stronger. With consistency and dedication, you can achieve the hourglass silhouette you desire.

Workout #1: Waist Slimmer

This workout targets the obliques and core muscles to slim and define the waistline, enhancing the hourglass shape.

1. Dumbbell Side Bends

Stand upright with a dumbbell in one hand, holding it at your side. Keeping your back straight and core engaged, bend sideways at the waist toward the side with the dumbbell. Slowly return to the starting position and repeat on the other side. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions on each side.

2. Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet lifted off the ground. Hold a dumbbell with both hands and lean back slightly to engage your core. Rotate your torso to the right, bringing the dumbbell beside your hip. Return to the center, and twist to the left. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions on each side.

3. Plank with Hip Dips

Start in a forearm plank position with your elbows directly beneath your shoulders. Rotate your hips to the right, lowering them toward the ground without touching the floor. Return to the center and repeat on the left side. Perform 10 to 12 hip dips on each side.

Workout #2: Curvy Hips

This workout targets the glutes and hips to lift and round the buttocks, enhancing the lower body curves.

1. Dumbbell Hip Thrusts

Sit on the ground with your upper back against a bench and a dumbbell resting on your hips. Bend your knees, and place your feet flat on the ground, hip-width apart. Push through your heels to lift your hips toward the ceiling until your body forms a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Squeeze your glutes at the top, then lower your hips. Perform 10 to 12 repetitions.

2. Dumbbell Romanian Deadlifts

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and hold a dumbbell in each hand in front of your thighs. Hinge at the hips, and bend your knees slightly as you lower the dumbbells toward the ground, keeping your back flat. Push through your heels to return to the starting position, squeezing your glutes at the top of the movement. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions.

3. Dumbbell Sumo Squats

Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart and your toes turned out slightly. Hold a dumbbell with both hands at arm's length in front of your body. Lower into a squat position by bending your knees and pushing your hips back. Keep your chest up and your core engaged as you push through your heels to return to the starting position. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions.

Workout #3: Shoulder Shaper

This workout targets the deltoid muscles to widen the shoulders and create a more balanced upper body appearance.

1. Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Press the dumbbells overhead until your arms are fully extended, keeping your core engaged. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to shoulder height, and repeat. Perform 10 to 12 repetitions.

2. Dumbbell Lateral Raises

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and hold a dumbbell in each hand by your sides. Keeping a slight bend in your elbows, lift the dumbbells to the sides until they reach shoulder height. Slowly lower the dumbbells with control. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3. Dumbbell Front Raises

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and hold a dumbbell in each hand in front of your thighs. Keeping a slight bend in your elbows, lift the dumbbells directly in front of you until they reach shoulder height. Slowly lower the dumbbells with control. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions.

Workout #4: Total-body Toner

This full-body workout targets multiple muscle groups to enhance overall muscle tone and create a balanced, sculpted physique.

1. Dumbbell Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height or by your sides. Lower your body into a squat position by bending your knees and pushing your hips back. Keep your chest up and your core engaged. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions.

2. Dumbbell Bent-Over Rows

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and hinge forward at the hips, keeping your back flat. Pull the dumbbells toward your ribcage, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Lower the dumbbells back down with control. Perform 10 to 12 repetitions.

3. Dumbbell Chest Presses

Lie on a bench with a dumbbell in each hand and your feet flat on the ground. Press the dumbbells toward the ceiling until your arms are fully extended. Slowly lower the dumbbells back down to chest height. Perform 10 to 12 repetitions.

Workout #5: Core Carver

The last of these free-weight workouts for an hourglass figure focuses on the core. This routine targets the abdominal muscles to strengthen and define the midsection, enhancing the hourglass shape.

1. Dumbbell Woodchoppers

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold a dumbbell with both hands. Start with the dumbbell at one hip, and rotate your torso, lifting the dumbbell diagonally across your body. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side. Perform 10 to 12 repetitions on each side.

2. Dumbbell Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet lifted off the ground, holding a dumbbell with both hands. Lean back slightly to engage your core, then rotate your torso to the right, bringing the dumbbell beside your hip. As you twist, extend your legs straight out in front of you, then return to the starting position. Repeat the movement, alternating sides. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions on each side.

3. Dumbbell Plank Rows

Begin in a high plank position with a dumbbell in each hand. Perform a row with one arm, pulling the dumbbell toward your hip while keeping your core engaged. Lower the dumbbell back to the ground, and repeat on the other side. Perform 10 to 12 repetitions on each side.