These frozen comfort meals still deliver hearty portions of meat, mashed potatoes, and rich gravy.

Are you craving comfort food? There is something so perfect about the combination of meat, potatoes, and gravy that always works. Whether it is turkey, pot roast, meatloaf, or fried chicken, the southern-inspired combo is the perfect cozy trio. Fortunately, there are many options in the freezer section of your local store. Here are 7 frozen dinners that still come with meat, potatoes, and gravy.

Smart Ones Frozen Slow Roasted Turkey Breast Meal

Smart Ones Frozen Slow-Roasted Turkey Breast Meal is low-calorie yet high in flavor. “Portion size was good. Mash potatoes were my favorite part especially for frozen!!” writes a shopper. “Oh my goodness, this is my favorite. The mashed potatoes taste real and not too runny. The turkey is soft and real tasting. The gravy I could drink. Wish I had their recipe. The only thing I would like them to change is the amount of turkey. Some have a good amount but others are skimpy,” another says.

Stouffer’s Classic Meatloaf

Stouffer’s Classic Meatloaf is delicious and topped with gravy, according to shoppers who keep one in their freezers. “Delicious! So good! It was great to find meatloaf with brown gravy instead of ketchup on the top. I will definitely buy this a lot!” one writes. “This is the way to go. Fulfilling and great flavor. A winning combination, that’s about all there is to say. The Large size makes a filling dinner,” a second says. “This is one of the best meatloaves I have ever had. Loved all the gravy and lack of fat in this product. I can hardly wait to buy it again. It will be my favorite for a long time,” a third agrees.

Stouffer’s Roast Turkey

Stouffer’s Roast Turkey is basically Thanksgiving dinner in a box. One shopper calls it “tasty and satisfying” in a review. “I love turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy. Is this restaurant or Thanksgiving quality? Of course it’s not, but it is still tasty and makes a nice quick lunch. I purchase regularly and the quality and taste are consistent and I’ve never had anything ‘off’. I love it!”

Marie Callender’s Beef Pot Roast Dinner

Marie Callender’s Beef Pot Roast Dinner features chunks of meat, potatoes, and vegetables, topped with a delicious gravy. “I’m pretty picky about frozen dinners, especially those with meat in them. I thought I’d give these a shot for an easy dinner for when I’m super tired after work since they’re super cheap and wow! I love the way it tastes! The beef tastes and feels like real beef and the veggies are great as well,” one writes. “Tastes almost like homemade pot roast. It was absolutely delicious!! The meat was pretty good size pieces and very tender and tasty! The texture was great, the potatoes were fork tender, not mushy. Carrots and celery were good too! The gravy was good too,” another adds.

Marie Callender’s Country Fried Chicken & Gravy

Marie Callender’s Country Fried Chicken & Gravy “tastes homemade,” writes a shopper. “Super good! If I plated this, it would look like it was homemade and also tastes homemade! Cooks quickly and tastes fresh! Also affordable and easy to find to purchase!” Another reviewer calls it “Yummy” in a five-star review. “I love this dinner. I eat 2 to 3 a week. It has a very good close to home taste.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dolly Parton’s Frozen Beef Pot Roast Meal

Dolly Parton’s Frozen Beef Pot Roast Meal is filled with comfort food, including carrots, celery, potatoes, and huge chunks of delicious pot roast. It is “great tasting,” writes a Target shopper. “Tastes great! Beef is tender and there is as much beef as potatoes. Onions and celery pieces as well. The carrots taste bad but I have encountered that problem in ALL frozen dinners. Gravy is so tasty too,” another writes.

Lean Cuisine Frozen Chicken with Mashed Potatoes Microwave Meal

Lean Cuisine Frozen Chicken with Mashed Potatoes Microwave Meal includes corn and gravy and is under 330 calories, with 15 grams of protein. “Honestly, this one is fantastic. I bothered to write a review just to sing its praises. I love the famous bowls at KFC so this is a great alternative. It is a low calorie frozen dinner, so you have to keep that in mind when making this, but it’s seriously tasty. It is a pretty solid healthier option to KFC,” writes a Target shopper. “Loved this meal! Will stock up on this one before it’s off the shelves. I thought the chicken was great. Along with the mashed potatoes and corn. Fills you up!” adds another.