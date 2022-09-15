Get Rid of Your Belly Overhang With This Tummy-tightening Workout

Want to ditch your belly hang for good? If so, you've come to the right place, because we have just the tummy-toning regimen you need. In order to tighten things up in your midsection, you must lose body fat and sculpt muscle through strength training. Performing strength exercises will help you torch more calories and boost your metabolism, which in turn will help you shed excess fat around your stomach and get toned. Don't stress, because we've curated a tummy-tightening workout that will get rid of your belly overhang. So grab your water bottle, a set of dumbbells, and a kettlebell, and let's get to it.

Before we start to sweat, it's important to note that the absolute best strength exercises to lose the excess belly flab are compound movements. They really engage your core and incorporate more muscle groups, which forces your body to work harder to burn more fat. So don't make the mistake of focusing solely on ab exercises, because those alone won't tighten your stomach.

If you're looking to get rid of your belly overhang and tone things up, here's a productive workout you can do. Perform 3 to 4 sets of the following exercises.

1 Kettlebell Goblet Squat

Start the Kettlebell Goblet Squat by holding a kettlebell to your chest with an upright posture. Keep your core tight, push your hips back, and squat down to parallel. Once you've hit parallel, drive through your hips and heels, flexing your quads and glutes to finish. Complete 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

2 Landmine Meadows Row

Begin this next movement by placing a barbell inside the landmine attachment. If you don't have one, you can anchor it against the corner of a wall or a stable surface. Stand perpendicular to the bar, and assume a staggered stance. Keeping your chest tall and core tight, hinge forward at your hips, and grab the end of the barbell with an overhand grip with your other arm pressed against your knee. Leading with your elbow, drive it back towards your hip, flexing your lat at the end of the movement. Straighten your arm fully, and get a solid stretch in your shoulder blade before performing another rep. Complete 3 to 4 sets of 10 reps for each arm.

3 Goblet Lateral Lunge

The Goblet Lateral Lunge starts with you standing tall, holding a dumbbell up to your chest. With your core tight, take one leg and step out to the side while straightening your trailing leg. Firmly plant your heel, then push your hips back, and sit as low as you can, getting a good inner stretch on the other leg. Drive through the heel of your working leg to come back to the starting position before performing another rep. Perform 3 to 4 sets of 8 reps for each leg.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Dumbbell Push Press

For Dumbbell Push Presses, grab a pair of dumbbells, and hold them up at shoulder height with your palms facing each other. Keep your core tight, and dip into a quarter squat. Explode up, and use the momentum to press the weight up over your head. Lower using control back into the starting position before performing another rep. Complete 3 to 4 sets of 8 reps.

5 Bench Garhammer Raise

For this final exercise, position yourself on a flat bench with your hands gripping the top firmly. With your knees bent at 90 degrees, pull them towards your face. Flex your lower abs at the end of the movement, then return back to starting position before performing another rep. Complete 3 to 4 sets of 15 to 20 reps.