Why People Swear by 'Gorilla Rows' To Get Strong & Muscular

If you want to strengthen your back and core, improve your grip strength, and build a strong posterior chain, get ready to sweat it out during your next workout session. People swear by "gorilla rows" to get stronger and gain more muscular, and we say bring it on! We spoke with a personal trainer who shared the correct way to perform this exercise and all of its benefits.

"Gorilla rows are similar to traditional bent-over rows and similarly target the mid and upper back, lats, and shoulders," explains Rachel MacPherson, a certified personal trainer with Garage Gym Reviews.

The beauty of this exercise is you can gradually pump up the weight with your kettlebells or dumbbells as you progress for an added bonus. If your goal is to strengthen your back, you can stand in a more upright position while performing the rows. In doing so, you will lower the strain you place on your lower back.

Now, let's dive into the benefits of including gorilla rows in your workout routine.

The Benefits of Performing Gorilla Rows

The reason why trainers and fitness enthusiasts are crazy about gorilla rows is that they can help you achieve a stronger, more muscular back and shoulders.

"[Gorilla rows] are performed with kettlebells or dumbbells, so you can increase the weight over time and add reps or even sets to your workout program with this exercise," MacPherson explains. "Progressing the weight and/or volume of your exercises is how you can build muscle and strength. It's much easier to do this with exercises like the gorilla row because you can continue using heavier weights as you get stronger."

In addition, gorilla rows are a unilateral exercise, which means you work on rowing one arm up at a time. "Unilateral exercises are great for addressing muscular imbalances since they force each side to lift the weight independently rather than a bilateral movement such as the barbell row, where your stronger side might compensate for the weaker one," MacPherson tells us.

One caveat MacPherson mentions? Be sure to perform the gravity stretch at the bottom of the exercise rather than placing the kettlebells on the floor. Otherwise, you won't reap the "stretch-mediated hypertrophy" rewards of the workout.

"However, since you don't have to brace or balance as much because the weight on one side is supported, you can focus all your efforts on the intended muscle groups in your back," MacPherson adds.

How to Do a Gorilla Row

Now that you know the benefits, here are the steps on how to do the work.