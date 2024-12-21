My Grandma's Egg Casserole Is The Cozy Christmas Brunch Dish You Need

Like many kids growing up, I could hardly wait for Christmas morning. There was so much to look forward to: the gifts, the hugs, the merriment, and, of course, the food.

In my household, the annual ritual of unwrapping presents under the tree came early after first light, followed by a big hearty Christmas breakfast at grandma's house across town—a fairly late breakfast, by that point.

Call it brunch, call it the after-party, call it what you will—it was always a big deal to me.

There were festive cookies of all kinds and steamy mugs of hot chocolate, freshly baked biscuits and jam, my mom's glorious cream cheese braid, and the main dish: Grandma's egg casserole.

You hear a lot about the "joy of Christmas." For me, this casserole is the aroma and flavor of the holiday: rich and savory, warm and satisfying—pure comfort. It's like a frittata or quiche, packed with a lot more carbs—a meal unto itself and then some.

It was such a hit that she often baked two. There were many mouths to feed: uncles, aunts, cousins, in-laws—not to mention grandpa (we called him "Grandy")—good-hearted people, all of 'em. And I, then nicknamed "the kid with the hollow leg," could nearly take down an entire casserole myself.

What made it so good? I dunno. Stardust? My grandmother, Bonnie, was a lovely, 20th-century American queen, and the casserole, as a thing, was very of her era: economical, communal, and convenient. Your own mother, grandmother, or great-grandmother probably has a similar recipe.

Like much of her cooking, the egg casserole was nothing fancy, but it was done with care—the delicious embodiment of beauty in simplicity.

Grandma's Christmas Egg Casserole Recipe

The whole recipe comes down to five basic supermarket staples: a loaf of white bread, a quart of milk, a pound of pork sausage, a half-dozen eggs, and a half-pound of shredded cheese. Add a dash of common seasonings, like salt, pepper, dry mustard, and Worcestershire sauce, which you probably already have on hand. Now, you're in business.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

It's hard to imagine what these ingredients must have cost in her day. I probably don't want to know, but even today, they remain relatively affordable.

A dozen eggs cost $3.65 on average right now. A loaf of basic white bread is $1.92. A gallon of milk is $4.14. Pork is $3.77, and cheddar cheese is $5.68 per pound. All told, you can put together the whole dish for about $20 or less if you already have the right spices.

Grandma liked to cut the crusts off the bread first, then cut each slice into eighths. That will become the foundation of the dish. Layer the greased casserole dish with bread pieces, add bits of cooked sausage, then top with cheese. Build a second layer in the same order.

Whisk together the eggs, milk, and seasonings, then pour the whole mixture over the layered starch and protein. Stick it in the fridge to chill overnight, then transfer to the oven in the morning. Bake at 350 degrees for about an hour until golden brown.

You'll know when it's ready.

That smell, my friends, that's Christmas.