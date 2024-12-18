20 Festive Christmas Desserts That'll Steal the Show
Not everyone is a master baker who knows the ins and outs of the kitchen, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the magic of Christmastime baking! Even if you're no pro at whipping meringue or carefully laying phyllo dough, there is still an easy Christmas dessert recipe out there for you.
If you're looking for festive Christmas desserts that look stunning and taste even better, these recipes are perfect for you. From peppermint chocolate cookies that capture the season's flavors to elegant poached pears and rich molten lava cakes, these treats will wow your guests without requiring expert baking skills. Whether you're whipping up classic Christmas cookies like gingerbread and snickerdoodles or trying something unique like cocoa pecans or chocolate-dipped bananas, you'll find a holiday dessert that's as impressive as it is irresistible.
Peppermint Chocolate Cookies
Peppermint is a signature flavor of the holiday season, and these peppermint chocolate cookies are a must-try for your festive baking list. They deliver all the rich, indulgent flavors of chocolate peppermint bark but in a soft, cookie form.
Get our recipe for Peppermint Chocolate Cookies.
Gingerbread Cookies
Now, it wouldn't be Christmastime without some form of gingerbread. Whether you make it into a house or into a batch of ready-to-be-decorated cookies, gingerbread is best made when blasting Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You." You'll need a few handy-dandy kitchen tools, like a rolling pin and cookie cutters, but it's nothing you can't handle.
Get our recipe for Gingerbread Cookies.
Poached Pears with Spiced Sauce
Poached pears? Spicy sauce? If this sounds too complex, you're about to be pleasantly surprised. The pears themselves only require four ingredients, and the sauce consists of bittersweet chocolate and dashes of ground cinnamon, nutmeg, ground allspice, and ground clove.
Get our recipe for Poached Pears with Spiced Sauce.
Apple Crumble
Apples may be synonymous with fall, but they're still in season during winter, making them perfect for holiday desserts. Instead of sticking with the usual apple pie, try whipping up a batch of individual apple crumbles. Not only are they delicious, but serving them in single portions means you won't be stuck with a giant dish of leftovers lingering in the fridge.
Get our recipe for Apple Crumble.
Cinnamon-Orange Lava Cake
Once you've perfected a classic chocolate lava cake, take it up a notch with the warm, festive flavors of orange and cinnamon. This dessert tastes like your favorite chocolate orange candy, but with a cozy hint of spice. While it requires a bit of time and patience, the reward is worth it when the rich, molten center spills onto your plate.
Get our recipe for Cinnamon-Orange Lava Cake.
Southern-Style Banana Pudding With Vanilla Wafers
Banana pudding might be a summer classic, but it makes a delightful Christmas dessert, too. Amid the chocolate, toffee, and candy overload, its fresh, fruity flavor is a welcome addition to the dessert table.
Get our recipe for Southern-Style Banana Pudding With Vanilla Wafers.
Coffee Chocolate Meringues
Meringue is usually not for the faint of heart, but this recipe is pretty foolproof. With just six ingredients, it's all in the whipping. If you can handle grilling the steaks come summertime, then it's a safe bet that you can learn to whip meringue to perfection.
Get our recipe for Coffee Chocolate Meringues.
Dark Chocolate-Covered Almond Clusters with Coconut-Matcha Sprinkle
That title may sound like a lot of ingredients, but really, it's only because every single ingredient is part of its name. Five ingredients—dark chocolate, coconut oil, almonds, shredded coconut, and matcha powder—make for a decadent yet surprisingly healthy dessert that will have everyone in the family coming back for seconds and thirds.
Get our recipe for Dark Chocolate-Covered Almond Clusters with Coconut-Matcha Sprinkle.
Peanut Butter Blossoms Cookies
You won't be wanting to share these Peanut Butter Blossoms Cookies with Santa come Christmas Eve. They are that good. Peanut butter and chocolate were made to go together, especially when it comes to cookies. You can have the little ones help you press the chocolate down into the cookies, too!
Get our recipe for Peanut Butter Blossoms Cookies.
Sticky Toffee Date Cake
You may not think of dates as a particularly dessert-like ingredient, but this Sticky Toffee Date Cake is the ideal complement to an after-dinner coffee. Not to mention, one serving is less than 250 calories, so it's great if you want a light sweet treat after the holiday meal is over.
Get our recipe for Sticky Toffee Date Cake.
Snickerdoodle Cookies
Snickerdoodles are the best of both worlds: absolutely delicious and super easy to make. They're so easy to make that they're often one of the first recipes taught in Home Economics classes! If middle schoolers can do it, then you can, too. Soft and pillowy, these cinnamon-sugar cookies are to die for, and they pair perfectly with a dessert tea or cappuccino.
Get our recipe for Snickerdoodle Cookies.
Sugar Cookies
On the twelfth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: the easiest sugar cookie recipe in the world! Sugar cookies are what the holidays are all about: bringing family members together for fun, interactive moments you'll all cherish. Not only will you get some much-needed family time while preparing the batter, but whipping out the icing and sprinkles for decorating will also give you even more quality family time.
Get our recipe for The Best Sugar Cookies.
Cocoa Pecans
Grab a cup of pecan halves, some cocoa powder, ground cinnamon, and sugar, and you're ready to go. Cocoa pecans just taste like Christmas. And with essentially only three steps (heating the butter and spices, stirring in the nuts, then baking until fragrant and warm), this is about as easy as a Christmas dessert gets.
Get our recipe for Cocoa Pecans.
Peanut Butter Cookies
Craving PB cookies but without the calories and carbs? Say no more—there's a delicious keto-friendly alternative that only requires five simple ingredients. (PS: Yes, they're a delicious Christmas recipe even if you're not on the keto diet.) Personalize your recipe to your preference by choosing either smooth or chunky PB!
Get our recipe for Peanut Butter Cookies.
Christmas Wreath Cookies
Why decorate with Christmas wreaths when you can eat them? These cookies use mini marshmallows, chocolate chips, peppermint, and red decorative candies—Red Hot Tamales or red sprinkles should work just fine—to recreate the beautiful wreath hanging on your front door. Everyone will agree they look amazing and taste good, too.
Get the recipe from Foodie Crush.
Christmas Chex Mix
Does it get any more foolproof than using premade cereal? Mix Cheerios, Rice Chex, Wheat Chex, Corn Chex—or, hey, feel free to personalize the mix with your favorite cereal—with pretzel sticks, M&Ms, and white chocolate. Bam: a deliciously, chocolatey Chex Mix fit for Buddy the Elf himself.
Get the recipe from What's Gaby Cooking.
Dark Chocolate Dipped Bananas
Bananas might not exactly scream, "Christmas" to you, but remember, we've got to keep things simple for amateur cooks. Luckily, dipping banana slices in dark chocolate takes pretty much little to no kitchen skills. So even if you're not the best dipper, these glorified banana kebabs (topped with shredded coconut, almonds, and sea salt) will come out tasting delicious no matter what.
Get our recipe for Dark Chocolate Dipped Bananas.
Pressure Cooker Molten Lava Chocolate-Cherry Cake
If your mouth is watering just from reading the title of the sweet treat, this is the recipe for you. Now, don't chicken out when you see how many ingredients there are. You'll need a handful of ingredients, but once the batter is made, it's going right in the pressure cooker. That way, the pressure cooker does the bulk of the work and you can relax with a holiday cocktail while it cooks.
Get our recipe for Pressure Cooker Molten Lava Chocolate-Cherry Cake.
Jelly Thumbprint Cookies
With the lucky number of only seven ingredients, these jelly thumbprints look way more complicated than they are. Of course, you'll need to make and chill the dough for a few hours before you can begin the next steps, but you can use that time to watch a Hallmark Christmas movie. After the couple ends up together and Santa is proven to be real, hop back in the kitchen and get to baking!
Get our recipe for Jelly Thumbprint Cookies.
Easy Apple-Cranberry Crisp
Walnuts, ground cinnamon, cranberries, brown sugar—it's Christmas if Christmas was a cake! A few unexpected ingredients—like orange juice—really take this recipe over the edge. Yum! The best way to enjoy this Apple-Cranberry Crisp is by the fireplace, and maybe with a dollop of vanilla ice cream on top.
Get our recipe for Easy Apple-Cranberry Crisp.