 Skip to content

20 Festive Christmas Desserts That'll Steal the Show

If you're looking to impress this holiday season, these easy-to-make sweet treats are it.
Avatar for Stephanie Osmanski
By
Published on December 18, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Not everyone is a master baker who knows the ins and outs of the kitchen, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the magic of Christmastime baking! Even if you're no pro at whipping meringue or carefully laying phyllo dough, there is still an easy Christmas dessert recipe out there for you.

If you're looking for festive Christmas desserts that look stunning and taste even better, these recipes are perfect for you. From peppermint chocolate cookies that capture the season's flavors to elegant poached pears and rich molten lava cakes, these treats will wow your guests without requiring expert baking skills. Whether you're whipping up classic Christmas cookies like gingerbread and snickerdoodles or trying something unique like cocoa pecans or chocolate-dipped bananas, you'll find a holiday dessert that's as impressive as it is irresistible.

Peppermint Chocolate Cookies

peppermint chocolate cookies on a holiday plate

Peppermint is a signature flavor of the holiday season, and these peppermint chocolate cookies are a must-try for your festive baking list. They deliver all the rich, indulgent flavors of chocolate peppermint bark but in a soft, cookie form.

Get our recipe for Peppermint Chocolate Cookies.

 I Tried 10 Hot Chocolate Mixes & the Best One Was Rich & Decadent

Gingerbread Cookies

finished gingerbread cookies on a marble counter

Now, it wouldn't be Christmastime without some form of gingerbread. Whether you make it into a house or into a batch of ready-to-be-decorated cookies, gingerbread is best made when blasting Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You." You'll need a few handy-dandy kitchen tools, like a rolling pin and cookie cutters, but it's nothing you can't handle.

Get our recipe for Gingerbread Cookies.

Poached Pears with Spiced Sauce

poached pear with spiced chocolate sauce in white bowl with fork

Poached pears? Spicy sauce? If this sounds too complex, you're about to be pleasantly surprised. The pears themselves only require four ingredients, and the sauce consists of bittersweet chocolate and dashes of ground cinnamon, nutmeg, ground allspice, and ground clove.

Get our recipe for Poached Pears with Spiced Sauce.

 11 Best Costco Holiday Desserts in 2024

Apple Crumble

Apple crumble

Apples may be synonymous with fall, but they're still in season during winter, making them perfect for holiday desserts. Instead of sticking with the usual apple pie, try whipping up a batch of individual apple crumbles. Not only are they delicious, but serving them in single portions means you won't be stuck with a giant dish of leftovers lingering in the fridge.

Get our recipe for Apple Crumble.

Cinnamon-Orange Lava Cake

cinnamon orange lava cakes on white plates with forks and coffee and cinnamon pinch bowl

Once you've perfected a classic chocolate lava cake, take it up a notch with the warm, festive flavors of orange and cinnamon. This dessert tastes like your favorite chocolate orange candy, but with a cozy hint of spice. While it requires a bit of time and patience, the reward is worth it when the rich, molten center spills onto your plate.

Get our recipe for Cinnamon-Orange Lava Cake.

 30 Best Low-Calorie Desserts on Grocery Shelves (All Under 150 Calories!)

Southern-Style Banana Pudding With Vanilla Wafers

Low-calorie banana pudding

Banana pudding might be a summer classic, but it makes a delightful Christmas dessert, too. Amid the chocolate, toffee, and candy overload, its fresh, fruity flavor is a welcome addition to the dessert table.

Get our recipe for Southern-Style Banana Pudding With Vanilla Wafers.

Coffee Chocolate Meringues

chocolate coffee meringues on baking tray with chocolate chips and dish towel

Meringue is usually not for the faint of heart, but this recipe is pretty foolproof. With just six ingredients, it's all in the whipping. If you can handle grilling the steaks come summertime, then it's a safe bet that you can learn to whip meringue to perfection.

Get our recipe for Coffee Chocolate Meringues.

Dark Chocolate-Covered Almond Clusters with Coconut-Matcha Sprinkle

Dark Chocolate-Covered Almond Clusters with Coconut Matcha Sprinkle

That title may sound like a lot of ingredients, but really, it's only because every single ingredient is part of its name. Five ingredients—dark chocolate, coconut oil, almonds, shredded coconut, and matcha powder—make for a decadent yet surprisingly healthy dessert that will have everyone in the family coming back for seconds and thirds.

Get our recipe for Dark Chocolate-Covered Almond Clusters with Coconut-Matcha Sprinkle.

 I Drank Green Tea Instead of Coffee for 30 Days & Experienced 3 Life-Changing Benefits

Peanut Butter Blossoms Cookies

peanut butter blossoms after baking

You won't be wanting to share these Peanut Butter Blossoms Cookies with Santa come Christmas Eve. They are that good. Peanut butter and chocolate were made to go together, especially when it comes to cookies. You can have the little ones help you press the chocolate down into the cookies, too!

Get our recipe for Peanut Butter Blossoms Cookies.

Sticky Toffee Date Cake

You may not think of dates as a particularly dessert-like ingredient, but this Sticky Toffee Date Cake is the ideal complement to an after-dinner coffee. Not to mention, one serving is less than 250 calories, so it's great if you want a light sweet treat after the holiday meal is over.

Get our recipe for Sticky Toffee Date Cake.

Snickerdoodle Cookies

snickerdoodle cookies in a pile with a bite in one cookie

Snickerdoodles are the best of both worlds: absolutely delicious and super easy to make. They're so easy to make that they're often one of the first recipes taught in Home Economics classes! If middle schoolers can do it, then you can, too. Soft and pillowy, these cinnamon-sugar cookies are to die for, and they pair perfectly with a dessert tea or cappuccino.

Get our recipe for Snickerdoodle Cookies.

Sugar Cookies

finished sugar cookies on a cooling rack

On the twelfth day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: the easiest sugar cookie recipe in the world! Sugar cookies are what the holidays are all about: bringing family members together for fun, interactive moments you'll all cherish. Not only will you get some much-needed family time while preparing the batter, but whipping out the icing and sprinkles for decorating will also give you even more quality family time.

Get our recipe for The Best Sugar Cookies.

Cocoa Pecans

roasted pecans in bowl

Grab a cup of pecan halves, some cocoa powder, ground cinnamon, and sugar, and you're ready to go. Cocoa pecans just taste like Christmas. And with essentially only three steps (heating the butter and spices, stirring in the nuts, then baking until fragrant and warm), this is about as easy as a Christmas dessert gets.

Get our recipe for Cocoa Pecans.

 The 6 Healthiest High-Protein Nuts You Can Eat

Peanut Butter Cookies

keto peanut butter cookies

Craving PB cookies but without the calories and carbs? Say no more—there's a delicious keto-friendly alternative that only requires five simple ingredients. (PS: Yes, they're a delicious Christmas recipe even if you're not on the keto diet.) Personalize your recipe to your preference by choosing either smooth or chunky PB!

Get our recipe for Peanut Butter Cookies.

Christmas Wreath Cookies

peppermint cookies shaped like christmas wreaths

Why decorate with Christmas wreaths when you can eat them? These cookies use mini marshmallows, chocolate chips, peppermint, and red decorative candies—Red Hot Tamales or red sprinkles should work just fine—to recreate the beautiful wreath hanging on your front door. Everyone will agree they look amazing and taste good, too.

Get the recipe from Foodie Crush.

Christmas Chex Mix

christmas chex mix with white chocolate and m and ms in glass jar

Does it get any more foolproof than using premade cereal? Mix Cheerios, Rice Chex, Wheat Chex, Corn Chex—or, hey, feel free to personalize the mix with your favorite cereal—with pretzel sticks, M&Ms, and white chocolate. Bam: a deliciously, chocolatey Chex Mix fit for Buddy the Elf himself.

Get the recipe from What's Gaby Cooking.

Dark Chocolate Dipped Bananas

Dark chocolate dipped bananas

Bananas might not exactly scream, "Christmas" to you, but remember, we've got to keep things simple for amateur cooks. Luckily, dipping banana slices in dark chocolate takes pretty much little to no kitchen skills. So even if you're not the best dipper, these glorified banana kebabs (topped with shredded coconut, almonds, and sea salt) will come out tasting delicious no matter what.

Get our recipe for Dark Chocolate Dipped Bananas.

Pressure Cooker Molten Lava Chocolate-Cherry Cake

molten lava cherry chocolate cake with frozen yogurt and spoon on black plate

If your mouth is watering just from reading the title of the sweet treat, this is the recipe for you. Now, don't chicken out when you see how many ingredients there are. You'll need a handful of ingredients, but once the batter is made, it's going right in the pressure cooker. That way, the pressure cooker does the bulk of the work and you can relax with a holiday cocktail while it cooks.

Get our recipe for Pressure Cooker Molten Lava Chocolate-Cherry Cake.

Jelly Thumbprint Cookies

close up of thumbprint cookies on a cooling rack

With the lucky number of only seven ingredients, these jelly thumbprints look way more complicated than they are. Of course, you'll need to make and chill the dough for a few hours before you can begin the next steps, but you can use that time to watch a Hallmark Christmas movie. After the couple ends up together and Santa is proven to be real, hop back in the kitchen and get to baking!

Get our recipe for Jelly Thumbprint Cookies.

Easy Apple-Cranberry Crisp

apple cranberry crisp in while bowls with spoons and red gingham napkin on wooden background

Walnuts, ground cinnamon, cranberries, brown sugar—it's Christmas if Christmas was a cake! A few unexpected ingredients—like orange juice—really take this recipe over the edge. Yum! The best way to enjoy this Apple-Cranberry Crisp is by the fireplace, and maybe with a dollop of vanilla ice cream on top.

Get our recipe for Easy Apple-Cranberry Crisp.

This story has been updated to include additional entries, fact-checking, and copy-editing.

Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski is a freelance sustainability, health, and wellness writer. Read more about Stephanie
Filed Under
//
More in Healthy Eating
  • christmas sugar cookie recipes

    The 20 Best Desserts To Serve on Christmas

  • Pecan pie presented on a plate with a side of whipped cream, showcasing intricate details and textures, restaurant quality food photography, angled view

    I'm a Dietitian & I Never Eat These 5 Holiday Foods

  • Different types of beans in bowls, economically important legume, top view

    14 Healthiest High-Protein Beans You Can Eat

  • Hands, shopping and reading grocery label in store for healthy food, diet and can tin information. Research, person and nutritionist customer with supermarket choice, decision or product ingredients

    10 Ingredients on Nutrition Labels That Are Red Flags

  • pouring orange juice

    10 'Healthy' Foods That Are Ruining Your Gut Health

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.