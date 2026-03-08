Shoppers say these 7 Walmart Great Value items are better than name brands.

It’s a total myth that name brands are always better than store brands. As a shopping editor, I spend a lot of time researching products and reading customer reviews, and I’m here to report that so many shoppers swear that generic or store brands are often as good, if not better, than the more expensive alternatives. Walmart‘s Great Value line is a prime example. There are so many items that shoppers buy on repeat, attesting to quality and value. Here are 7 Walmart Great Value items you should always buy over name brands.

Great Value Famous Chicken Strips

Shoppers swear that Great Value Chicken Strips, a crispy and delicious chicken finger, are a perfect name-brand dupe. “Lol just bare Is literally the exact same thing as great value famous chicken strips,” one person says. “Those Walmart brand ones are GOOD,” another adds.

Great Value Ready To Cook Tortillas

The Great Value Ready To Cook Tortillas, available in various sizes ranging from soft taco to fajita, are among the most highly-hyped items in the store. “Their uncooked flour tortillas are great if you love good tortillas,” one maintains.

Great Value Cut Green Beans

Great Value Cut Green Beans, Canned Green Beans, are delicious and better than name-brand alternatives, per shoppers. “I recently served Great Value green beans to guests with only a little olive oil. Everyone raved about how good they were. I will definitely be serving them again soon,” one shopper says. “What a great value price at Walmart on these Great Value canned green beans. We got two cases of these for this low price, because we have green beans with meals at least three or four times a week. They are great for a low carb diet. These canned green beans taste great, just as good as the name brands. I did find a few stems in one can that I opened. But for the price they can’t be beat,” adds another.

Great Value Turkey Flavored Stuffing Mix

Great Value Turkey Flavored Stuffing Mix, 6 oz, $0.97, is better than Stove Top, according to some shoppers. “I use this to make chicken casserole. Taste’s great and works perfectly in my recipe. Just as good as the name brands that are far more expensive and not any better! Very reasonably priced. So satisfied with this purchase,” one writes. “This is my homade stuffing cheat lol i use my own spin by adding celery onions butter chicken broth sage salt and pepper best (homemade) stuffing as the kids say,” another says.

Great Value Original Macaroni & Cheese

Kraft lovers have converted to Great Value Original Macaroni & Cheese. “As a former Kraft devotee, Great value Mac n cheese has won me over. I think that Kraft has made recipe changes over the years (probably trying to improve the nutritional properties, like less sodium), but I want the good ole salty boxed Mac n cheese, and this fits the bill. I am a budget conscious meal planner, and I often feel like serving sizes on packaged meals are a complete joke, but this makes decent portions which makes it a steal for the $$,” writes a shopper. “Inexpensive. Cooks very well, good cheese taste. I make as a side, dinner So many option to add to it to make this a good meal,” adds another

Great Value Crunchy Tortilla Chips

Don't pay name-brand prices for tortilla chips. "The Great Value ones at Walmart," a Redditor recommends when the topic of tortilla chips comes up. The store brand comes in a few flavors, each bag is just $1.97. "Walmart Great Value is actually really good!" another says.

Great Value Frozen Mozzarella Sticks

And, the mozzarella sticks in the freezer are another must-buy. “Late to the party but Walmarts great value brand frozen mozzarella sticks are phenomenal. The cheese pull is crazy and there is the perfect ratio of breading to cheese. And it’s not just you bite into it and it’s halfway hollow. That thing is full. Haven’t tried them in the oven but in the air drier they do amazing and the best part is they only take like 5 minutes to cook. And maybe it’s just my air frier but I usually put mine in for an extra minute or so, but really the only way you’re gonna find the best way to cook anything is with trial and error so don’t feel like you gotta do it my way,” a Redditor declares.