20 Grocery Stores That Will Be Open on July 4th

Whether you call it the Fourth of July, Independence Day, or America's Birthday, the celebration of the founding of the United States is a major annual celebration marked by parades, fireworks, and of course, great food. July Fourth is practically synonymous with the wafting aroma of firing up the grill and cooking some tasty hamburgers and hot dogs, followed by red, white, and blue popsicles for dessert.

As you might imagine (or know from personal experience), grocery prep for Independence Day is no small feat, and the days leading up to the holiday are often quite busy at your local supermarkets. But no matter how much you cross your t's and dot your i's, an occasional ingredient may slip through the cracks, and you find yourself on July Fourth without enough burger buns or potato salad.

Fortunately, many of your local grocery stores will remain open for at least some length of time on the holiday, with a few exceptions. Perhaps most notably, Costco will be closed on July 4, as that's one of the holidays on the warehouse club's standard list of dates when all locations are closed. But should you need any last-minute necessities, you will find that many supermarket chains will be open for you to shop. Take a look below and see exactly which chains are open and if there are any modified hours you should know about. Regardless, you should always double-check with your closest location to confirm the exact hours for the upcoming holiday.

RELATED: 8 Foods Costco Members are Stocking Up for on July 4

1 Albertsons

All Albertsons locations will be open on July 4, but the pharmacy will remain closed. Be sure to double-check your nearest Albertsons for more details here.

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 Aldi

Aldi will be open on the Fourth of July; however, exact hours may be modified, and your nearest store may close early. Check the exact holiday hours at your local Aldi here.

3 Big Y

Grocery chain Big Y, found across Connecticut and Massachusetts, will be open on the Fourth of July for normal business hours, from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. The pharmacy will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check your local Big Y for more details here.

4 BJ's Wholesale Club

Unlike its competitor Costco, the East Coast-based warehouse chain BJ's Wholesale Club will be open on July Fourth. Its warehouses will be open for regular business hours, which is 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for most locations. Check exact details at your closest BJ's here.

5 The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market will be open on the Fourth of July for regular business hours. Check your nearest location here for more details.

6 H-E-B

Texas-based supermarket chain H-E-B will be open on July Fourth for your last-minute barbecue needs. While the grocery store will be open for regular business hours, the pharmacy will be open with modified hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check your local H-E-B for more details here.

7 H-Mart

Asian supermarket H-Mart will be open for regular hours on July Fourth. Check with your local H-Mart for more details here.

8 Hy-Vee

Most Hy-Vee locations will be open on the Fourth of July; however, exact hours may vary from store to store. Check with your nearest Hy-Vee for exact hours here.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

9 Kroger

Supermarket chain Kroger will be open on the Fourth of July; however, exact hours may vary based on location. Check with your nearest Kroger here for exact holiday hours.

10 Publix

Publix will be open for the Fourth of July, so you can get your last-minute Pub Sub orders in just in time for your holiday party. Check your nearest Publix location for exact details here.

11 Ralphs

California supermarket chain Ralphs will be open on the Fourth of July; however, exact hours may vary from store to store. Check with your nearest Ralphs for exact hours here.

12 Safeway

Safeway stores will be open for regular operating hours on the Fourth of July. Find out more details regarding your local Safeway here.

13 Sam's Club

Walmart-owned warehouse chain Sam's Club will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Fourth of July. If you are a Plus member, your extended Fourth of July hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check with your local Sam's Club ahead of time here.

14 Stop & Shop

Northeast grocery chain Stop & Shop will be open for normal business hours on July 4th. Double-check with your nearest location for more details here.

15 Target

Whether you need last-minute groceries or home decor pieces for your Fourth of July gathering, Target will be open, with most locations operating at regular business hours. Double-check your nearest Target to confirm exact hours here.

16 Trader Joe's

All Trader Joe's locations will be open until 5 p.m. on July 4th. Check your local Trader Joe's for more information here.

17 Vons

Most Vons locations, which are found across California and Nevada, will be open on July 4 for regular business hours. Check your local Vons here for exact details.

18 Walmart

Walmart will be open on July Fourth for regular business hours. Check with your local Walmart here for exact details and operating hours.

19 Whole Foods

Whole Foods will be open on July Fourth for regular business hours. Check with your local Whole Foods for exact details here.

20 Wegmans

East Coast chain Wegmans will be open on July Fourth for regular business hours. If you are heading out for last-minute purchases, double-check with your nearest location here for exact details.