Happy (almost) New Year! Soon we will wave goodbye to 2022 and welcome a fresh new year in a flurry of confetti and bubbly. After all the hustle and bustle of the ball drop, some people keep the celebration going while others take advantage of January 1 to recover and reset for the months to come.

Either way, a quick trip to the grocery store could be necessary on the first day of the new year. You may need to grab last-minute brunch ingredients or stock up on fruits and veggies to get ahead on your healthy eating resolutions—or maybe you're just looking to escape family time for a couple of hours!

Whatever the reason, you'll want to be aware of which grocery stores are actually open on New Year's Day and how the holiday may affect standard hours of operation. Check out this list so you know where to go and breathe a sigh of relief knowing that there are still plenty of stores that will be open nationwide.

1 BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's is earning extra brownie points for being one of the only places to shop for bulk groceries on New Year's Day, as Costco and Sam's Club plan to take the day off. BJ's will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., giving you 12 whole hours to stock up on anything and everything you may need going into 2023.

2 Kroger

The holiday won't interfere with America's largest supermarket chain. The majority of Kroger stores across the country will be operating as usual on both Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. However, a few 24-hour locations do plan to close up shop early on NYE and will reopen the next morning. Other chains under the Kroger umbrella including Ralph's and Food 4 Less will also be open, but may have reduced hours.

3 Whole Foods

Whole Foods will be open and ready to fill your cart with a plethora of organic and natural foods. But, like many of us on Jan. 1, the store will have a slower start to the day, opening an hour or two later than usual depending on which location you visit. Search for your specific store's holiday hours before you head out the door.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Walmart

Walmart was a ghost town on Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. But don't worry, you can still save money and live better on New Year's Day. Walmart locations nationwide will be open during standard business hours of 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the holiday, and the same goes for New Year's Eve. For other Walmart services such as the Photo Center or Pharmacy, check with your local store to see how New Year's Eve affects those operations.

5 7-Eleven

Although not technically a grocery store, 7-Eleven recently beat out other top chains as America's favorite place to pick up groceries and other food items. The convenience store's accommodating holiday schedule will make customers even happier. Most 7-Eleven locations will be open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, so you can grab snacks en route to the next holiday soirée.

6 Sprouts Farmers Market

Remember when you said the diet starts next year? Well, that time has come, and Sprouts is ready to start you off on the right track. The health food market will be operating during its regular hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The stores will close two hours early on New Year's Eve though, so make sure to plan ahead and get all your party supplies ahead of time!

7 Target

Whether you're in search of a last-minute grocery item or just want to kick off 2023 with a glorious, aimless trip to Target, you're in luck. The doors will be wide open on New Year's Day. Opening and closing hours may vary significantly per location, however. So, check out the store locator tool to see when you can swing by your nearest Target.

8 Amazon Fresh

Amazon's new physical grocery stores join the list of chains open on New Year's Day. Amazon Fresh locations were open on Thanksgiving and will continue to serve customers throughout the holiday season. Standard store hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., but double-check with your nearest store before you jump in the car.

9 CVS

CVS knows people rely on its drug stores for many different things, from medicine to food products. This is why most locations keep the lights on throughout every holiday of the year, and New Year's Day is no exception. Check with your local store for definite opening and closing times, and also be prepared for reduced hours or closings for the store's pharmacy and MinuteClinic.

10 Walgreens

Not to be outdone by the competition, Walgreens will also be welcoming customers. You can rely on most of the pharmacy stores to be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A few stores may additionally continue their 24-hour operations even through the holiday.

11 Grocery Chains Closed on New Year's Day

Costco

Sam's Club

Trader Joe's

Aldi

Lidl (with the exception of New York locations)

National Grocers